ADVERTISEMENT

Pokémon, League of Legends, and Genshin Impact, to name a few of the inspirations for these pieces. All are custom-made by me, from Silver, 14K Gold, and Gemstones.

More info: Etsy.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pichu Inspired Ring

Pichu Inspired Ring

Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry
Gold Plated SIlver, Cubic Zirconia, Garnets

Report

0points
User avatar Orion Ivliev
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Genshin Jewelry

    Genshin Jewelry

    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry
    Silver, Garnets, Enamel
    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Orion Ivliev
    POST
    #3

    Arlecchino- Genshin Impact

    Arlecchino- Genshin Impact

    Silver, Garnets, Enamel
    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Orion Ivliev
    POST
    #4

    Hu Tao Sakura Flower- Genshin Impact

    Hu Tao Sakura Flower- Genshin Impact

    Silver, Garnet
    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Orion Ivliev
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Genshin Impact Long Night's Oath Artifact Flower Earrings

    Genshin Impact Long Night's Oath Artifact Flower Earrings

    Silver, Garnets
    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Orion Ivliev
    POST
    #6

    Genshin Impact Long Night's Oath Artifact Flower Earring And Neckalce

    Genshin Impact Long Night's Oath Artifact Flower Earring And Neckalce

    Silver, Garnets
    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Orion Ivliev
    POST
    #7

    Ditto & Jigglypuff Inspired Rings

    Ditto & Jigglypuff Inspired Rings

    Rose Gold Plated Silver
    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Orion Ivliev
    POST
    #8

    Jafar Turban Ring

    Jafar Turban Ring

    Gold Plated Silver with Ruby and Red Enamel
    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Orion Ivliev
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #9

    Svarog Ring- Honkai Starrail

    Svarog Ring- Honkai Starrail

    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Orion Ivliev
    POST
    #10

    Jinx Fishbones Necklaces- Arcane

    Jinx Fishbones Necklaces- Arcane

    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Orion Ivliev
    POST
    #11

    Jinx Fishbones Necklace Arcane

    Jinx Fishbones Necklace Arcane

    Silver, Topaz, Sapphires
    Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

    Report

    0points
    User avatar Orion Ivliev
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!