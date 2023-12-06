My 18 Figurines Inspired By Gaming Characters

ADVERTISEMENT

Since I created my Instagram profile, grave.paints 3 months have passed. Before that, I have painted another 3. To be exact I received my first miniature that I ordered on June 4th, 2023, and after that, I have painted at least a little.

It was my goal to paint at least a little from day to day and not to miss a single one.

What do they say? That you need 10000 hours of training to master something?

