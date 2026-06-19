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Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom’s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
A couple holding hands and pulling luggage, walking towards an airport terminal. Reflects the idea of a single mom's vacation.
Entitled People, Relationships

Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom’s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like

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They say a person’s appetite grows while eating, and one man has just found out how blinding it can be.

The guy and his partner took one of their friends and her son to Disneyland and on a cruise. It wasn’t going that well, but they sucked it up and went through with it anyway.

Since the whole thing was such a drag, the couple no longer plans to bring them on any more trips, and this is making their friend furious.

In his post on r/AITAH, the man explained that for some reason, she feels entitled to more free vacations and is guilt-tripping him into paying for another one.

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    Being a good friend and getting taken advantage of aren’t always easy to tell apart at first

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    And some entitled people might use it to see how far they can go

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    Image credits: semenay erdoğan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Childfree_Throwaway3

    People who read the man’s story were absolutely appalled by the woman’s behavior

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
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