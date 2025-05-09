My Friends Helped Me To Create An Exhibition Of Paintings In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine (11 Pics)

I live and work in Dnipro, a frontline city under constant threat, where every siren and rocket strike makes normal life a struggle. This spring, despite the danger and nightly curfews, my artist friends rallied around me to help mount my solo exhibition, Rhapsody of Spring.

The “Rhapsody of Spring” exhibition was more than a show of paintings – it was a testament to friendship, solidarity, and the enduring power of beauty in dark times. As an artist on the front, I want people everywhere to know that Ukraine’s creative soul is alive and well. If you’d like to follow this journey, you can view the exhibition’s highlights on my Instagram page. I post new images of our plein air sketches and behind-the-scenes moments from the gallery, so we can share these petals of spring with you, no matter where you are.

Thank you for reading, and for believing in art that uplifts even in the hardest seasons.

Того дня шестеро з нас – олійні художники, керамісти та гончарі – покинули свої студійні роботи, щоб допомогти встановити виставку. Ми несли драбини, рами та картини порожніми вулицями до галереї в нашому спільному арт-просторі в центрі міста. Кожен сплеск кольору на стіні здавався тріумфом над сірою невизначеністю ззовні. Ми жартували, що якщо впадуть бомби, то принаймні вони не зачеплять наше мистецтво! У цій спільній студії та галереї не було конкуренції – лише підтримка. Кожен художник має свій стиль та історію, але тут наші відмінності лише збагачували колективний дух.

All of the paintings from the exhibition are available for sale. The exhibition will be open until May 20.

The artist behind these beautiful impressionist landscapes is Oleksandra Malyshko — a member of the Association of Artists of the European Union and the National Union of Artists of Ukraine.

You are warmly invited to connect and follow her artistic journey on Instagram.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon