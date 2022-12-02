Creating a note titled “baby name ideas” on your phone (un)officially marks the beginning of your new life as a parent — an existence full of joy, sleepless nights, and a constant state of overwhelming feelings. Giving a name to that small bean growing inside of you makes everything much more real. The next 20 years or so will be spent maturing together with this little person, so the choice is more important than ever.

Since you’re in the throes of a pregnancy-induced roller coaster of emotions, you’re probably spending a considerable amount of time scrolling through lists of names scattered around the web. But if you’re here, reading this, it means you haven’t found The One. Not yet.

That’s why we compiled a list of the most popular baby names of 2022. These names will be the most appreciated in the upcoming years, so take a look and see if any of them strikes your fancy. Meet your future baby with confidence, knowing that the name you chose will be as awesome as they are!

Also, keep in mind that we’ve compiled the original order based on the most popular names on BabyCenter. It’s up to you and other Pandas to upvote your favorite baby names to see them rank higher on the list. These cute names are surefire winners this year, so let us know in the comments if you think one of them fits your little bundle of joy!

#1

Mia

babycenter.com Report

9points
#2

Amelia

babycenter.com Report

8points
#3

Luna

babycenter.com Report

8points
#4

Lily

babycenter.com Report

8points
#5

Daniel

babycenter.com Report

8points
#6

Avery

babycenter.com Report

8points
#7

Ivy

babycenter.com Report

8points
#8

Elizabeth

babycenter.com Report

8points
#9

Grace

babycenter.com Report

8points
#10

Julian

babycenter.com Report

8points
#11

Maya

babycenter.com Report

8points
#12

Ariana

babycenter.com Report

8points
#13

Olivia

babycenter.com Report

7points
#14

Liam

babycenter.com Report

7points
#15

Emma

babycenter.com Report

7points
#16

Ava

babycenter.com Report

7points
#17

Mateo

babycenter.com Report

7points
#18

Isabella

babycenter.com Report

7points
#19

Evelyn

babycenter.com Report

7points
#20

Leo

babycenter.com Report

7points
#21

Nova

babycenter.com Report

7points
#22

Ellie

babycenter.com Report

7points
#23

Benjamin

babycenter.com Report

7points
#24

Mason

babycenter.com Report

7points
#25

Violet

babycenter.com Report

7points
#26

Hazel

babycenter.com Report

7points
#27

Alexander

babycenter.com Report

7points
#28

Eleonor

babycenter.com Report

7points
#29

Samuel

babycenter.com Report

7points
#30

Jayden

babycenter.com Report

7points
#31

Theo

babycenter.com Report

7points
#32

Emilia

babycenter.com Report

7points
#33

Naomi

babycenter.com Report

7points
#34

Nathan

babycenter.com Report

7points
#35

Adam

babycenter.com Report

7points
#36

Everleigh

babycenter.com Report

7points
#37

Aaliyah

babycenter.com Report

7points
#38

Adrian

babycenter.com Report

7points
#39

Autumn

babycenter.com Report

7points
#40

Jeremiah

babycenter.com Report

7points
#41

Kennedy

babycenter.com Report

7points
#42

Hailey

babycenter.com Report

7points
#43

Christian

babycenter.com Report

7points
#44

Melody

babycenter.com Report

7points
#45

Noah

babycenter.com Report

6points
#46

Elijah

babycenter.com Report

6points
#47

Sophia

babycenter.com Report

6points
#48

Levi

babycenter.com Report

6points
#49

Charlotte

babycenter.com Report

6points
#50

James

babycenter.com Report

6points
#51

Ezra

babycenter.com Report

6points
#52

Aurora

babycenter.com Report

6points
#53

Ethan

babycenter.com Report

6points
#54

Ella

babycenter.com Report

6points
#55

Aiden

babycenter.com Report

6points
#56

Mila

babycenter.com Report

6points
#57

Sofia

babycenter.com Report

6points
#58

Layla

babycenter.com Report

6points
#59

Jack

babycenter.com Report

6points
#60

Camila

babycenter.com Report

6points
#61

Chloe

babycenter.com Report

6points
#62

Paisley

babycenter.com Report

6points
#63

Logan

babycenter.com Report

6points
#64

Lincoln

babycenter.com Report

6points
#65

Jacob

babycenter.com Report

6points
#66

Emily

babycenter.com Report

6points
#67

Athena

babycenter.com Report

6points
#68

Isaiah

babycenter.com Report

6points
#69

Lucy

babycenter.com Report

6points
#70

Addison

babycenter.com Report

6points
#71

Zoe

babycenter.com Report

6points
#72

Bella

babycenter.com Report

6points
#73

Hannah

babycenter.com Report

6points
#74

Ayla

babycenter.com Report

6points
#75

Valentina

babycenter.com Report

6points
#76

Nolan

babycenter.com Report

6points
#77

Serenity

babycenter.com Report

6points
#78

Audrey

babycenter.com Report

6points
#79

Eva

babycenter.com Report

6points
#80

Brooklyn

babycenter.com Report

6points
#81

River

babycenter.com Report

6points
#82

Sadie

babycenter.com Report

6points
#83

Claire

babycenter.com Report

6points
#84

Joshua

babycenter.com Report

6points
#85

Weston

babycenter.com Report

6points
#86

