Man Inherits House, Tenant Says “You’ve Made It Terrifying To Live Here”
Woman comforting a young girl sitting on wooden floor near bed in a house with tense atmosphere.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Man Inherits House, Tenant Says “You’ve Made It Terrifying To Live Here”

At the very least, you should trust the person you are sharing a home with. However, after two strangers move in together, their living arrangements can get complicated quickly, especially when financial hardship is part of the equation.

That’s exactly what happened to Reddit user Pleasant-Block8456. As the man explained on r/AITAH, the female tenant who came along with the house he inherited wasn’t willing to leave or share the property with him, suggesting the only option was for the new owner himself to find another place.

RELATED:

    For a single mom, finding an affordable home can be a huge challenge

    Image credits: dikushin / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But that doesn’t mean they can just bully the owners

    Image credits: zinkevych / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Pleasant-Block8456

    As the man’s story went viral, he provided more details about what’s been going on

    Millions of Millennials will soon have to face similar choices

    Image credits: prostock-studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    With a projected $18.3 trillion in wealth to be transferred globally by 2030, the “great wealth transfer” is expected to be the largest intergenerational transfer of assets in history.

    But as we just saw, this opportunity comes with its own set of burdens.

    By the time we actually inherit a property from our parents, it’s often too late to figure out what to do with it. After all, we need to balance paying for its upkeep, a mortgage (if there is one), property taxes…

    Without money set aside for these things, along with a clear game plan for what to do with the house, the situation can easily devolve into chaos. Unprepared inheritors may end up with their hands tied.

    Because of this, it shouldn’t be a surprise that approximately 70% of wealthy families will lose their wealth by the second generation, and 90% will lose it by the third. Factors that contribute to these figures include:

    • People are taught not to talk about money
    • The prior generations worry that the next generation will become lazy and entitled
    • Many have no clue about the value of money or how to handle it

    Hopefully, the author of the post will find a solution.

    Image credits: redchilii / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Most of the people who read about what happened here believe the man should take matters into his own hands

    But some support the woman

    Share on Facebook
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The advice that this man needs cameras in all shared areas is spot on. Either this woman is genuinely very traumatised or very manipulative. Either way, she could make allegations at any time and cause him a world of trouble.

    liesbethblogt avatar
    Liesbethblogt
    Liesbethblogt
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She didn't gave you a fair change while she knew weeks in advance. Let her be a grown up and talk to her. Make an appointment, make sure there is third party. I guess your grandma died, she knew things would change. Sorry that the house got a problem with a child in it instead of good memories of your grandmother. Hope she go's fast,. She lived with her landlord, she's still doing it. You are not the problem she is. She's just trying to force things in her way because of her problem. She can ask for an extra lock or something. Kick her to the curb as soon you can.

