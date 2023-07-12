Woman Cheats On BF And Hides It For 15 Years, Gets Angry When He Admits He Knew Son Wasn’t His

Family isn’t just about blood and genes—it goes deeper than that. But putting this philosophy into practice can be quite tough. How many people would choose to raise a child that they know for a fact isn’t theirs? It takes a very strong character and lots of love to do this. Redditor u/No_Interaction1475 opened up to the AITA online community about how he’s been raising his son, who isn’t his biological child, for the past 15 years.

However, things got a bit heated when his ex partner finally learned that he's known this piece of important information since the day the kid was born. The OP asked the net for advice and wondered whether he was a jerk for knowing this fact and not telling her.

One father opened up on the internet about how he’s been raising his son for 15 years, even though he knew he wasn’t his biological child

The OP shared that he was together with his ex-partner for four years until they separated. “In the second year of our relationship, she got pregnant and I was so happy to be a dad, so excited to give my child everything I didn’t have. Later on in the year, we welcomed a beautiful healthy baby boy,” the dad wrote on the AITA subreddit.

However, the moment the child was born, the dad knew that his then-partner had been unfaithful to him. As it later turned out, she had cheated on him with her coworker. Despite all of this, redditor u/No_Interaction1475 decided to embrace being a father: the child was his son, whatever the genetics might be.

Fifteen years later, the OP’s ex decided to reveal the truth to him. She then got mad at him for knowing the truth all this time. “She looked shocked and confused. I told her that I wasn’t stupid that I knew since the moment that he was born, and that I loved him and if he chooses to meet his bio dad then I fully support him,” he explained what happened.

Good father figures will set healthy boundaries but also communicate well with their kids

However, his son’s biological dad didn’t want to be in the picture. Meanwhile, the OP’s ex partner is blaming him for not saying anything to her, which prompted him to ask the internet for a proper verdict. Naturally, most people were on the author’s side and pointed out that he has done nothing wrong. Many redditors also praised him for being a great dad.

Raising someone else’s child can be quite a challenge. However, like with any other relationship, what truly matters is the time and effort you put in, not what your genes say. According to ‘A Better Dad,’ it’s essential that fathers and father figures speak and act in a way that they’d want the child to model their own behavior after.

It also helps a lot if everyone’s clear on the roles they’re playing in raising the child. Everyone should be on the same page on how involved they ought to be. It can also help if the father figure makes it clear that he’s not a replacement for the kid’s (other) parents (whoever they might be).

Good dads will also avoid power struggles with their children. Instead, they’ll set up healthy boundaries and enforce them as needed. However, it’s not just enough to tell the kids that the rules are there and they ought to be followed: you need to explain why these rules are there and what the consequences are if they’re ignored. It’s vital to stay authoritative and communicative.

Infidelity is a common issue that affects many married couples

There are various reasons why someone might cheat on their long-term partner, from low self-esteem and neglect to a need for variety and anger at one’s partner. Verywell Mind notes that infidelity is an issue that affects around 40% of married couples.

If someone’s emotional and physical needs aren’t met, they may look to get those fulfilled outside their marriage. However, nobody’s a mind-reader. If there are serious issues in the relationship, the partner who’s affected by them needs to speak up and explain the situation.

Others might cheat on their partners because they feel underappreciated or because they lack commitment to the relationship. Others still might simply be bored and want to experience more passion and the thrill of romance. Meanwhile, some individuals cheat to prove to themselves that they’re still attractive or to teach their partners a lesson. For some folks, it’s none of these reasons: they might start affairs simply because the opportunity is there.

The vast majority of readers were incredibly supportive of the dad. Here’s what they had to say