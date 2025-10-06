ADVERTISEMENT

Life hack unlocked: you don’t have to throw away photos you love just because the wrong person is in them. I’ve been swapping my ex for animals and cartoon characters, and honestly? It makes me smile way more than the originals ever did. Turns out healing sometimes looks like goats, alpacas, Transformers, and a really good Photoshop tool.

Photoshop is cheaper than therapy. Highly recommend.

#1

My New Favourite Life Hack (9 Pics)

    #2

    #2

    #3

    My New Favourite Life Hack (9 Pics)

    #4

    My New Favourite Life Hack (9 Pics)

    #5

    My New Favourite Life Hack (9 Pics)

    #6

    My New Favourite Life Hack (9 Pics)

    #7

    My New Favourite Life Hack (9 Pics)

    #8

    My New Favourite Life Hack (9 Pics)

    #9

    My New Favourite Life Hack (9 Pics)

