My 8 Terrible Human Face Sketches Transformed Into 3D By Chatgpt
I wondered how to draw exactly what I dreamed, while my drawing ability was limited. Until I found the AI tool that could help me do them, I tried drawing things in my Dream or I saw somewhere in the movies... Then I asked ChatGPT to support us to do 3D, the result was surprising....
Seeing By Mouths
A Conservative Family
LOL... LOL
Seeing Around
No Consensus, Split Up
Just Look, Don't Talk
Eating More
Ah!ahhh
Why đi poeple down my post... Or they thought that I draw form the 3D version instead of 3D versions were from my hand-drawing?
FANTASTIC!
