This NYC Artist Found A Brilliant Way To Surprise Unexpectant Subway Passengers (27 New Pics)
Devon Rodriguez, a New Yorker, connects with others in a simple and friendly manner by using his talent and free time. The artist is displaying his skills by drawing unsuspecting subway passengers in New York and then giving them the completed piece as a token of gratitude.
You can see the artist's previous works that have been shared on Bored Panda here.
More info: tiktok.com | Instagram | courses.devonrodriguezart.com
Here's a glimpse of how it all goes down in real-time
@devonrodriguezart
I don’t be knowin what to say tbh 🤣♬ Remember - Acoustic / Sped Up - Becky Hill & Speed Radio
