ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there! Christmas is coming soon! And that means that the preparation of cute symbolic gifts made with your own hands is in full swing. I want to show you my ideas for simple and quick patterns.

Thank you for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#2

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#3

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#4

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#5

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#6

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#7

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#9

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#10

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#11

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST
#12

My Easy Christmas Patterns For Cross Stitch Lovers (12 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Julie
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!