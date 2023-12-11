Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

My Comics About The First Space Realtor’s Adventure
User submission
Comics

My Comics About The First Space Realtor’s Adventure

Jerry Kimbro
Community member
ADVERTISEMENT

The response to my comics was amazing! So many upvotes… I could just not believe it! So here is some more… the First Space Realtors adventure…

Space Realtors 1, Cover

My Comics About The First Space Realtor's Adventure

Space Realtors 1, page 1

My Comics About The First Space Realtor's Adventure

Space Realtors 1, page 2

My Comics About The First Space Realtor's Adventure

Space Realtors 1, page 3

My Comics About The First Space Realtor's Adventure

Space Realtors 1, page 4

My Comics About The First Space Realtor's Adventure

Space Realtors 1, page 5

My Comics About The First Space Realtor's Adventure

Space Realtor 1, page 6

My Comics About The First Space Realtor's Adventure

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Jerry Kimbro
Jerry Kimbro
Jerry Kimbro
Jerry Kimbro
Author, Community member

Cartoonist who lives in North Florida. Drawing comics! Want to see a gallery? Go to: https://www.deviantart.com/jerrykimbro/gallery/78826410/space-realtors-10-battle-of-space-burger

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Art Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
jerrykimbro avatar
Jerry Kimbro (Post author)
Jerry Kimbro
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know you hate me. The above comments are sarcasm. Resume your worthless digitally enhanced anime art soaked lives.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
jerrykimbro avatar
Jerry Kimbro (Post author)
Jerry Kimbro
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know you hate me. The above comments are sarcasm. Resume your worthless digitally enhanced anime art soaked lives.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda