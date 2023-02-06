“Mug And Birch Bark”: My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

I want to share with you how I made a birch bark mug using different tools
More info: inspireuplift.com
We will need birch bark
We cut out the lock for assembly
Additionally, we will need ribbons for the belt
Assembling
Assembling
Assembling
Assembling
We put on decorative belts
you need to experiment with shades of birch bark, so the work will be bright and not merge into one color
the resulting result begins to grind and make the edges smooth and pleasant to the touch
the resulting result begins to grind and make the edges smooth and pleasant to the touch
we take mugs
we are preparing stainless steel mugs, you will need to remove the handles for this we needed wire cutters, the handles are welded by spot welding and it is not difficult
it should turn out like this, the mugs should fit very tightly into the birch bark
Now the most interesting and pleasant thing is the installation of a mug in a birch bark box
I needed a press that I made myself for various works on birch bark, it is very convenient and it turns out to be pressed neatly
and that’s what we got, I also added a video of how I did it :)
Mug and birch bark