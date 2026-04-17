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“When you photograph people in color, you photograph their clothes. But when you photograph people in black and white, you photograph their souls!” Ted Grant once beautifully said, and it’s hard to argue with that.

This time, we turned to the Instagram page ‘Simple Is Beautiful Photography’ and gathered a collection centered around childhood—that brief, precious chapter of life when every day felt truly magical, and even the smallest moments carried a beauty deep within.

Scroll down and see which childhood photos speak to you most, or maybe bring back a few warm memories of your own.

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