ADVERTISEMENT

In the 1910s, the United States government's policy toward Native Americans was one of forced assimilation, and its most powerful tool was the off-reservation boarding school. These schools were founded on an inhumane principle of eliminating the "Indian" to save the man. This means children were taken from families, usually by force, and put into boarding schools. At these schools, their hair would be cut, they would be dressed in military-style uniforms, and forced to abandon their native tongue. These gripping photographs show this profoundly complex time in American history and were often used as marketing material to show everyday Americans what kind of "progress" was being made by the policies. Looking back, these photos tell the heartbreaking story of a systematic effort to erase an identity, rather than a governmental success.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Fort Shaw Indian School Basketball Team 1904 World's Fair

Group portrait of Native American girls at a boarding school in the 1910s wearing dark uniforms and holding a ball.

Jessie Tarbox Beals Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Group Of School Girls, Many Indigenous, At Fort Spokane

    Group of Native American children lined up outside a boarding school building in an early 1900s haunting photo.

    National Park Service Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Before Entering School

    Five Native American children in traditional and school attire at a boarding school in the 1910s, historical photo.

    sapiens.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    While Teaching On The Hopi Reservation In Arizona, Bratley Likely Posed This Image Of His Student Ruth Honavi Having Her Hair Made Up In The Butterfly Style

    Two Native American girls in traditional clothing sitting on a patterned blanket at a boarding school in the 1910s.

    www.sapiens.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar
    Mariia Tkachenko
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Hotograph Of Children And Grounds Of Carson/Stewart Indian School

    Group of Native American children lying on grass at a boarding school, early 20th century, with distant mountains and trees visible.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young School Grirls Attending Sewing Class At Albuquerque Indian School

    Native American boarding school classroom in the 1910s with children seated in a circle, engaged in an activity.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Students At The Carlisle Indian Industrial School In Carlisle, Pennsylvania

    Large group of Native American children in uniform posing outside a boarding school building in the 1910s.

    J.N. Choate, courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Carlisle Indian School, Pennsylvania

    Native American boarding school students in the 1910s practicing drills inside a large gymnasium hall.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Female Students Posed Outside, Sac And Fox Indian Schools, Oklahoma, Circa 1910s

    Group of young women at Native American boarding school in early 1900s, wearing period uniforms and posing outdoors on grass.

    Newberry Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Carlisle School Students

    Four Native American boarding school students in 1910s uniforms posing for a formal studio portrait.

    Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Yale University Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The structure of daily life in these schools was a lesson in itself. The rigid lines of students marching, the sparse functionality of the dormitories, and the emphasis on industrial labor were all designed to break down a worldview centered on community and nature, and replace it with one of rigid individualism and hierarchy. Every detail in these photographs, from the uniformed clothing to the barren walls of the classrooms, was a deliberate part of this immense and often brutal social experiment.
    #11

    Chiricahua Apaches Four Months After Arriving At Carlisle

    Group portrait of Native American children in early 1900s boarding school uniforms from haunting photos collection.

    Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, Yale University Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A Children’s Program; Washington’s Birthday

    Group of Native American girls in uniform holding wooden rifles at a boarding school in the 1910s.

    National Park Service Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Native American Girls Were Trained To Be Productive, Subservient Homemakers In The Mold Of Victorian Norms

    Native American girls in the 1910s at a boarding school sewing and engaged in handiwork inside a classroom.

    sapiens.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Boys Were Schooled In Farming, Carpentry, And Metalworking

    Children at a Native American boarding school in the 1910s standing with pumpkins by a horse-drawn wagon in front of a barn.

    www.sapiens.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar
    Mariia Tkachenko
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Living Conditions At The Schools Were Stark. Children Lay Three To A Bed At The Cantonment Boarding School On The Cheyenne And Arapaho Reservation

    Dormitory room with multiple metal beds and sleeping children in Native American boarding schools from the 1910s.

    www.sapiens.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar
    Mariia Tkachenko
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    At The Cantonment Boarding School, Children Erected Play Tipis That Allowed Them Some Measure Of Staying Connected To Their Plains Cultures

    Historic Native American boarding school building with teepees and children on grassy field in early 1900s.

    www.sapiens.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar
    Mariia Tkachenko
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Very Early Class Of Young Boys With Flags At The Albuquerque Indian School

    Group of Native American children holding American flags standing outside a boarding school in the 1910s.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    School Girls Participating In A Festival At The Albuquerque Indian School In New Mexico

    Native American girls in white dresses holding ribbons outdoors at a boarding school in the 1910s.

    National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Young Native American Children Learn To Sing A Song At The Carlisle Indian Industrial School

    Native American children playing recorders in a 1910s boarding school classroom with wooden desks and chalkboards.

    National Museum of the American Indian photo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Group Of Indian Boys From The Mission School In Sitka

    Black and white photo of Native American children at a boarding school outdoors by water in the 1910s era.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It is essential to look beyond the posed nature of these photographs and into the eyes of the children themselves. In their expressions, one can sometimes see a profound loneliness and a quiet, guarded watchfulness. This is the look of a child navigating a foreign world far from the warmth of family. They were taught to be ashamed of who they were, yet the very act of their survival within this system is a story of immense, unspoken strength.

    #21

    Students In An Art Class At Phoenix Indian School

    Native American boarding school students in an early 1900s classroom drawing portraits during art class.

    Office of Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Little Girls Praying Beside Their Beds, Phoenix Indian School, Arizona

    Native American children in white gowns kneeling in prayer at a boarding school in the early 1900s hallway.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Mary R. Hyde, Matron, And Students

    Native American boarding school children from the 1910s, dressed in uniform with a teacher in a formal studio portrait.

    J. N. Choate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Teacher And Young Boys Posed For Photograph At A Native American Boarding School

    Group portrait of Native American boys and a teacher dressed in early 1900s uniforms at a boarding school.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    The Photographer Is Unknown, But It Was Likely Taken By Frank Fuller Avery, The Superintendent Of Fort Spokane Indian Boarding School

    Native American boarding school students in the 1910s engaged in chores inside a sparse classroom setting.

    National Park Service Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Children Working In A School's Garden

    Children working in garden rows outside a large building at a Native American boarding school in the 1910s.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A Photo Of Home Economics Class At The Pipestone Indian Training School In Minnesota With Several Girls In Aprons Working On Kitchen Tasks

    Native American girls in 1910s boarding school home economics class preparing food around a stove in a classroom.

    Pipestone County Historical Society via Minnesota Digital Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Students And Staff Of The Pipestone Indian Training School In Minnesota Posing For A Photo By A School Bus

    Group of Native American children and staff posing with a school bus outside a boarding school in the 1910s.

    Pipestone County Historical Society via Minnesota Digital Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Hotograph Of Children And Grounds Of Carson/Stewart Indian School

    Group of Native American boys from boarding schools in the 1910s standing and sitting on an old truck outdoors.

    Bureau of Indian Affairs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Photograph Of Children And Grounds Of Carson/Stewart Indian School

    Black and white photo of Native American children under wooden beams at a boarding school garden walkway in the 1910s.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!