My Thoughts On Vietnam's Next Prominent Movie Location
Travel

My Thoughts On Vietnam’s Next Prominent Movie Location

Chloe Arcy
When it comes to Vietnam’s most picturesque film locations, Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh often come to mind – both having graced the screen in “Kong: Skull Island” and numerous other international productions. But now, a new name is stepping into the spotlight, full of promise and surprises: Cat Ba Island (Hai Phong) – an untouched gem of the sea, poised to become the next cinematic sensation on the global stage.

So what makes Cat Ba – still a relatively quiet name on the international travel map – such a promising location?

    Cat Ba – “The new gem” of the international film industry

    My Thoughts On Vietnam's Next Prominent Movie Location

    You might think that blockbuster productions only choose well-established locations, but Riot Games – the creator of “League of Legends”, with over 650 million players – has just made waves by announcing Cat Ba as the primary setting for its upcoming nine-episode TV series, set to premiere in late 2025. And this wasn’t a random decision – Cat Ba outshone tough competitors like Japan, South Korea, and Thailand to claim this coveted spot.

    Not simply a beautiful island, Cat Ba is like a natural treasure chest that hasn’t been fully explored. Massive limestone cliffs rise from the water, winding like natural fortress walls, creating a world that seems to have stepped out of mythology films. Pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters reflect the golden sunlight – all beckoning talented directors to transform cinematic dreams into reality. Deep caves serving as gateways to another world, dense primeval forests with leaves rustling in the wind, and light filtering through the foliage creating an enchanted atmosphere like a high-budget fantasy film. This is exactly what filmmakers constantly seek: a location that can truly breathe life into their footage.

    If you’ve ever been mesmerized by the surreal landscapes in “Avatar”, “Star Wars” or “The Lord of the Rings”, imagine a place that can deliver a similar visual experience, but entirely real. Entering Cat Ba’s caves, you’ll discover a strange new world opening before your eyes – where natural light penetrates stalactites creating spectacular color effects, like a visual feast. And that’s not mentioning the primeval forests embracing limestone mountains, where the rare Cat Ba langur hides, making the entire island feel like a hidden paradise.

    The most exciting experiences of the summer

    My Thoughts On Vietnam's Next Prominent Movie Location

    Word on the street is that in Cat Ba, besides the breathtaking natural scenery that captivates hearts, there’s also a “massive” Jetski and fireworks show about to debut that will amaze the world! “Symphony of the Green Island” will transform the sea surface into a 50,000m² stage, where Jetskis and Flyboards zoom through enormous water columns, laser lights tear through the night sky, and fireworks explode like waves of fire shooting upward. Rumor has it that this show is aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the “World’s Largest Jetski and Fireworks Show”.

    But wait, the night isn’t over yet! The VUI-Fest Night Market (VUI-Fest Bazaar) will bring an energetic atmosphere with hundreds of eco-friendly stalls, and if you want to experience something more “chill” amid the excitement, enjoy a glass of authentic German craft beer – Sun KraftBeer at the Sun Bavaria Cat Ba Gastro Pub. Sipping beer while watching the spectacular fireworks – an experience you simply can’t miss!

    Moreover, tourism infrastructure has also been heavily invested in, making Cat Ba increasingly accessible. One of the notable highlights is a three-wire cable car system crossing the sea, which reduces travel time from the mainland to just 15 minutes and is more convenient for tourists.

    The power of cinema in tourism promotion

    My Thoughts On Vietnam's Next Prominent Movie Location

    If you still doubt the power of cinema in transforming a destination, look at New Zealand after “The Lord of the Rings”, Croatia after “Game of Thrones” or South Korea after “Squid Game”. These blockbusters didn’t just put these places on screen – they transformed them into “tourism meccas” where millions flock to relive cinematic moments.

    Viet Nam is on this journey too. Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh made waves after “Kong: Skull Island” and now Cat Ba could be the next name to step onto the global stage.

    Riot Games choosing Cat Ba isn’t just an opportunity for cinema, but a turning point for Vietnamese tourism to reach further. Who knows, perhaps in a few years when you set foot on Cat Ba, you won’t just see a beautiful island, but a real-life film set – where magical stories are being written every day!

    Chloe Arcy

    Author, Community member

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