Jaxson

babycenter.com Report

6points
#87

Dylan

babycenter.com Report

6points
#88

Lyla

babycenter.com Report

6points
#89

Anna

babycenter.com Report

6points
#90

Adeline

babycenter.com Report

6points
#91

Oliver

babycenter.com Report

5points
#92

Lucas

babycenter.com Report

5points
#93

Asher

babycenter.com Report

5points
#94

Harper

babycenter.com Report

5points
#95

Scarlett

babycenter.com Report

5points
#96

Luca

babycenter.com Report

5points
#97

Aria

babycenter.com Report

5points
#98

Sebastian

babycenter.com Report

5points
#99

Henry

babycenter.com Report

5points
#100

Hudson

babycenter.com Report

5points
#101

Jackson

babycenter.com Report

5points
#102

Owen

babycenter.com Report

5points
#103

Maverick

babycenter.com Report

5points
#104

Kai

babycenter.com Report

5points
#105

Gabriel

babycenter.com Report

5points
#106

Elliana

babycenter.com Report

5points
#107

Penelope

babycenter.com Report

5points
#108

Michael

babycenter.com Report

5points
#109

Muhammad

babycenter.com Report

5points
#110

Riley

babycenter.com Report

5points
#111

Isla

babycenter.com Report

5points
#112

Ezekiel

babycenter.com Report

5points
#113

Abigail

babycenter.com Report

5points
#114

Nora

babycenter.com Report

5points
#115

Stella

babycenter.com Report

5points
#116

David

babycenter.com Report

5points
#117

Leilani

babycenter.com Report

5points
#118

Everly

babycenter.com Report

5points
#119

Elias

babycenter.com Report

5points
#120

Kinsley

babycenter.com Report

5points
#121

Delilah

babycenter.com Report

5points
#122

Matthew

babycenter.com Report

5points
#123

Madison

babycenter.com Report

5points
#124

John

babycenter.com Report

5points
#125

Cooper

babycenter.com Report

5points
#126

Victoria

babycenter.com Report

5points
#127

Eli

babycenter.com Report

5points
#128

Sophie

babycenter.com Report

5points
#129

Ryan

babycenter.com Report

5points
#130

Greyson

babycenter.com Report

5points
#131

Joseph

babycenter.com Report

5points
#132

Natalie

babycenter.com Report

5points
#133

Jameson

babycenter.com Report

5points
#134

Iris

babycenter.com Report

5points
#135

Miles

babycenter.com Report

5points
#136

Colton

babycenter.com Report

5points
#137

Skylar

babycenter.com Report

5points
#138

Rylee

babycenter.com Report

5points
#139

Lillian

babycenter.com Report

5points
#140

Christopher

babycenter.com Report

5points
#141

Madelyn

babycenter.com Report

5points
#142

Leah

babycenter.com Report

5points
#143

Savannah

babycenter.com Report

5points
#144

Ruby

babycenter.com Report

5points
#145

Legend

babycenter.com Report

5points
#146

Aubrey

babycenter.com Report

5points
#147

Parker

babycenter.com Report

5points
#148

Cameron

babycenter.com Report

5points
#149

Amara

babycenter.com Report

5points
#150

Ryder

babycenter.com Report

5points
#151

Freya

babycenter.com Report

5points
#152

Charlie

babycenter.com Report

5points
#153

Piper

babycenter.com Report

5points
#154

Sarah

babycenter.com Report

5points
#155

Wesley

babycenter.com Report

5points
#156

Grayson

babycenter.com Report

4points
#157

Gianna

babycenter.com Report

4points
#158

Elena

babycenter.com Report

4points
#159

Carter

babycenter.com Report

4points
#160

William

babycenter.com Report

4points
#161

Zoey

babycenter.com Report

4points
#162

Josiah

babycenter.com Report

4points
#163

Theodore

babycenter.com Report

4points
#164

Isaac

babycenter.com Report

4points
#165

Thomas

babycenter.com Report

4points
#166

Anthony

babycenter.com Report

4points
#167

Alice

babycenter.com Report

4points
#168

Caleb

babycenter.com Report

4points
#169

Kayden

babycenter.com Report

4points
#170

Arya

babycenter.com Report

4points
#171

Raelynn

babycenter.com Report

4points
#172

Roman

babycenter.com Report

4points
#173

Hunter

babycenter.com Report

4points
#174

Jace

babycenter.com Report

4points
#175

Easton

babycenter.com Report

4points
#176

Myles

babycenter.com Report

4points
#177

Ladnon

babycenter.com Report

4points
#178

Xavier

babycenter.com Report

4points
#179

Silas

babycenter.com Report

4points
#180

Jordan

babycenter.com Report

4points
#181

Gabriella

babycenter.com Report

4points
#182

Maria

babycenter.com Report

4points
#183

Brielle

babycenter.com Report

4points
#184

Everett

babycenter.com Report

4points
#185

Andrew

babycenter.com Report

4points
#186

Luka

babycenter.com Report

4points
#187

Zion

babycenter.com Report

4points
#188

Jade

babycenter.com Report

4points
#189

Atlas

babycenter.com Report

4points
#190

Wyatt

babycenter.com Report

3points
#191

Willow

babycenter.com Report

3points
#192

Waylon

babycenter.com Report

3points
#193

Luke

babycenter.com Report

3points
#194

Jaxon

babycenter.com Report

3points
#195

Santiago

babycenter.com Report

3points
#196

Nevaeh

babycenter.com Report

3points
#197

Micah

babycenter.com Report

3points
#198

Emery

babycenter.com Report

3points
#199

Kingston

babycenter.com Report

3points
#200

Declan

babycenter.com Report

3points
