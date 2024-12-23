Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"AITA For Not Waiting For My Mother-In-Law To Finish Her Prayer Before Eating?"
Family, Relationships

"AITA For Not Waiting For My Mother-In-Law To Finish Her Prayer Before Eating?"

Interview With Expert
Every family has its own set of rules and expectations, especially regarding elders in the house. In some Asian households, you’re expected to wait for the eldest to begin eating before you do. In others, there may be unspoken guidelines about how to behave at the dinner table. While it’s understandable to follow these customs out of respect, sometimes it’s necessary to prioritize your own needs.

A woman recently shared her decision to eat before her mother-in-law finished her prayer, igniting outrage and judgment from her family. Although her hunger prompted this bold choice, it sparked a heated debate about respect and family dynamics. Keep reading to discover how this seemingly simple decision escalated into a full-blown family drama.

    In some cultures, praying daily is an integral part of their traditions and way of life

    Image credits: Nina Zeynep Güler (not the actual photo)

    A woman recounted how her mother-in-law labeled her as manner less for deciding to start eating before she finished her prayer

    Image credits: Anna Jakutajc-Wojtalik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwawayaita70

    The author provided additional insights into the meal dynamics and how things are handled in their household

    Prayers play an essential role in daily life, promoting discipline and a sense of belonging within the Islamic community

    To gain a deeper understanding of the prayer system in Islam, we spoke with an Imam from India. He explained, “A Muslim is obligated to perform five daily prayers, known as Salah, at specific times throughout the day.”

    He further mentioned, “While these prayers are important, they are not directly tied to meal times. Instead, they serve as essential moments of spiritual reflection and connection to God, helping to structure the day around faith.” The Imam emphasized that, regardless of mealtimes, these prayers are a vital part of their daily routine, fostering discipline and a sense of community.

    In this particular situation, the family chose to wait for the author’s mother-in-law to finish her prayer before they began their meal, honoring the tradition of respect for elders. However, this practice varies greatly around the world, with unique dining etiquettes shaping how families share their meals.

    Dinner etiquette varies widely across cultures, with each country having its own unique customs and traditions

    For example, in Japan, it’s customary to place your hands together in a prayer-like gesture, bow your head slightly, and say “itadakimasu” before eating. This phrase, which translates to “I humbly receive,” is not just a formality; it embodies a deep sense of gratitude and respect for the food, the effort that went into preparing it, and the natural world that provides it.

    In France, dining is more than just a meal; it’s an experience that emphasizes connection and appreciation. French food expert Laura Calder explains, “When you’re dining with people, you’re expected to engage in conversation, appreciate your food and the ambiance, and be present where you are.” She adds, “So keep that mobile phone tucked away.”

    While chopsticks are a staple in Chinese dining, there are important etiquette rules to follow. You shouldn’t use chopsticks that have touched your mouth to take any food from a shared plate. It is considered unhygienic. Instead, you should use the utensils specifically provided for this purpose. If these aren’t available, it’s best to look for a clean pair of chopsticks to transfer food from the shared plate to your own.

    In many Indian households, it is customary to eat using only your right hand. Using the left hand is typically frowned upon and considered unclean. This practice reflects cultural beliefs about hygiene and respect during meals. Additionally, sharing food from your plate is a cherished tradition, symbolizing friendship and hospitality.

    While some of these etiquettes are deeply rooted in cultural traditions, there are certain unwritten meal rules that sometimes don’t seem fair or reasonable. In this case, do you think the daughter-in-law acted appropriately? Was the author’s mother-in-law’s behavior justified?

    People online felt that the author’s mother-in-law was acting unfairly and displaying rude behavior

    [YTA] A few others believed that the author was partly to blame in this situation

    “AITA For Not Waiting For My Mother-In-Law To Finish Her Prayer Before Eating?”

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. When I'm not working, you'll often find me immersed in creativity, whether it's creating animations, 3D and traditional art, writing, or making music.I've been drawing since I was little, and my passion for visual storytelling really took off after I finished a 2-year Film Academy. It ignited my existing spark for bringing stories to life through visuals. Since then, I've been diving deeper into art and tech, always exploring new ways to tell compelling stories.

    dennisadrianmiddendorp avatar
    Uncle Schmickle
    Uncle Schmickle
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    This is too silly. First, the MIL has said previously to go ahead and eat without her. Second, my Muslim friends say their prayers at certain set times throughout the day, so why does the MIL make the meal to coincide with prayer times ? It's nonsense.

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    This is such an obvious power play on the MIL's part. She's hiding behind religion but that's what it is since she's purposely making her prayers coincide with just before the meal. If she has that much control and she wasn't making this about power she'd do the prayer while the cooking is being done. I'm with the commenter who said the best course of action would be for OP to just stop cooking. Let someone else deal with this nonsense and see how quickly those chickens come home roost.

    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    I've said it before, and I'll say it again, religious abuse is real. This womanizing is weaponizing her religion to get all of the attention and be in control. If it was really about the prayers, she would have done them around meal time or indicated what time it should be served to make time for prayers. She's intentionally making them wait for her for, I guess some point of hers. It's childish, and no one should put up with it.

