Looking for today’s NYT Connections answers and hints?

Each morning, we unveil tailored solutions and clues to help you breeze through the daily word puzzle.

Whether racing the clock or grappling with a tricky category, our concise breakdowns keep you a step ahead in each session.

Outsmart the grid by revealing the hidden connections below.

What Is NYT Connections?

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NYT Connections is the New York Times’ daily word game that tests your pattern‑spotting skills.

Every morning, you see a four-by-four grid of 16 seemingly unrelated words. Your mission is to sort them into four thematically linked groups of four.

To keep things engaging:

Four guesses per puzzle. Each correct group lights up in one of four colors (yellow, green, blue, purple) to show rising diﬃculty.

Drag‑and‑drop or shuﬄe the board whenever you need a fresh angle.

One definitive solution, but plenty of red herrings to keep you guessing.

Shareable results let you post your color‑coded grid and challenge friends.

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A Hint For Today’s Connections Categories

Need a little nudge? Check out these helpful hints to get you started on today’s Connections puzzle.

Yellow : School bus

Green : Pocket

Blue : Jack

Purple : Spine

Today’s Connections Categories

These are the themes behind today’s grid. Use them to guide your guesses.

Yellow : Things that are yellow

Green : Billiards terms

Blue : Slang for a sailor

Purple : Kinds of wood plus “s”

Today’s Connections Answers

Stuck or want to confirm your guesses? Here are the full answers to today’s NYT Connections puzzle.

Things that are yellow : BUTTER, PIKACHU, RUBBER DUCK, SCHOOL BUS

: BUTTER, PIKACHU, RUBBER DUCK, SCHOOL BUS Billiards terms : BREAK, CUE, POCKET, RACK

: BREAK, CUE, POCKET, RACK Slang for a sailor : JACK, SALT, SEA DOG, TAR

: JACK, SALT, SEA DOG, TAR Kinds of wood plus “s”: SASH, SOAK, SPINE, STEAK

Want more daily connection challenges? Check out our NYT Connections hub for recent puzzles, hints, and solutions.

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