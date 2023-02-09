My name is Dimitri Bourriau and I am a French artist also known as Jahz Design. I graduated in graphic design, but I've always been interested in history and architecture.

I had the chance to walk the cobbled streets of this incredibly beautiful city and capture the most beautiful Venetian gates, "the water gates".

Each door has its own story to tell and its own unique charm. Some are decorated with delicate ironwork, others are painted in bright, vibrant colors, but all are incredibly photogenic. I was inspired by the beauty of these doors.

In my photo collection, you can see antique wooden doors that have been weathered by time, wrought iron doors with elegant details, and solid stone doors that have stood the test of time. Each of these doors is a testimony to the history of Venice and its rich culture.

