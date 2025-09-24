Woman Demands To Marry In Stranger’s Backyard, Cries When They Refuse

ADVERTISEMENT

When you buy a house, it comes with a lot of responsibilities. From urgent repairs to regular maintenance and keeping everything safe, people need to actively manage their home if they want to avoid problems. But sometimes, no matter how hard you try, they still show up on your doorstep.

Reddit user BelowUpstairs shared one of these unexpected issues on r/AmITheJerk. They have owned their home for more than a decade, but recently, a young woman who used to live there approached the Redditor and asked them to host her wedding reception in the backyard. She offered to cover all related costs, but the homeowner had their reservations.

RELATED:

Every bride has her own idea of a perfect wedding

Couple dressed for wedding with bride holding bouquet, heads gently touching, capturing romantic moment outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

But does that mean she should get her way no matter what?

Woman demands to marry in stranger’s backyard, emotional reaction after being refused by homeowners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman demands to marry in stranger's backyard, recalling childhood memories and dreams tied to the location.

Woman demanding to marry in stranger’s backyard, offering to pay, and crying when refused the request.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s refusal to allow a stranger’s wedding in her backyard due to renovations and privacy concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman crying and distressed outdoors, expressing emotion related to demands and refusal in a backyard setting.

Share icon

Image credits: boggy (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt describing a woman becoming irate and crying after being refused permission in a stranger’s backyard.

Text describing a woman demanding to marry in stranger’s backyard and crying after they refuse in a neighborhood dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman overwhelmed by a request to marry in a stranger’s backyard, fearing neighborhood reputation damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman demands to marry in stranger’s backyard, showing emotional distress after being refused by the homeowners.

Image credits: belowupstairs

People who read the story think the homeowner’s response does not make them a jerk

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman demanding to marry in a stranger’s backyard and their refusal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online forum discussion about woman demanding to marry in stranger’s backyard and neighbors refusing the request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing a woman demanding to marry in a stranger’s backyard and the refusal reaction.

Woman demanding to marry in stranger’s backyard, showing emotional distress after being refused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters discuss a woman demanding to marry in a stranger’s backyard and the refusal reaction.

Online conversation showing users discussing a woman demanding to marry in a stranger’s backyard and her emotional reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online discussion about woman demanding to marry in stranger’s backyard and refusal causing distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman demands to marry in stranger’s backyard, emotional reaction after refusal in outdoor setting.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman demanding to marry in a stranger’s backyard and the refusal causing drama.

Woman demands to marry in stranger’s backyard, upset and crying after being refused permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Reddit discussing woman demanding to marry in stranger’s backyard and their refusal causing her to cry.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a woman demanding to marry in a stranger’s backyard and their refusal reaction.

Text excerpt from online discussion, woman demands to marry in stranger’s backyard and faces refusal with emotional reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment suggesting contractors refuse backyard wedding but charge high fee and insurance to deny event peacefully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text about not asking to marry in stranger’s backyard, reflecting on memories and boundaries.

Comment on a forum about a woman demanding to marry in a stranger’s backyard and being refused, causing upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing entitlement of woman demanding to marry in stranger’s backyard and impracticality of hosting wedding there.

Comment discussing insurance liability and property damage concerns when a woman demands to marry in stranger’s backyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman demanding to marry in a stranger’s backyard and the refusal, highlighting neighbor concerns and liability issues.

ADVERTISEMENT