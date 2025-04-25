Nigeria’s Satirical Artist Making Waves On The Global Stage (5 Pics)

Nigerian visual artist Julius Agbaje is turning heads in the art world with his bold, satirical works that tackle pressing social and political issues. Known for blending humor, confrontation, and metaphor, Agbaje is quickly emerging as a powerful voice in contemporary African art.

In 2023, Agbaje gained widespread recognition as one of the winners of the prestigious Access ART X Prize. The award earned him a $10,000 grant for a solo exhibition at ART X Lagos 2024 and a three-month residency at Gasworks in London, giving his work a broader international stage.

Agbaje’s journey into art began after a major shift from studying Computer Engineering to pursuing visual art full-time. His work often acts as a personal journal and public commentary, reflecting his experiences and interactions with society. One of his most well-known pieces, Joke’s on You, depicts former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as the Joker. Created as a critique of political leadership, the piece became an iconic image during the #EndSARS protests, resonating deeply with Nigerian youth.

In addition to his studio practice, Agbaje is passionate about art’s role in healthcare and healing. In 2017, he joined the Arts in Medicine Fellowship Nigeria, using art to transform hospital experiences. By 2019, he became its Artistic Director, leading over a hundred volunteers in creative outreach programs in hospitals.

Whether through his striking canvases or community engagement, Julius Agbaje continues to inspire and challenge audiences, one satirical masterpiece at a time.