Entitled Neighbors Throw Secret Parties At This Family’s Pool Every Year They’re Gone, Get Caught
Entitled Neighbors Throw Secret Parties At This Family’s Pool Every Year They’re Gone, Get Caught

Many of us have experienced having a bad neighbor who played loud music at odd hours and parked in a spot that wasn’t theirs. However, as the woman in today’s story found out, some people can take their rude behavior up a notch. 

Reddit user Robyn_withaY lives with a family next door who habitually breaks into her home to throw pool parties. According to her account, this happens while she is on trips with her husband. 

The woman now asks the EntitledPeople subreddit if she should confront her intruding neighbors.

Breaking into a neighbor’s property is a breach of trust

Image credits: Paige Deasley / pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman discovered that their next-door neighbors had been in her home while she was away with her family

Image credits: Pressmaster / envato (not the actual photo)

She has not confronted her neighbors about it yet 

Image source: Robyn_withaY

There are specific elements that constitute criminal trespassing

Image credits: Vova Kras / pexels (not the actual photo)

The neighbors may be guilty of criminal trespassing. While state laws have varying definitions, legal publishing company Nolo characterized it as “intentionally entering or remaining on someone else’s property without authorization.”

According to Nolo, the intent to break in is vital for charging someone with criminal trespassing.

“Accidentally wandering onto someone’s land while hiking, for example, typically isn’t considered criminal trespass.”

Penalties differ from state to state, but the offending party may also face civil liability. In this story, the woman may sue her neighbors for a specific sum, even if they didn’t harm anyone or cause property damage. 

Taking legal action may be necessary, but not immediately 

Image credits: Rosemary Ketchum/ pexels (not the actual photo)

While it makes sense to sue a trespassing neighbor, experts don’t recommend it to be the immediate course of action. According to Portland-based veteran attorney Frank Hammond, knowing the nature of the incident should be step one. 

“Is it a one-time incident, or has it been happening repeatedly? Document any evidence, such as photographs, videos, or eyewitness accounts, to strengthen your case,” Hammond wrote in an article for his firm’s website. 

Hammond also urges an amicable resolution through dialogue with the neighbor and seeking supporting statements from a neutral third party. But if these steps fail, you could file a lawsuit. 

The woman is handling the situation the proper way by being non-confrontational. Installing security cameras is also the right move because it can deter future trespassing attempts and provide them with enough evidence if it happens again.  

Most commenters sided with the woman, with some of them offering their suggestions

Image credits: Alan J. Hendry / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author provided an update, saying she had a chat with the erring neighbor

Image credits: Kiko Camaclang / unsplash (not the actual photo)

She also found out that other neighbors had been breaking into their home, which urged them to fortify their home security efforts

Image source: Robyn_withaY

Commenters later lauded the author and her husband for how they handled the situation

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Kotryna Br

Kotryna Br

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read less »
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You need to put up "no trespassing" signs in case someone gets hurt??? Do they need to put up "no breaking and entering" signs as well in case a burglar falls over the furniture?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So unless there a signs put up and other measures, one is free to walk onto other peoples property and may rause a lawsuit against the owner in case of accident/injury? In Europe there are exactly two options: You are trespassing the moment you set foot on ground that's neither public nor yours, no signs or fences necessary. Exception: Official clear rules about free access to private land under certain circumstances, like hiking routes or camping out in Scandinavia. But the respondibility is fully yours, the owner has nothing to do with you being clumsy or unattentive to your surroundings.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
