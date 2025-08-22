ADVERTISEMENT

In the 1910s, the United States government's policy toward Native Americans was one of forced assimilation, and its most powerful tool was the off-reservation boarding school. These schools were founded on an inhumane principle of eliminating the "Indian" to save the man. This means children were taken from families, usually by force, and put into boarding schools. At these schools, their hair would be cut, they would be dressed in military-style uniforms, and forced to abandon their native tongue. These gripping photographs show this profoundly complex time in American history and were often used as marketing material to show everyday Americans what kind of "progress" was being made by the policies. Looking back, these photos tell the heartbreaking story of a systematic effort to erase an identity, rather than a governmental success.