ADVERTISEMENT

These haunting images offer a rare glimpse into a rapidly vanishing world. Long before Hollywood cowboys and romanticized myths took hold, these remarkable photographs captured the lives of Native Americans at a pivotal moment in history. Many were taken as the forced assimilation policies of the US government were actively dismantling tribal cultures and taking ancestral lands.

Look closely, and you'll see strength, resilience, and profound dignity etched on faces worn by hardship. These are not just pictures; they are testaments to a spirit that refused to be broken, even as the world around them changed forever. This carefully curated collection of 50 photographs serves as a powerful reminder of what was lost and a testament to the enduring legacy of a people who continue to fight for cultural survival today.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Crow Boy. 1907. Photo By Richard Throssel

Young Native American boy wearing a traditional feathered headdress and holding a wooden staff in a historic black and white photo.

MOSES ON THE MESA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My Friend's Great Grandma Posing In Traditional Maori Cloak C. 1920

    Native American woman with long hair wearing traditional attire in a haunting vintage photo from a century ago.

    Tuhawaiki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    An Apsaroke Mother And Child, 1908

    Native American woman holding a swaddled baby, showcasing real lives through haunting historical photography.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Marcia Pascal, Half-Cherokee, Daughter Of U.S. Army Officer George W. Paschal, 1880s

    Native American woman from a century ago wearing traditional clothing and sitting with long hair against a plain backdrop

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Hattie Tom, Apache, 1899, By Frank A. Rinehart

    Portrait of a Native American woman wearing traditional beaded clothing and jewelry in a historic haunting photo.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Unidentified Native American Girl, Lakota, 1890

    Young Native American girl in traditional attire with beads and braids, a haunting photo revealing real lives a century ago.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Monsheeda (Dust Maker), And His Wife Mehunga (Standing Buffalo), Of The Indigenous Ponca Tribe, Posed Together In Their Wedding Photo, Circa 1900

    Native American couple in traditional attire embracing, vintage photo revealing real lives from a century ago.

    Unknown author Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Native American Child With Dog, C. 1910

    Native American child dressed in traditional beadwork, sitting with a dark dog in a vintage black and white photo.

    Museum of Photographic Arts Collections Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    "Painted Tipis Of The Headmen", Blackfeet, Montana, Early 1900s, By Walter Mcclintock

    Native American teepees with families outside, depicting real lives and traditional dwellings from a century ago.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Chief Little Wound And Family, Oglala Lakota, 1899, Photo By Heyn Photo

    Three Native Americans in traditional clothing and feathered headdresses, portraying real lives from a century ago.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A Klamath Chief Stands On A Hill Above Crater Lake, Oregon, 1923

    Native American man in traditional headdress standing by a lakeside overlooking mountains in a haunting historic photo.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A Jicarrilla Girl, C. 1910

    Young Native American girl wearing traditional beaded jewelry and clothing in a haunting historical photo from a century ago.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Sioux Chiefs, 1905

    Native American men in traditional headdresses riding horses on a grassy plain, a historic photo revealing real lives.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Apache Girl And Papoose, 1903

    Native American woman with infant in traditional cradleboard, showcasing real lives from a century ago in haunting historic photo.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    O-O-Be, The Kiowas, 1894

    Native American woman in traditional attire, smiling, captured in a haunting photo from a century ago.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Native American Girl, 1870-1900

    Native American woman in traditional clothing holding a paddle by a riverbank in a historic monochrome photo.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Gertrude Three Finger, Cheyenne, 1869-1904, By William E. Irwin

    Native American woman in traditional dress sitting on an ornate chair in a haunting early 20th-century portrait.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Native American Girl In Traditional Dress

    Native American woman in traditional attire with braided hair and beaded jewelry in a haunting photo from a century ago.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Alone Aka Chin Chin Wet (Wife Of Wey-A-Tat-Han), Warm Springs, Oregon, 1877, Photo By Briggs

    Native American woman from a century ago wearing traditional clothing and jewelry, sitting for a formal portrait.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Philip Return From Scout, Lakota, Ca. 1880-1900, Photo By Geoffrey Duncan

    Native American man in traditional dress holding a decorated fur robe, representing real lives from a century ago.

