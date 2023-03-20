Enough with silly puns, and let's go back to musician humor, which, let's agree, is simply unmatched! Whether you are looking for clean musician jokes to crack with your bandmates or need jokes to tell between songs, whatever the case might be, we've got you covered. Below, we've compiled some of the best jokes about musicians and, most importantly, jokes FOR musicians!

English teachers have silly jokes made about them , mothers-in-law have funny jokes too, and so do musicians. Though we Pandas can't play anything, thanks to our chonky paws, we especially appreciate the tone of musician jokes and how fun they sound. We are good at wordplay, though! Funny musician jokes are essential when you feel things might not end on a high note. Still, most of the worries we face on a daily basis really are just minor inconveniences that can quickly be resolved by cracking a musician joke or two. And heck, if anything, just play it by ear! Alright, think we have overdone it with the puns; we will rock-and-roll ourselves out. For heaven's sake…

First of all, let's establish that playing with someone's feelings and emotions is NOT considered being a musician. Witticisms aside, musicians are a different breed. These people know that the course to stardom and fame can be grueling at times. Not just anyone can play the drums for Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" or do backing vocals for the one and only Beyoncé. And that can be upsetting sometimes, but don't worry, dear rockstars, we have something to cheer you up.

#1 Many people told Beethoven that he would never be a musician because he was deaf, but...



Did he listen?

#2 Awareness against smoking was raised, but nobody bought it because The Chainsmokers were at the helm.

#3 What’s the difference between a piano player and God?

God doesn’t think he’s a piano player.

#4 What do you call a gentleman?

Someone who knows how to play the accordion, but doesn't.

#5 How many guitar players does it to take to change a lightbulb?

5... One to change and 4 to say they could have done it better.

#6 What do you call a tubist actually playing the correct key signature?

Gifted.

#7 The Music Festival's excitement came to a halt as soon as The Police appeared on the stage.

#8 Why was the piano invented? So the pianist would have a place to put his coffee.

#9 What do you call a guitarist who only knows two chords?

A music critic.

#10 "Mommy, when I grow up, I want to be a guitar player!"

"But darling, you can’t do both..."

#11 Why do bagpipers walk when they’re playing?

To get away from that awful sound.

#12 How do you make musicians complain?

Pay them.

#13 How does one trumpet player greet another?



"Hi. I'm better than you."

#14 How many vocalists does it take to screw in a bulb?

None. They hold the bulb over their head and the world revolves around them.

#15 What do you call someone who hangs around with musicians?

A vocalist.

#16 Glissando: A technique adopted by string players for difficult runs.



Perfect Pitch: When you throw a viola into the toilet and it doesn't hit the sides.



Relative minor: A guitarist's girlfriend.

#17 What did the classical music performing Boy Band name themselves? The Bach Street Boys.

#18 What does Taylor Swift do when she’s having a bad day? She shakes it off.

#19 The band’s performance was so bad they decided to give the fans a refund. Every Nickleback.

#20 The monk finally found who his favorite band was. He realized it when he achieved Nirvana.

#21 TIL Korean singers never say, "Yes daddy!"

They say, "K pops!"

#22 Why do lead guitarists walk around the stage when they play?

To get away from the sound.

#23 What do you call that beautiful blonde on the bass player's shoulder?

A tattoo.

#24 What's the last thing a drummer says before getting kicked out of a band?

Guys, when are we going to record my songs?

#25 What’s the difference between a dead chicken and a dead trombonist on the road?

With the chicken, there was at least a possibility that it was on its way to a gig.

#26 What’s the difference between a cello and a viola?

A cello takes longer to burn.

#27 If you drop a conductor and a watermelon from a skyscraper at the same moment, who will hit the ground first?



Does it matter?

#28 How many drummers does it take to change a light bulb?

"Oops, I broke it!"

#29 How do you get a trumpet to sound like a French horn?

Put your hand in the bell and play a lot of wrong notes.

#30 Why are violas larger than violins?

They aren't. Violists heads are smaller.

#31 What's the difference between a tuba and a vacuum cleaner?

You have to turn one of them on before it sucks.

#32 How do you get a trombonist off of your porch?

Pay him for the pizza.

#33 How can you tell when a singer is at your door?

The can't find the key, and they never know when to come in.

#34 How can a drummer and a conductor avoid rhythm conflicts?

Work separate concert halls.

#35 What kind of band doesn’t play music? A rubber band.

#36 Why did Mozart find chicken annoying? Because they kept going, “Bach, bach, bach!”

#37 Why was the musician depressed? Because he was a trebled man.

#38 Why was the musician not getting out of his bed? Because he was feeling the blues.

#39 What do you call a musician petrified by Medusa? A Rockstar.

#40 Why were the musicians recycling their trash? Because it was Green Day.

#41 The posh lady only listened to only one band. Pearl Jam.

#42 Monkeys can survive in any condition. Just look at Arctic Monkeys.

#43 Why did a Dell laptop drown itself? Because it was a fan of rolling in the deep.

#44 What band do Jehovah's Witness’ love? The Doors.

#45 What did the metal fan tell his barber with shaky hands? Slipknot, or you’ll cut me!

#46 Why are DJs considered down to earth? Because they started from scratch.

#47 What was the bug’s favorite band? The Beatles.

