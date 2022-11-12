She handed me the tool and told me to get a feel for it for a while, so I grabbed an offcut and began playing with the device. Despite the ominous warnings, hordes of Satan's undead didn't rise up through the floor when I adjusted the dial, it simply made it hotter or colder. It was an odd thing, like a pencil but backwards somehow. If you kept it still it made a big black mark but if you kept it moving it you could create shading, slowing down to get darker tones. You could do dot-shading, lines, cross-hatching, but if you drifted off the smoke would float up and it was ruined. you could even blow on the tip to cool it down while you got your position. I was hooked.

I asked the boss woman if I could do my own design and she said sure, just photocopy a picture, they had carbon paper to trace an outline onto the wood. In my lunch break I went to the newsagents and bought a music mag (the now defunct 'Select' if I remember well). I scoured the pages and found a great black-and-white shot of The Prodigy's Keith Flint. Well, he's a firestarter I thought so why not?

Then I set to work, spending as long as I could on the tracing part despite itching to get to the burning stage.

As long as you were doing something they left you alone, probably figuring it kept you off the streets committing crimes and doing drugs, and somebody might buy your efforts, so I worked undisturbed for a few hours. After a while the boss woman came to check on me, "So how are you getting o..ooo...eeee..errr!" Then she bounded off and moments later came back with the manager of the Community Centre. They both stood staring at the wood and then at me. I was either a witch or the Jimi Hendrix of the pyrography tool. The manager then loudly announced that no one but me was to go near that machine for the rest of my stay, which I then passed happily burning away.