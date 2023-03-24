Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Security Tells Me No, Ok It’s No”: Boss Comes Up With A New Rule That Backfires Horribly
33points
Work2 hours ago

“Security Tells Me No, Ok It’s No”: Boss Comes Up With A New Rule That Backfires Horribly

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

It’s very frustrating when someone at work who’s clueless about your job starts reorganizing it just because they can. And it’s even worse when they dismiss your concerns about the changes they’re making.

When Reddit user and software development team manager Available-Election86 heard that their security guy wants to revoke their entire team’s computer administrator rights, they did everything in their power to stop it.

However, the man didn’t change his mind. So Available-Election86 resorted to the last option — malicious compliance.

This software development team manager was shocked to hear that his staff are losing their computer administrator rights

Image credits: Procreator UX Design Studio (not the actual photo)

But as soon as the staff started complying with the new policy, things at work quickly got out of hand

Image credits: bruce mars (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Available-Election86

A lot of people related to the original poster (OP) by sharing their own similar stories

And everyone applauded their nonchalant reaction to this ridiculous demand

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Loverboy (He/him they/them)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He handled it very well. Wasn't a jerk, followed rules, just made it very clear that it wasn't going to work.

0
0points
reply
POST
