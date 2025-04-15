Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Stops Answering Work Calls On Maternity Leave, Boss Loses It After Losing Client
Family, Relationships

Woman Stops Answering Work Calls On Maternity Leave, Boss Loses It After Losing Client

On the surface, working with a family member may seem like a good idea. There’s seemingly less worry about “horrible boss/co-worker” encounters since you’re not dealing with strangers who likely don’t have your best interest at heart. 

However, it was the exact opposite for this woman, who worked for her cousin’s business. After she refused to take on tasks while on maternity leave, the entire family turned on her when a crucial deal fell through. 

It was a rude awakening for the author, who vowed never to work with any of her relatives again.

    A woman working for her cousin’s business realized it was a bad idea

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    It began when she refused to work during her maternity leave, resulting in a crucial deal falling through

    Image credits: benzoix (not the actual photo)

    The cousin turned the entire family against her, accusing her of being selfish

    Image credits: anonymous

    There is a risk of strained relationships when working with family members

    There are upsides to working with family members, the biggest being the automatic trust and loyalty expected of them. And because everyone shares the same vested interest in making profits and building a legacy, commitments are likely longer-term. 

    However, there’s always the risk of straining relationships and potentially creating damage that would be difficult to repair. As leadership professor and author Benjamin Laker writes in an article for Forbes, this typically happens when people cannot separate professional and personal obligations. 

    “Disputes over business decisions, performance issues, or differing visions for the company can lead to personal conflicts that affect the overall family dynamic,” Laker stated. 

    Italian entrepreneurship professors Alfredo De Massis and Emanuela Rondi add that the lack of clear boundaries between work and family life often leads to stress, burnout, and resentment. 

    This isn’t to say that working with relatives is a terrible idea that should be avoided at all costs. However, people should learn to find that balance. De Massis and Rondi advise consulting external advisors who can provide unbiased perspectives on specific business issues. 

    Regarding establishing work-life boundaries, communications coach Sami Kinnison emphasizes holding time off sacred.

    “If someone starts a work conversation at a family dinner on the weekend, take a pause and say, ‘Hold on, let me start clocking this for work hours,’” she wrote in an article for Fast Company, adding that such gentle reminders are enough to hold off work-related conversations during family affairs. 

    Unfortunately for the author, the avoidable family drama could’ve been avoided if her cousin had been willing to reason with her. She made the right decision to leave the company. 

    Many commenters agreed it was within her right not to work while on maternity leave

    Some faulted her, and everyone involved

    Image credits: amenic181 (not the actual photo)

    The author later provided an update, stating she received a job offer that suited her situation better

    Image credits: aleeenot (not the actual photo)

    However, it only worsened the situation and left a bad taste in her mouth

    Image credits: anonymous

    Readers congratulated her and affirmed she wasn’t at fault

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guess who the golden child in the family is. Hint: It is not OP.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to admit I am SO jealous of all you guys, and yet so pleased. I didn't get any of these perks (my "maternity leave" was all of six DAYS) but they're well deserved, and, yes, this is definitely a golden child situation.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
