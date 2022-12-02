The 200 Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022
Creating a note titled “baby name ideas” on your phone (un)officially marks the beginning of your new life as a parent — an existence full of joy, sleepless nights, and a constant state of overwhelming feelings. Giving a name to that small bean growing inside of you makes everything much more real. The next 20 years or so will be spent maturing together with this little person, so the choice is more important than ever.
Since you’re in the throes of a pregnancy-induced roller coaster of emotions, you’re probably spending a considerable amount of time scrolling through lists of names scattered around the web. But if you’re here, reading this, it means you haven’t found The One. Not yet.
That’s why we compiled a list of the most popular baby names of 2022. These names will be the most appreciated in the upcoming years, so take a look and see if any of them strikes your fancy. Meet your future baby with confidence, knowing that the name you chose will be as awesome as they are!
Also, keep in mind that we’ve compiled the original order based on the most popular names on BabyCenter. It’s up to you and other Pandas to upvote your favorite baby names to see them rank higher on the list. These cute names are surefire winners this year, so let us know in the comments if you think one of them fits your little bundle of joy!
Mia
Amelia
Luna
Lily
Daniel
Avery
Ivy
Elizabeth
Grace
Julian
Maya
Ariana
Olivia
Liam
Emma
Ava
Mateo
Isabella
Evelyn
Leo
Nova
Ellie
Benjamin
Mason
Violet
Hazel
Alexander
Eleonor
Samuel
Jayden
Theo
Emilia
Naomi
Nathan
Adam
Everleigh
Aaliyah
Adrian
Autumn
Jeremiah
Kennedy
Hailey
Christian
Melody
Noah
Elijah
Sophia
Levi
Charlotte
James
Ezra
Aurora
Ethan
Ella
Aiden
Mila
Sofia
Layla
Jack
Camila
Chloe
Paisley
Logan
Lincoln
Jacob
Emily
Athena
Isaiah
Lucy
Addison
Zoe
Bella
Hannah
Ayla
Valentina
Nolan
Serenity
Audrey
Eva
Brooklyn
River
Sadie
Claire
Joshua
Weston
Jaxson
Dylan
Lyla
Anna
Adeline
Oliver
Lucas
Asher
Harper
Scarlett
Luca
Aria
Sebastian
Henry
Hudson
Jackson
Owen
Maverick
Kai
Gabriel
Elliana
Penelope
Michael
Muhammad
Riley
Isla
Ezekiel
Abigail
Nora
Stella
David
Leilani
Everly
Elias
Kinsley
Delilah
Matthew
Madison
John
Cooper
Victoria
Eli
Sophie
Ryan
Greyson
Joseph
Natalie
Jameson
Iris
Miles
Colton
Skylar
Rylee
Lillian
Christopher
Madelyn
Leah
Savannah
Ruby
Legend
Aubrey
Parker
Cameron
Amara
Ryder
Freya
Charlie
Piper
Sarah
Wesley
Grayson
Gianna
Elena
Carter
William
Zoey
Josiah
Theodore
Isaac
Thomas
Anthony
Alice
Caleb
Kayden
Arya
Raelynn
Roman
Hunter
Jace
Easton
Myles
Ladnon
Xavier
Silas
Jordan
Gabriella
Maria
Brielle
Everett
Andrew
Luka
Zion
Jade
Atlas
Wyatt
Willow
Waylon
Luke
Jaxon
Santiago
Nevaeh
Micah
Emery
Kingston
Declan