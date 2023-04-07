Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Twitter User Remakes The Oxford Reading Tree Series Cover Books And Gives Them A Funny Twist
Hidrėlėy
The Oxford Reading Tree series is a popular set of books published by Oxford University Press, specifically designed to teach children how to read using phonics. This extensive reading scheme has over 800 books in various genres, including fiction and non-fiction, such as Biff, Chip and Kipper Stories, Songbirds, Traditional Tales, and in Fact. You may have even used these books yourself to learn to read. It’s highly likely that your child’s school has a few of these books in their library or classroom.

Recently, a Twitter user recreated the book covers of the Oxford Reading Tree series, using alternative texts that reference current social situations. These new titles have garnered a lot of attention, with many finding them relatable and humorous. While the books themselves remain the same, the new covers have given the well-known series a fresh perspective and relevance in today’s society.

More info: twitter.com

A Twitter user recreated the book covers of the Oxford Reading Tree series, using alternative texts

Image credits: Pandamoanimum

“Everyone waits impatiently…”

Image credits: Pandamoanimum

“The children regret asking a question on Twitter”

Image credits: Pandamoanimum

“A TikTok Challenge goes horribly wrong”

Image credits: Pandamoanimum

“Wilf And Wilma catch a turd”

Image credits: Pandamoanimum

“Get the Tories out”

Image credits: Pandamoanimum

“Mum buys a teaspoon from Amazon”

Image credits: Pandamoanimum

“Energy prices rise so much…”

Image credits: Pandamoanimum

“Dad comes home…”

Image credits: Pandamoanimum

“Everyone went to the seaside…”

Image credits: Pandamoanimum

