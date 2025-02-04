In an interview with Bored Panda, Micheal shared more about himself.

“My passion for photography ignited in my teens but truly blossomed after college. Working as a graphic designer in advertising, I collaborated with photographers on client projects, eagerly absorbing every on-set experience. This sparked me to begin shooting my own images for mockups, a few of which were even used in client work. Initially drawn to portraiture, I began by photographing people. This led to a second-shooter position with a wedding photography company, where, after a year, I was promoted to lead photographer, managing a team of assistants. I spent two years in this role, balancing it with my advertising career.

Eleven years ago, a move to California launched my landscape photography journey. The state's diverse landscapes—from its dramatic coastlines and arid deserts to its towering mountains and ancient forests—offered an endless playground of photographic opportunities. Every scene felt fresh and exciting, even if countless photographers had stood in the same spot before me. As my skills developed and my personal style emerged, I began to move beyond iconic locations and traditional compositions, seeking my own unique perspective.”