ADVERTISEMENT

People make New Year’s Resolutions every January with the commitment of overzealous salespeople looking for a commission. All of a sudden, everybody is deciding to drink more water, lose weight, overhaul their physical health and wellness, and set goals for massive professional development in the upcoming year.

Yet most of these always collapse by February. If the phrase “this will be my best year yet” makes you roll your eyes, then these 2026 resolutions are for you, the skeptics, self-acknowledged quitters, and realists who understand sustainable development.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Read the Terms and Conditions

Screenshot of humorous iPhone software update terms with funny disclaimers and playful office jokes for New Year's resolutions.

Every year, we accept dozens of legally binding documents without reading a single line. It is so normal that we rarely give it a second thought. This resolution challenges you to actually read one.

Knowledge builds power, and awareness fuels growth. Sure, the terms might be alarming, but you were going to accept them either way. 

r/funny Report

1point
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Google Fewer Symptoms

    Person lying in bed with a water bottle IV and tablet showing heartbeat, illustrating humor for New Year's resolutions ideas.

    How did we survive before the internet? Now, a mild headache spirals into disaster, and worst-case scenarios take over. We ask that you stop relying on Google as your doctor and prioritize actual medical care instead.

    Growth comes from listening to your body and acting before panic takes hold. Close the browser before you diagnose yourself with something rare and terrifying. You’ll protect your peace and probably your sanity too.

    r/memes Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Put Laundry Away

    Pile of mixed laundry on a patterned chair illustrating clutter for people who hate New Year's resolutions.

    Washing clothes is fine. Folding is tolerable. But putting them away? That’s where it all falls apart. This resolution dares you to complete the laundry cycle by defeating the dreaded laundry chair before it takes over your entire room.

    Clean clothes left sitting around become symbols of unfinished business. But putting them away offers a tiny, temporary rush of victory. It won’t last, but it might be enough to keep going.

    mkrjoe Report

    1point
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't put the laundry away, there's no more room on the treadmill.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Stop Buying New Notebooks

    Tweet by bettina makalintal about believing a new notebook can unlock untapped potential New Year's resolutions concept.

    Notebooks always feel like the start of something. Each blank page whispers promises of a better routine and a more productive you. But once the resolution fades, so does the excitement. This goal keeps it simple: no more new notebooks.

    Buying more won’t fix anything. Use the ones you have. It might save you money, space, and the disappointment of chasing organization on paper.

    NoThanks-Mate Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Learn Useless New Skills

    Person balancing colorful plastic rulers on their face, illustrating creative New Year's resolutions ideas.

    Not everything has to be useful. That’s why learning a totally pointless skill feels so good. There’s no pressure, no goal, and no need to be impressive. You can enjoy something for yourself.

    In a world that rewards constant productivity, choosing joy for its own sake is bold. You don’t need to monetize it or explain it. Even if no one ever sees your new skill, it’s still yours to keep.

    Business_Adv Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Finish a Tube of Chapstick

    Several lip balm sticks arranged on a white surface near a computer keyboard, representing self-care resolutions.

    Most people don’t realize how many Chapstick tubes they start and forget. They vanish into cars, coat pockets, and drawers, seemingly never to return. Finishing one from start to finish takes commitment, follow-through, and the rare skill of staying focused.

    If you’re setting a resolution, make it one you can actually complete. Even if it means scraping your finger along the bottom to get every last bit.

    r/ZeroWaste Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Actually Eat Leftovers

    Man dressed as a king with a crown, captioned about leftovers, relating to New Year's resolutions humor.

    Leftovers represent the most optimistic version of yourself, but they usually end up tossed out, just like all those abandoned habits. Eating them helps break the cycle.

    You don’t need to eat leftovers every day, but doing it even once is transformative. It makes you confront your past decisions and pick up where your former self left off. Who knows? This small win might be your fresh start.

    r/memes Report

    0points
    POST
    #8

    Burn an Entire Candle

    Candle burning on a wooden stand next to wood slice coasters, creating a cozy New Year’s resolutions atmosphere.

    Candles are bought with hopeful intentions, then tucked away for a perfect moment that never seems to come. In reality, they gather dust while we wait. This resolution asks you to light the candle regardless of the occasion.

    Watching the wax melt a little each day is a quiet reminder to embrace small joys rather than save them for an imaginary future. 

    r/bathandbodyworks Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Purge Phone Photos

    Gallery view of snowy forest trails and streams, perfect for peaceful New Year's resolutions outdoors.

