I Created 13 Unlikely Sequels To Famous Movies
Do you know that movie you love and wonder if there could be a sequel? Well, I imagined how the (unlikely) sequels of some very famous films, like Titanic, Cast Away, and others, could be. With the help of Photoshop and Artificial Intelligence, I created posters for 13 movies, and the result turned out to be amusing.
Cast Away - Wilson's Journey
At the end of "Cast Away" Wilson ends up getting separated from the character Chuck Noland, played by Tom Hanks. But what happened to our dear volleyball? Have you ever imagined Wilson's adventures on the high seas?
Home Alone - The Revenge
Kevin McCallister caused quite a trauma to the Wet Bandits; can you imagine a sequel where they all return as adults to seek revenge on grown-up Kevin?
Ghost Together Again
In Ghost, Sam and Molly's relationship is interrupted as Sam is murdered. Imagine years later Molly getting old and passing away, and reuniting with Sam in paradise.
Ferris Bueller's Day On
Who could imagine a sequel to Ferris Bueller's Day Off with the protagonist locked in an office?
Mission Impossible - Retirement
Ethan Hunt may one day get tired of so much action and adventure and want to rest and enjoy a well-deserved retirement.
Fast & Furious - Beetle Legend
Imagine Fast and Furious with a challenge where Dominic Toretto has to drive a Beetle; it would be quite unlikely.
Matilda 2
I strongly believe that in a sequel, if we were to see Matilda as an adult, she would be almost like a Jean Grey from X-Men, with a lot of power.
Rocky - Mma Challenge
The world of boxing is no longer enough for Rocky Balboa, who now seeks greater challenges in MMA!
The Terminator - iOS System
The Terminator is already very feared, but what if he used an iOS system?
Titanic 2 - Return Of Jack
In a very parallel reality, Jack comes back to life!
The Truman Judgment
After discovering that his life is a lie, Truman Burbank leaves his fictional world and decides to sue Ed Harris's character, Christof, and everyone involved.
Fight Club - Psychological
Something we could see in Fight Club would be a therapy session.
Interview With The Vampire - The Podcast
In a modern technological world, "Interview with the Vampire" would be a podcast.