My Art Exhibition In The Frontline City Of Dnipro, Ukraine
Art6 hours ago

Олександра Малишко
Community member

The art exhibition “Immense” is dedicated to those who have lived, are living, and will live on this earth.

We all went through the eye of the needle this year. Each of us experienced internal changes. Everyone fought for the right to live here. We fought the darkness and the cold, and sometimes we went hungry, but we are here. Everyone worked as hard as they could for the future. We prayed as much as we could in all languages, with the prayers we had been taught.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

In the fall, I felt a strong fracture inside, tired of suffering and fighting. At that time, a part of me became free. I wanted to write a happy future. How spring would come, the sun would warm the earth, and recovery would begin.

I devoted all my time to this. I moved my canvases and paints to the warmest room, sat on the floor, and sometimes used my cell phone to illuminate them. There was enough time to realize the idea of painting in the dark. You will be able to see what happened during the exhibition.

At this time, I have forgotten a lot of our life over the past year, but looking at the paintings, I remember almost everything. This is my artistic testimony to what we have been through.

Creating an exhibition is like completing the Gestalt for an artist. To “talk out” in the paintings, to express your feelings as much as possible, whatever they may be. To show the audience what exactly is bothering you, to admit what you feel, and move on with your life. To create something different, to reflect, to explore yourself and society, to create new communities and new events.

Sometimes I think: “If we are still here, maybe there is a more interesting plan for us, somewhere up there…”

With the explosions, I’m feeling a bit better, so I’m writing flowers.

I suddenly remembered my “initiation into the Artists”. When I was a kid, my friend and I were rehearsing something on the stage of a summer cinema with a stage for special events. We wanted to wander up the stairs behind the stage and ended up on the second floor, which was an artist’s studio. The door was open, there were a lot of different supplies, canvases, and huge tables with cans of paints, brushes, and solvents.

I was like Alice in Wonderland. Everything was new and incomprehensible. It was a different world, unexpected with the test I passed in a few minutes… I remember its taste every time I put oil paints in front of me.

Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Author, Community member

Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

