30 Haunting Photos From Native American Boarding Schools In The 1910s
In the 1910s, the United States government's policy toward Native Americans was one of forced assimilation, and its most powerful tool was the off-reservation boarding school. These schools were founded on an inhumane principle of eliminating the "Indian" to save the man. This means children were taken from families, usually by force, and put into boarding schools. At these schools, their hair would be cut, they would be dressed in military-style uniforms, and forced to abandon their native tongue. These gripping photographs show this profoundly complex time in American history and were often used as marketing material to show everyday Americans what kind of "progress" was being made by the policies. Looking back, these photos tell the heartbreaking story of a systematic effort to erase an identity, rather than a governmental success.
Fort Shaw Indian School Basketball Team 1904 World's Fair
Group Of School Girls, Many Indigenous, At Fort Spokane
Before Entering School
While Teaching On The Hopi Reservation In Arizona, Bratley Likely Posed This Image Of His Student Ruth Honavi Having Her Hair Made Up In The Butterfly Style
Hotograph Of Children And Grounds Of Carson/Stewart Indian School
Young School Grirls Attending Sewing Class At Albuquerque Indian School
Students At The Carlisle Indian Industrial School In Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Carlisle Indian School, Pennsylvania
Female Students Posed Outside, Sac And Fox Indian Schools, Oklahoma, Circa 1910s
Carlisle School Students
The structure of daily life in these schools was a lesson in itself. The rigid lines of students marching, the sparse functionality of the dormitories, and the emphasis on industrial labor were all designed to break down a worldview centered on community and nature, and replace it with one of rigid individualism and hierarchy. Every detail in these photographs, from the uniformed clothing to the barren walls of the classrooms, was a deliberate part of this immense and often brutal social experiment.
Chiricahua Apaches Four Months After Arriving At Carlisle
A Children’s Program; Washington’s Birthday
Native American Girls Were Trained To Be Productive, Subservient Homemakers In The Mold Of Victorian Norms
Boys Were Schooled In Farming, Carpentry, And Metalworking
Living Conditions At The Schools Were Stark. Children Lay Three To A Bed At The Cantonment Boarding School On The Cheyenne And Arapaho Reservation
At The Cantonment Boarding School, Children Erected Play Tipis That Allowed Them Some Measure Of Staying Connected To Their Plains Cultures
Very Early Class Of Young Boys With Flags At The Albuquerque Indian School
School Girls Participating In A Festival At The Albuquerque Indian School In New Mexico
Young Native American Children Learn To Sing A Song At The Carlisle Indian Industrial School
Group Of Indian Boys From The Mission School In Sitka
It is essential to look beyond the posed nature of these photographs and into the eyes of the children themselves. In their expressions, one can sometimes see a profound loneliness and a quiet, guarded watchfulness. This is the look of a child navigating a foreign world far from the warmth of family. They were taught to be ashamed of who they were, yet the very act of their survival within this system is a story of immense, unspoken strength.