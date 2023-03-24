“Security Tells Me No, Ok It’s No”: Boss Comes Up With A New Rule That Backfires Horribly

It’s very frustrating when someone at work who’s clueless about your job starts reorganizing it just because they can. And it’s even worse when they dismiss your concerns about the changes they’re making.

When Reddit user and software development team manager Available-Election86 heard that their security guy wants to revoke their entire team’s computer administrator rights, they did everything in their power to stop it.

However, the man didn’t change his mind. So Available-Election86 resorted to the last option — malicious compliance.

This software development team manager was shocked to hear that his staff are losing their computer administrator rights

But as soon as the staff started complying with the new policy, things at work quickly got out of hand

A lot of people related to the original poster (OP) by sharing their own similar stories

And everyone applauded their nonchalant reaction to this ridiculous demand