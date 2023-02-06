Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug
“Mug And Birch Bark”: My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

Alex
Community member

I want to share with you how I made a birch bark mug using different tools

More info: inspireuplift.com

We will need birch bark

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

We cut out the lock for assembly

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

Additionally, we will need ribbons for the belt

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

Assembling

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

Assembling

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

Assembling

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

Assembling

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

We put on decorative belts

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

you need to experiment with shades of birch bark, so the work will be bright and not merge into one color

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

the resulting result begins to grind and make the edges smooth and pleasant to the touch

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

the resulting result begins to grind and make the edges smooth and pleasant to the touch

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

we take mugs

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

we are preparing stainless steel mugs, you will need to remove the handles for this we needed wire cutters, the handles are welded by spot welding and it is not difficult

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

it should turn out like this, the mugs should fit very tightly into the birch bark

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

Now the most interesting and pleasant thing is the installation of a mug in a birch bark box

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

I needed a press that I made myself for various works on birch bark, it is very convenient and it turns out to be pressed neatly

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

and that's what we got, I also added a video of how I did it :)

"Mug And Birch Bark": My Process Of Making A Birch Bark Mug

Mug and birch bark

Alex
Alex
Author, Community member

I make products from birch bark

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
User Submissions
