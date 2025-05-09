Mom Blows Up At Daughters And Calls Them Pathetic For What They Did To Half-Brother

ADVERTISEMENT

Half-sibling relationships can be challenging to navigate, especially if the parents aren’t on good terms. The dynamics can be strained at best and drama-filled at worst, as you will see in the story you’re about to read.

A woman allowed her two adult daughters from another marriage to move back in with her. Things came to a head one day when the two young ladies neglected their sick half-brother, seemingly on purpose.

Upon learning what happened, the mom gave her daughters a week to leave her home. After a huge blowout fight, she is now re-evaluating her decision.

Intense family drama erupted between a woman and her two daughters

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

The two young women living back home with their mom had an incident involving their seven-year-old half-brother

Image credits: nateemee (not the actual photo)

The mom admitted that she blew up and gave them one week to leave her home

Image credits: Affectionate_Sun4846

Half-sibling family dynamics can get messy

What happened in the story may be distressing, but it’s not as bad as similar family setups. According to a study published in the Oxford Research Encyclopedias, children who live with their half-siblings experience “poor educational outcomes.”

Likewise, they may go through depressive symptoms, poorer coping skills, and have a higher chance of engaging in risky behavior such as promiscuous activities and substance abuse.

According to Bowling Green State University associate professor of sociology Dr. Karen Guzzo, older children will likely experience these troubling episodes. The situation becomes less favorable if they have the same mother and different fathers.

In an interview with the university publication, Dr. Guzzo stated that these children are 65 percent more likely to have used illicit substances by the time they turn 15.

But what could cause these rifts? According to psychologist and author Dorothy Rowe, it’s the lack of attachment between half-siblings, especially if there is a significant age gap.

“A large difference in age can mean that the attachment is never formed and the usual level of identification with the new sibling may simply not be there,” Rowe told The Guardian, adding that the presence of the new sibling may exacerbate the broken relationships between parents.

Parenting adult children should come from a place of understanding

The mom’s reaction appeared to be more of a punishment for her daughters’ actions. She didn’t seem to get to the bottom of the situation and ask why they handled it the way they did. Instead, she admittedly blew up and called them “pathetic.”

According to licensed marriage and family therapist Winifred M. Reilly, the parenting approach toward adult children should be “hands-off.”

However, she clarified that this doesn’t mean parents are no longer relevant in their children’s lives. Instead, they should act more as “trusted advisers.”

“Instead of, ‘Here’s what I think you should do,’ a better and more respectful move is, ‘Would you like to hear my thoughts on that?’” Reilly told HuffPost in an interview.

Instead of immediately kicking her daughters out, the mom could’ve sat them down and asked what happened. While the two young women aren’t excused for neglecting their sick half-brother, they did deserve a proper dialogue instead of immediate hostility.

The woman provided more information by addressing some readers’ responses

Those who sided with her supported her decision to kick them out of her home

But those who faulted her believe “the punishment doesn’t fit the crime”