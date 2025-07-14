ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty standards may change with the decades, but true elegance is timeless, as proven by these 100-year-old photos of some incredible women. These images capture the women who defined beauty in their era, from stage actresses and silent film stars to society ladies and opera singers who were all simply blessed with stunning features. Shot during the early 1900s, these portraits showcase the Gibson Girl ideal, the soft romantic styling, and that unmistakable grace that seemed to come naturally to women of that generation. Long before Instagram filters and professional makeup artists, these ladies had a natural radiance that photographers captured with simple lighting and genuine artistry. Their beauty feels both classic and surprisingly modern.

#1

Maude Adams, 1901

Vintage portrait of a woman from century-old photos capturing timeless beauty and classic elegance in black and white.

bookmice Report

    #2

    Cleo De Merode, Ca. 1903

    Century-old photo of a woman with long wavy hair and ornate headpiece embodying timeless beauty and elegance.

    Cleo de Merode Report

    #3

    Greta Garbo, Between 1925 And 1942

    Black and white portrait of a woman from a century-old photo capturing timeless beauty and classic elegance.

    Genthe, Arnold Report

    #4

    La Belle Otero, 1890

    Vintage portrait of a woman adorned with flowers and elaborate jewelry, showcasing timeless beauty from a century-old photo.

    Leopold-Emile Reutlinger Report

    #5

    Lily Elsie, Ca. 1910

    Century-old photos showcasing women who defined timeless beauty with elegant fashion and classic hairstyles.

    Rotary Photographic Co. Ltd Report

    #6

    Rose Madder, 1930

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman in a large hat and long necklace, showcasing timeless beauty from a century ago.

    Screenland Report

    #7

    Kathryn Hill, 1926

    Vintage black and white portrait of a woman showcasing timeless beauty and classic feminine elegance in century-old photos.

    University of Washington Report

    #8

    Dorothy Knapp, Ca. 1925

    Vintage portrait of a woman showcasing timeless beauty, dressed in elegant fur with classic 1920s hairstyle and pearls.

    wikimedia Report

    #9

    Miss Maude Fealy, 1861

    Vintage black and white portrait of a woman with flowers in her hair, representing timeless beauty from a century ago.

    Rotary Photographic series Report

    #10

    Lillian Gish, 1921

    Black and white century-old photo of a woman wearing an elegant hat, embodying timeless beauty and classic fashion.

    Library of Congress' Report

    #11

    Norma Talmadge, Ca. 1919

    Vintage black and white portrait of a woman with feathers, showcasing timeless beauty from century-old photos.

    General Photographic Agency Report

    #12

    Billy Dove, Between Circa 1920 And Circa 1925

    Black and white portrait of a century-old woman holding roses, capturing timeless beauty and classic elegance.

    Bain News Service, publisher Report

    #13

    Marion Davies, 1930

    Black and white portrait of a smiling woman wearing a vintage hat and fur coat, showcasing timeless beauty from a century ago.

    Screenland Report

    #14

    Vilma Banky, 1928

    Vintage black and white portrait of a woman with timeless beauty wearing a luxurious fur stole, 1920s style.

    Cinemagazine Report

    #15

    Marie Prevost, 1924

    Black and white photo of a woman from century-old photos of the women who defined timeless beauty.

    Photoplay magazine Report

    #16

    Marie Doro, 1906

    Vintage sepia photo of a woman with timeless beauty in an elegant off-shoulder ruffled dress, early 20th century style.

    Otto Sarony Company Report

    #17

    Carole Lombard, Ca. 1932

    Black and white portrait of a woman from century-old photos showcasing timeless beauty and classic elegance.

    Paramount Studio Report

    #18

    Merle Oberon, Ca. 1940

    Black and white portrait of a woman from a century-old photo showcasing timeless beauty and classic elegance.

    produced by Columbia pictures Report

    #19

    Dolores Del Rio, 1932

    Black and white century-old photo of a woman with curly hair and beads, representing timeless beauty and classic elegance.

    Studio photographer, Ernest A. Bachrach Report

    #20

    Molly Spotted Elk, Ca. 1925

    Vintage portrait of a woman in traditional attire, representing century-old photos of women with timeless beauty.

    wikimedia Report

    #21

    Lina Cavalieri, 1919

    Vintage century-old photo of a woman wearing a floral hair accessory and pearl necklace showcasing timeless beauty.

    Aime Dupont Report

    #22

    Louise Brooks, 1927

    Black and white century-old photo of a woman with a bob haircut, embodying timeless beauty and classic elegance.

    imdb Report

    #23

    Mary Pickford, Between 1910 And 1920

    Black and white century-old photo of a woman with long curly hair embodying timeless beauty and classic elegance.

    Library of Congress Report

    #24

    Gloria Swanson, 1925

    Vintage portrait of a woman showcasing timeless beauty with classic hairstyle and elegant expression from century-old photos.

    Studio photographer Report

    #25

    Renee Adoree, 1922

    Black and white portrait of a woman representing timeless beauty from century-old photos with vintage hairstyle and attire.

    Bain News Service Report

    #26

    Madge Bellamy, 1928

    Madge Bellamy, 1928

    Fox Film Corporation Report

    #27

    Clara Bow, Ca. 1920

    Black and white century-old photo of a woman wearing a pearl necklace, exemplifying timeless beauty and vintage elegance.

    D.D.Teoli Jr. Report

    #28

    Dorothy Dwan, Ca. 1920

    Vintage portrait of a woman wearing a wide-brimmed hat, showcasing timeless beauty in a century-old photo.

    Photoplay magazine Report

    #29

    Bessie Love, 1929

    Vintage portrait of a woman wearing a beaded headdress and feathered costume showcasing timeless beauty and elegance.

    Ruth Harriet Louise Report

    #30

    Laura La Plante, 1925

    Black and white portrait of a woman from a century-old photo showcasing timeless beauty and classic elegance.

    Melbourne Spurr Report

    #31

    Blanche Sweet, 1915

    Vintage black and white portrait of a woman in a hat showcasing timeless beauty and century-old elegance.

    Hartsook Report

    #32

    Cook Inlet, Alaska, Ca. 1905

    Native woman with long wavy hair standing in front of patterned textile, representing timeless beauty in a century-old photo.

    University of Washington Report

    #33

    Tsuru Aoki, 1920

    Vintage portrait of a woman in traditional attire showcasing timeless beauty from century-old photos collection.

    Archive Report

    #34

    Atalie Unkalunt, 1929

    Vintage portrait of a woman with braids and a patterned headband, showcasing timeless beauty in a century-old photo.

    University of Washington Report

    #35

    Florence Mills, 1920

    Vintage portrait of a woman in fur coat and headscarf, representing timeless beauty in century-old photos.

    Ernest Herbert Mills Report

    #36

    Zitkala Sa, Ca. 1900

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman with long hair and traditional jewelry, embodying timeless beauty.

    Gertrude Kasebier Report

    #37

    Bebe Daniels, 1930

    Black and white portrait of a woman from a century-old photo showcasing timeless beauty and vintage fashion.

    Archive Report

    #38

    Xu Lai, Ca. 1920

    Black and white portrait of a woman from a century old photo showcasing timeless beauty and classic fashion style.

    Chen Jiazhen Report

    #39

    Maria Corda, Ca. 1920

    Vintage century-old photo of a woman exemplifying timeless beauty with classic hairstyle and floral accessories.

    Wikimedia Report

    #40

    Dorothy Mackaill, 1924

    Black and white portrait of a woman with vintage hairstyle, representing timeless beauty in century-old photos.

    dwin Bower Hesser, for Photoplay magazine Report