    New Year’s resolutions are usually about making memories, but your photo gallery says otherwise. It’s a cluttered timeline of screenshots, memes you no longer find funny, and blurry vacation shots that looked better in the moment.

    This resolution dares you to delete some. Not all, just enough to feel like you’re in charge. You get a quick hit of productivity, a smug sense of control, and the thrill of minimalism without doing much at all.

    u/shrek_cena Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Unsubscribe From Old Email Lists

    Email unsubscribe confirmation page showing reasons to unsubscribe from marketing emails for better email list management.

    There was a time when you cared about wellness, productivity hacks, and your inbox. That time has passed, but the emails continue to arrive. Unsubscribing from those old mailing lists helps cut ties with the person you no longer are and gives you one small, powerful win.

    For every list you ditch, three more will appear, but the temporary rush of an empty inbox is worth it.

    garyknowall Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Close Tabs

    Browser alert showing 500 open tabs with option to close older tabs, related to New Year's resolutions for people who hate them.

    Open tabs are proof of past ambition. Each one represents something you meant to read, research, or revisit. But closing them doesn’t mean you failed. It means you’re moving on.

    Shut those tabs with purpose. You probably didn’t need the information anyway. A clean browser won’t fix your life, but it will stop your laptop from wheezing.

    ItsVLoll Report

    0points
    POST
    #12

    Avoid 0% Battery

    Tom cartoon character showing weak and strong phone battery with humor for New Year's resolutions ideas.

    Letting your phone die ruins your day and creates unnecessary chaos. You don’t have to be perfect, but plugging in a little sooner keeps things running smoothly.

    Growth sometimes looks like charging at 10% instead of tempting fate. A small win that saves you a big headache.

    Darker_b1rd Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Drink Coffee for Enjoyment

    White coffee mug with black text saying cranky, tired, and hard work, reflecting humor for people who hate New Year's resolutions.

    Coffee used to be a treat. Now it's a coping mechanism. This year, make a mug, sit down, and actually enjoy it. You might find you like the taste or realize you've only been chasing caffeine.

    Take that moment back. Coffee doesn’t have to be your lifeline. Skipping your third cup and sipping your first slowly sets a new tone for the day. Maybe it won’t last, but it shows you can enjoy something without needing it to survive.

    milanddildesigns / Instagram Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Learn to Fold a Fitted Sheet

    Illustration showing a humorous guide on how to fold a fitted sheet for people who hate New Year’s resolutions.

    Fitted sheets are the archvillains of laundry. Most people will never fold one properly, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. The process demands patience, low expectations, and the strength to laugh when it goes sideways.

    Trying is what matters. The result may still be lumpy and awkward, but it proves you were willing to face something difficult.

    Gallmancartoons Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Master the Art of Napping

    Tabby cat sleeping peacefully on a soft blanket, symbolizing relaxing New Year's resolutions for people who hate resolutions.

    Napping gets a bad rap. Sleep too long, and you’re groggy. Too short, and it feels pointless. Either way, someone will call you lazy. But napping, done right, takes real skill.

    It may not boost productivity, but it just might boost your mood.

    QueenOfAuthority Report

    0points
    POST
    #16

    Invent a New Party Trick

    Person dressed as a stormtrooper riding a unicycle on a suburban sidewalk, captured through a car window.

    Learning a party trick might not be the best use of your time, but it takes minimal effort, doesn’t need to impress anyone, and still delivers.

    It also builds confidence and helps you embrace your existing talents. Plus, when the conversation dies, you’ll be ready. It doesn’t have to be flashy. A useless skill is still a skill.

    imgur.com Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Keep One Plant Alive

    Elderly man in religious robes holding a small potted plant, humorously referencing resolutions for people who hate New Year’s resolutions.

    Gardening may be good for the soul, but it also requires time, effort, and commitment. That’s why we suggest sticking to one plant. The stakes are low, and the chances of success are much higher. Just remember it exists.

    All it takes is a watering can, a semi-reliable memory, and a quick Google search when things look rough. Even if you don’t make it past January, the attempt still counts.

    And if you do? That little sprout becomes a symbol of responsibility you didn’t know you had.

