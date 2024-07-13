Entitled Neighbors Throw Secret Parties At This Family’s Pool Every Year They’re Gone, Get Caught
Many of us have experienced having a bad neighbor who played loud music at odd hours and parked in a spot that wasn’t theirs. However, as the woman in today’s story found out, some people can take their rude behavior up a notch.
Reddit user Robyn_withaY lives with a family next door who habitually breaks into her home to throw pool parties. According to her account, this happens while she is on trips with her husband.
The woman now asks the EntitledPeople subreddit if she should confront her intruding neighbors.
Breaking into a neighbor’s property is a breach of trust
Image credits: Paige Deasley / pexels (not the actual photo)
A woman discovered that their next-door neighbors had been in her home while she was away with her family
Image credits: Pressmaster / envato (not the actual photo)
She has not confronted her neighbors about it yet
Image source: Robyn_withaY
There are specific elements that constitute criminal trespassing
Image credits: Vova Kras / pexels (not the actual photo)
The neighbors may be guilty of criminal trespassing. While state laws have varying definitions, legal publishing company Nolo characterized it as “intentionally entering or remaining on someone else’s property without authorization.”
According to Nolo, the intent to break in is vital for charging someone with criminal trespassing.
“Accidentally wandering onto someone’s land while hiking, for example, typically isn’t considered criminal trespass.”
Penalties differ from state to state, but the offending party may also face civil liability. In this story, the woman may sue her neighbors for a specific sum, even if they didn’t harm anyone or cause property damage.
Taking legal action may be necessary, but not immediately
Image credits: Rosemary Ketchum/ pexels (not the actual photo)
While it makes sense to sue a trespassing neighbor, experts don’t recommend it to be the immediate course of action. According to Portland-based veteran attorney Frank Hammond, knowing the nature of the incident should be step one.
“Is it a one-time incident, or has it been happening repeatedly? Document any evidence, such as photographs, videos, or eyewitness accounts, to strengthen your case,” Hammond wrote in an article for his firm’s website.
Hammond also urges an amicable resolution through dialogue with the neighbor and seeking supporting statements from a neutral third party. But if these steps fail, you could file a lawsuit.
The woman is handling the situation the proper way by being non-confrontational. Installing security cameras is also the right move because it can deter future trespassing attempts and provide them with enough evidence if it happens again.
Most commenters sided with the woman, with some of them offering their suggestions
Image credits: Alan J. Hendry / unsplash (not the actual photo)
The author provided an update, saying she had a chat with the erring neighbor
Image credits: Kiko Camaclang / unsplash (not the actual photo)
She also found out that other neighbors had been breaking into their home, which urged them to fortify their home security efforts
Image source: Robyn_withaY
Commenters later lauded the author and her husband for how they handled the situation
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
So unless there a signs put up and other measures, one is free to walk onto other peoples property and may rause a lawsuit against the owner in case of accident/injury? In Europe there are exactly two options: You are trespassing the moment you set foot on ground that's neither public nor yours, no signs or fences necessary. Exception: Official clear rules about free access to private land under certain circumstances, like hiking routes or camping out in Scandinavia. But the respondibility is fully yours, the owner has nothing to do with you being clumsy or unattentive to your surroundings.
So unless there a signs put up and other measures, one is free to walk onto other peoples property and may rause a lawsuit against the owner in case of accident/injury? In Europe there are exactly two options: You are trespassing the moment you set foot on ground that's neither public nor yours, no signs or fences necessary. Exception: Official clear rules about free access to private land under certain circumstances, like hiking routes or camping out in Scandinavia. But the respondibility is fully yours, the owner has nothing to do with you being clumsy or unattentive to your surroundings.
33
3