#48 How does a jazz musician end up with a million dollars?

By starting with 2 million dollars.

#49 I just met the lead singer of Mushroomhead.

He seems like a fungi.

#50 What did the Spanish musician say after they left the sound booth?

Audios.

#51 Where do pianists go on vacation? The Florida Keys.

#52 Did you hear about the pianist who kept banging his head against the keys? He was playing by ear.

#53 Two jazz guitarists meet in a bar, and one says, “Yeah man, I bought your last album, it was awesome!” to which the other replies, “Oh so that was you!”.

#54 The fact that there’s a Highway To Hell but only a Stairway To Heaven says a lot about anticipated traffic numbers.

#55 Why couldn’t Anthony Kiedis get his DVD player to work?

He had a scart issue.

#56 Did you hear about the guitarist who was in tune?

Neither have I.

#57 What do philosophers and drummers have in common?

Both think of time as an abstract concept.

#58 What is the difference between a trumpet and a jet plane?

About three decibels.

#59 What do you throw to a drowning bassist?

His amplifier.

#60 How do you know there’s a drummer at your door?

The knocking speeds up.

#61 What does a timpanist say when they finally get a job?

"Would you like fries with that, sir?"

#62 Why can't a gorilla play the trumpet?

Because gorillas are too sensitive.

#63 How are trumpet players like pirates?



They're both murder on the high Cs.

#64 How can you tell if the stage is level?

The drool comes out of both sides of the drummers mouth.

#65 How many drummers does it take to screw in a bulb?

None, they have machines for that now.

#66 Tuba Player: "Did you hear my last recital?"

Friend: "I hope so."

#67 Why are violist's fingers like lightning?

They rarely strike the same spot twice.

#68 What will you never say about a banjo player?

"That's the banjo player's Porsche."

#69 How many clarinet players does it take to change a light bulb?



Only one, but they'll keep looking in the box till they find the perfect one.

#70 What did the pianist take with him to the supermarket? Chopin Liszt.

#71 Why was Mozart the top dog? Because he was in a Wolfgang!

#72 Why were the musician's friends tired of him? Because he kept composing plans to meet but never acted upon them!

#73 Who was the stingray's favorite musician? Billy Ray Cyrus.

#74 What do you call a gingerbread man with one leg?

Limp Bizkit.

#75 How many pilots do you need to make good music?



22.

#76 My son tried to pawn off my album collection. He’s such a Daft Punk.

#77 Def Leppard wasn’t sure if their fans would appreciate their new songs. Their fear turned them into Dread Leppard.

#78 Enthusiasm came back to the band as they kept performing. Their improvement smells like team spirit.

#79 There was a band of musicians who were experts in knock-knock jokes.



This was because they called themselves The Doors!

#80 Why did the cow start taking singing lessons? Because she wanted to be a moo-sician.

#81 Why was the Boy Band stuck in one spot? Because they kept going in One Direction.

#82 Why were the band members arrested? Because they started a massive jam on the highway!

#83 What happened when A, B and D went to a rock concert, but B was the only one disappointed? Because A see, D see, but B couldn’t.

#84 How many bassists does it take to change a lightbulb? None. The keyboard player can do it with one hand.

#85 What do you call it when a singer gets a chance?

An opera-tunity!

#86 What does a dead musician do?

He decomposes.

#87 What is a musicians favorite car?

Honda A Chord.

#88 Why are so many guitar player jokes one liners?

So the rest of the band can understand them.

#89 Why do guitarists prefer playing guitar to cycling?

Because with a bike you only get two pedals.

#90 What is the difference between terrorists and accordionists?

Terrorists have sympathizers.

#91 Why are some people prejudiced towards banjo players?

It saves time in the long run.

#92 What’s the definition of a minor second interval?

Two soprano saxophonists playing the same part.

#93 What's the difference between a mid-range rocket and a bad solo guitarist?

The guitarist could actually kill you.

#94 What’s the definition of optimism?

A bass trombonist with a pocket planner.

#95 What's the difference between a dog and a violinist?

A dog knows when to quit scratching.

#96 How do you get two bass players to play in unison?

Hand them charts a half-step apart.

#97 Why did the musician rob an instrument store?



Because he wanted an excellent lute.

#98 Why did the child decide to learn guitar? Because it struck a chord with him.

#99 Which classical music composer likes tea the most? Chai-kovsky.

#100 Why was the father of the symphony hard to find? Because he kept Haydn.

#101 Why did the police arrest the musician? Because he got in treble!

#102 Why don’t musicians wear headbands?



Because their hair starts making music!

#103 A popular band were providing free flu shots to their fans. They were the Flu Fighters.

#104 Benjamin’s friends kept playing songs that reminded him of his ex. His friends were Breaking Benjamin.

#105 The Zeppelin was covered in light to help people see them at night. It was a LED Zeppelin.

#106 My relationship with a girlfriend, who was a chemistry teacher, came to a close abruptly. My Chemical Romance came to an end.

#107 Why did the drummer get embarrassed at the live show? Because Motley didn’t cue him when to stop!

#108 What do you call a well dressed pop singer?

Billie Stylish.

#109 What’s the definition of Endless Love? Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles playing tennis.

#110 What’s the best way to protect your Stradivarius from thieves?

Keep it in a viola case.