    WandaSykesOfficial Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Clear The "Miscellaneous" Drawer

    Cluttered drawer with random items including medication, batteries, chargers, and small gadgets representing disorganized New Year’s resolutions ideas.

    Every home has one: a drawer full of batteries, rubber bands, and things you swore you’d need. It’s where an organization goes to die. But this year, you can fight back. Make clearing it your easiest resolution.

    Tossing out the junk won’t change your life, but it gives you the illusion of control. Chaos will return, but next time you’ll be ready.

    Fried_onions_are_meh Report

    0points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People only have one?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Throw Away Takeout Menus

    Colorful collage of various restaurant and pizzeria flyers, menus, and lunch offers displayed on a wall.

    Takeout menus are charming leftovers from the pre-app era. But now they just fill up drawers and tempt you to order food you weren’t planning to get. This resolution is about cutting the clutter and curbing the cravings.

    Tossing them gives you physical space and mental clarity. Let go of the pile. You already know what you’re going to order anyway.

    LisaBerglund Report

    0points
    POST
    #20

    Eat Vegetables Before They Rot

    Humorous image showing a zombie representing vegetables in the fridge related to New Year's resolutions for better eating habits.

    Buying vegetables is a hopeful act. But too often they end up slimy, forgotten, and buried behind last week’s regrets. We challenge you to eat them while they’re still edible—not for health, but to honor your past self who believed you would.

    Failure smells. And somewhere in between is a small lesson about timing, effort, and following through.

    TheTruthIsRight Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Memorize One Password

    Cute Baby Yoda looking confused illustrating forgetfulness in memes about New Year's resolutions for people who hate resolutions.

    Clicking “reset password” feels like defeat. This resolution sets the bar low on purpose: just remember one. It’s a small, achievable act of accountability.

    Even if you forget it again later, you still met the goal. You logged in without help. That brief sense of competence is what counts.

    WindyCityAssasin2 Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Stop Keeping Odd Socks

    Person fading away humor meme illustrating lost socks, relatable for people who hate New Year's resolutions and laundry frustrations.

    Odd socks seem quirky, but they’re really just a piece of stubborn cotton. We hold onto them, thinking the match will turn up. It never does. And that drawer full of mismatched pairs just keeps growing.

    Throwing them out and buying new pairs is a quiet act of growth. Your feet will stay warmer. Your drawer will thank you.

    leon-theproffesional Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Clean The Microwave

    Woman using a microwave in a kitchen, illustrating New Year's resolutions for people who hate New Year’s resolutions.

    You may have forgotten the meal, but your microwave hasn’t. We challenge you to open the door and deal with whatever science experiment is growing inside.

    A few paper towels and some soap can erase months of procrastination. And honestly, it feels great.

    micknanuel Report

    0points
    POST
    #24

    Develop an Inside Voice

    Blurred and exaggerated SpongeBob and friends' shocked faces illustrating chaotic public reactions for New Year's resolutions.

    Volume control isn’t a single goal. Realizing your voice carries more than you thought is the first step. You don’t need to whisper. You just need to notice.

    Learning to use an inside voice takes time. But it helps with communication, social awareness, and focus. Progress shows up in fewer cringe-worthy moments replaying in your mind at 2 a.m.

    dis-boi Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Memorize a Whole Song

    Cartoon character with an oversized brain memorizing lyrics and struggling to study, illustrating challenges in focus and learning.

    Most people only know the chorus. Learning an entire song, start to finish, takes effort. Verses, bridge, everything. No mumbling allowed.

    It’s a low-stakes challenge with a fun payoff. That song becomes yours. When it plays, you’ll feel like a star.

    Asymmetric_Harmony Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Have a Pen That Works

    Pen ink refills with green, blue, and black ink tested on grid paper to demonstrate ink quality and color vibrancy.

    New Year’s goals start with a pen. But somehow, every pen you grab is either dry, crusty, or mysteriously missing. This resolution is about having one that actually works when you need it.

    A reliable pen is a tiny symbol of readiness. You’ll feel like you’ve got it together, even if you don’t. And when everything else is messy, at least your notes will be legible.

    l008com Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Finish a Drink While It’s Still Hot

    Coffee mug on desk with vintage Dad’s Army design and text, suitable for people who hate New Year’s resolutions.

    Hot drinks come with a countdown. Most people miss it. Drinking it hot means being present.

    Warm drinks don’t last forever. That’s kind of the point.

    r/CasualUK Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!