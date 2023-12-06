ADVERTISEMENT

Since I created my Instagram profile, grave.paints 3 months have passed. Before that, I have painted another 3. To be exact I received my first miniature that I ordered on June 4th, 2023, and after that, I have painted at least a little.

It was my goal to paint at least a little from day to day and not to miss a single one.

What do they say? That you need 10000 hours of training to master something?

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#2

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#3

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#4

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#5

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#6

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#7

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#10

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#12

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#13

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#14

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#15

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#16

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#17

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
#18

My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Grave Crock
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!