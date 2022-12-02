Creating a note titled “baby name ideas” on your phone (un)officially marks the beginning of your new life as a parent — an existence full of joy, sleepless nights, and a constant state of overwhelming feelings. Giving a name to that small bean growing inside of you makes everything much more real. The next 20 years or so will be spent maturing together with this little person, so the choice is more important than ever.

Since you’re in the throes of a pregnancy-induced roller coaster of emotions, you’re probably spending a considerable amount of time scrolling through lists of names scattered around the web. But if you’re here, reading this, it means you haven’t found The One. Not yet.

That’s why we compiled a list of the most popular baby names of 2022. These names will be the most appreciated in the upcoming years, so take a look and see if any of them strikes your fancy. Meet your future baby with confidence, knowing that the name you chose will be as awesome as they are!

Also, keep in mind that we’ve compiled the original order based on the most popular names on BabyCenter. It’s up to you and other Pandas to upvote your favorite baby names to see them rank higher on the list. These cute names are surefire winners this year, so let us know in the comments if you think one of them fits your little bundle of joy!