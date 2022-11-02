Devon Rodriguez, a New Yorker, connects with others in a simple and friendly manner by using his talent and free time. The artist is displaying his skills by drawing unsuspecting subway passengers in New York and then giving them the completed piece as a token of gratitude.

More info: tiktok.com | Instagram | courses.devonrodriguezart.com

Here's a glimpse of how it all goes down in real-time