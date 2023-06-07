At times like this, I'm like my kid building his worlds out of a new LEGO. A lot of different parts made of wood are in a lot of boxes. And I'm looking forward to something amazing and new. I don't know what I'm going to do today yet. It can be earrings, brooches or pendants, and maybe a necklace... And then flowers, planets or abstractions are obtained from geometric elements. And my favorite part of this process begins is to color all future jewelry. Choosing colors is always like magic.

More info: inspireuplift.com