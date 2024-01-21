ADVERTISEMENT

Do you know that movie you love and wonder if there could be a sequel? Well, I imagined how the (unlikely) sequels of some very famous films, like Titanic, Cast Away, and others, could be. With the help of Photoshop and Artificial Intelligence, I created posters for 13 movies, and the result turned out to be amusing.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cast Away - Wilson's Journey

Cast Away - Wilson's Journey

At the end of "Cast Away" Wilson ends up getting separated from the character Chuck Noland, played by Tom Hanks. But what happened to our dear volleyball? Have you ever imagined Wilson's adventures on the high seas?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Home Alone - The Revenge

Home Alone - The Revenge

Kevin McCallister caused quite a trauma to the Wet Bandits; can you imagine a sequel where they all return as adults to seek revenge on grown-up Kevin?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Ghost Together Again

Ghost Together Again

In Ghost, Sam and Molly's relationship is interrupted as Sam is murdered. Imagine years later Molly getting old and passing away, and reuniting with Sam in paradise.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Ferris Bueller's Day On

Ferris Bueller's Day On

Who could imagine a sequel to Ferris Bueller's Day Off with the protagonist locked in an office?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Mission Impossible - Retirement

Mission Impossible - Retirement

Ethan Hunt may one day get tired of so much action and adventure and want to rest and enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Fast & Furious - Beetle Legend

Fast & Furious - Beetle Legend

Imagine Fast and Furious with a challenge where Dominic Toretto has to drive a Beetle; it would be quite unlikely.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Matilda 2

Matilda 2

I strongly believe that in a sequel, if we were to see Matilda as an adult, she would be almost like a Jean Grey from X-Men, with a lot of power.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Rocky - Mma Challenge

Rocky - Mma Challenge

The world of boxing is no longer enough for Rocky Balboa, who now seeks greater challenges in MMA!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

The Terminator - iOS System

The Terminator - iOS System

The Terminator is already very feared, but what if he used an iOS system?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Titanic 2 - Return Of Jack

Titanic 2 - Return Of Jack

In a very parallel reality, Jack comes back to life!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
#11

The Truman Judgment

The Truman Judgment

After discovering that his life is a lie, Truman Burbank leaves his fictional world and decides to sue Ed Harris's character, Christof, and everyone involved.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

Fight Club - Psychological

Fight Club - Psychological

Something we could see in Fight Club would be a therapy session.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Interview With The Vampire - The Podcast

Interview With The Vampire - The Podcast

In a modern technological world, "Interview with the Vampire" would be a podcast.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alexandre Perez
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!