    Denver Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Apache Girl With Basket, 1902, Photo By Carl Werntz

    Native American woman in traditional clothing carrying woven blanket in a vintage black and white photo.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Native American Mother And Child, 1902

    Young Native American woman holding baby wrapped in patterned blankets in haunting early 20th century photo.

    zadraaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Minnehaha, 1904

    Young Native American woman in traditional dress standing by a tree and canoe by the water in a historic photo.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Bone Necklace, Oglala Lakota Chief, 1899, Photo By Heyn Photo

    Native American man in traditional attire holding a bow and arrows, reflecting real lives of Native Americans a century ago.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Eagle Arrow, A Siksika Man, Montana, Early 1900s, Glass Lantern Slide By Walter Mcclintock

    Elder Native American man wearing traditional clothing and holding a decorated staff in a haunting historic portrait.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    “Songlike”, A Pueblo Man, 1899, Photo By F.a. Rinehart

    Native American man from a century ago wearing traditional Pueblo clothing and a colorful headband in a haunting historic photo.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Mohave Woman, 1903

    Native American woman with traditional face paint and braided hair, captured in a haunting historic portrait.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    White Man Runs Him, Crow, 1912

    Native American man a century ago wearing traditional clothing and face paint in a haunting historical portrait.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    An Apache, Photo By F.a. Hartwell, Phoenix, Az. Ca.1880-1890

    Portrait of Native American man with traditional face paint and long hair, revealing real lives from a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Chief Sitting Bull, Hunkpapa Lakota, 1895-1900, Photo By F. A. Rinehart

    Portrait of Native American elder with traditional attire and feathers, illustrating real lives of Native Americans a century ago.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Aunt Effie, An Elderly Navajo Woman, "Perhaps A 100 Years Old", 1880-1910

    Elderly Native American woman wrapped in a blanket, showcasing the real lives of Native Americans a century ago.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    A Native American Man Looking Over The Newly Completed Transcontinental Railroad In Nevada, 1869

    Native American man in traditional clothing overlooking a river valley and railroad tracks in a haunting historic landscape.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    An Albino Native American Girl From The Hopi Tribe, 1886

    Three Native American girls with traditional hairstyles and clothing posing against a stone wall in a historic photo.

    RedNasty00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Ah-Weh-Eyu (Pretty Flower), Seneca Native American, 1908

    Native American woman in traditional dress standing by a tree in a haunting photo from a century ago.

    -f-o-c-u-s- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Zitkala-Sa, Co-Founder Of The National Council Of American Indians, 1926

    Native American woman wearing traditional clothing and jewelry, captured in a haunting historical portrait from a century ago.

    Gertrude Kasebier Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Native American Woman, C. 1910

    Native American woman from a century ago wearing traditional jewelry and a plaid shawl in a haunting black and white portrait.

    Museum of Photographic Arts Collections Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Walks-In-The-Water (Soya-Wa-Awachkai) And Her Baby Koumiski (Round Face), Siksika, Montana, Ear

    Native American woman smiling while holding a child in a traditional cradleboard wrapped with striped fabric.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    A Group Of Navajo In The Canyon De Chelly, Arizona, 1904

    Native Americans on horseback crossing a vast desert landscape with towering rock formations in the background.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Piegan Tepees, 1910

    Two Native American teepees and people sitting by a riverbank, reflecting real lives from a century ago.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Hollow Horn Bear, A Brule Man, 1907

    Portrait of a Native American man in traditional clothing capturing the real lives of Native Americans a century ago.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Cherokee Nanyehi, Lakota

    Native American woman from a century ago wearing traditional jewelry and clothing, captured in a haunting historical photo.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    "Sits Down Spotted," Crow Warrior, Fort Keogh, Montana, 1881, Photo By L.A. Huffman

    Portrait of a Native American man wearing traditional beadwork and braids in a haunting photo from a century ago.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    A Canadian Cree Indian, 1920s

    Native American man in traditional attire with feathers and beads, captured in a haunting historical portrait.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Indian Chief, 1920s

    Native American elder in traditional feathered headdress and ceremonial attire in a haunting historic portrait.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Bessie Big Beaver With Baby, 1880-1930

    Native American woman holding a baby in a traditional cradleboard, revealing real lives from a century ago.

    Montana State Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Blackfeet Girl, Montana, Early 1900s, Glass Lantern Slide By Walter Mcclintock

    Native American girl from a century ago wearing traditional beadwork clothing and braided hair in a historical portrait.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Arrowmaker, An Ojibwe Man, 1903

    Native American man wearing traditional Ojibwa clothing and feathered headdress in a historic portrait photo.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Elsie Vance Chestuen, Chiricahua

    Native American woman in traditional dress sitting outdoors, captured in a haunting photo revealing real lives a century ago.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Chief John Smith (Chippewa Indian), It Was Tought That He Lived To 132 Y.o

    Elderly Native American man with deeply wrinkled face and wild white hair wrapped in a traditional blanket.

    Niels Larson Hakkerup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Indians In A Reservation In Montana, 1920s

    Native American family from a century ago dressed in traditional clothing in an outdoor field setting.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!