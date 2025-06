Looking for today’s NYT Connectionsanswers and hints?

What Is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is the New York Times’ daily word game that tests your pattern‑spotting skills.

Every morning, you see a four-by-four grid of 16 seemingly unrelated words. Your mission is to sort them into four thematically linked groups of four.

To keep things engaging:

Four guesses per puzzle. Each correct group lights up in one of four colors (yellow, green, blue, purple) to show rising difficulty.

Drag‑and‑drop or shuffle the board whenever you need a fresh angle.

One definitive solution, but plenty of red herrings to keep you guessing.

Shareable results let you post your color‑coded grid and challenge friends.

A Hint For Today’s Connections Categories

Need a little nudge? Check out these helpful hints to get you started on today’s Connections puzzle.

Yellow : Grandstand

Green : Hunky-dory

Blue : Charm

Purple : Witchcraft

Today’s Connections Categories

These are the themes behind today’s grid. Use them to guide your guesses.

Yellow : Be ostentatious

Green : Copacetic

Blue : Kinds of bracelets

Purple : Things you can practice

Today’s Connections Answers

Stuck or want to confirm your guesses? Here are the full answers to today’s NYT Connections puzzle.

Be ostentatious : GRANDSTAND, POSTURE, SHOWBOAT, SWAGGER

: GRANDSTAND, POSTURE, SHOWBOAT, SWAGGER Copacetic : FINE, HUNKY-DORY, OK, SWELL

: FINE, HUNKY-DORY, OK, SWELL Kinds of bracelets : CHARM, FRIENDSHIP, ID, TENNIS

: CHARM, FRIENDSHIP, ID, TENNIS Things you can practice: LAW, MEDICINE, SELF-CARE, WITCHCRAFT

