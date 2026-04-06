ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something quietly powerful about art that doesn’t try to dominate nature, but instead listens to it. Across forests, coastlines, deserts, and open skies, artists are stepping away from traditional studios and into something far more alive. The works you’re about to see weren’t made on the Earth; they were made with it. Created by members of the global Land Art Collective, these pieces blur the line between creativity and ecology, inviting us to rethink not only what art is, but how we exist within the world around us.

Founded in 2020, the Land Art Collective is more than just a creative community; it’s a growing international movement rooted in connection, collaboration, and care for the planet. Bringing together artists, educators, and thinkers from around the world, the collective supports creative practices that deepen our relationship with Land, Sea, and Sky, offering workshops, residencies, talks, and mentorship opportunities for artists at every stage of their journey. At its core is a simple but radical idea: that creativity can be a catalyst for ecological awareness and meaningful change.

More info: bio.site | Instagram | Facebook