Entitled Neighbors Throw Secret Parties At This Family’s Pool Every Year They’re Gone, Get Caught

Many of us have experienced having a bad neighbor who played loud music at odd hours and parked in a spot that wasn’t theirs. However, as the woman in today’s story found out, some people can take their rude behavior up a notch.

Reddit user Robyn_withaY lives with a family next door who habitually breaks into her home to throw pool parties. According to her account, this happens while she is on trips with her husband.

The woman now asks the EntitledPeople subreddit if she should confront her intruding neighbors.

Breaking into a neighbor’s property is a breach of trust

A woman discovered that their next-door neighbors had been in her home while she was away with her family

She has not confronted her neighbors about it yet

Image source: Robyn_withaY

There are specific elements that constitute criminal trespassing

The neighbors may be guilty of criminal trespassing. While state laws have varying definitions, legal publishing company Nolo characterized it as “intentionally entering or remaining on someone else’s property without authorization.”

According to Nolo, the intent to break in is vital for charging someone with criminal trespassing.

“Accidentally wandering onto someone’s land while hiking, for example, typically isn’t considered criminal trespass.”

Penalties differ from state to state, but the offending party may also face civil liability. In this story, the woman may sue her neighbors for a specific sum, even if they didn’t harm anyone or cause property damage.

Taking legal action may be necessary, but not immediately

While it makes sense to sue a trespassing neighbor, experts don’t recommend it to be the immediate course of action. According to Portland-based veteran attorney Frank Hammond, knowing the nature of the incident should be step one.

“Is it a one-time incident, or has it been happening repeatedly? Document any evidence, such as photographs, videos, or eyewitness accounts, to strengthen your case,” Hammond wrote in an article for his firm’s website.

Hammond also urges an amicable resolution through dialogue with the neighbor and seeking supporting statements from a neutral third party. But if these steps fail, you could file a lawsuit.

The woman is handling the situation the proper way by being non-confrontational. Installing security cameras is also the right move because it can deter future trespassing attempts and provide them with enough evidence if it happens again.

Most commenters sided with the woman, with some of them offering their suggestions

The author provided an update, saying she had a chat with the erring neighbor

She also found out that other neighbors had been breaking into their home, which urged them to fortify their home security efforts

Image source: Robyn_withaY

Commenters later lauded the author and her husband for how they handled the situation

