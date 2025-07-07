The Harlem Renaissance was an African American cultural revolution that took America by storm in the 1900s. Poets, authors, musicians, and even intellectuals came together in Harlem between 1917 and 1937 to celebrate their culture, challenge racial discrimination, and express their artistic excellence. These African American creators forged a new cultural identity using groundbreaking music, poetry, and art, all while fighting for social reform. Landmark works in literature, visual art, and jazz music were born against a backdrop of racial violence. From street riots to theatrical productions, we’ve compiled a list of 25 moments that shaped the Harlem Renaissance and solidified its significance in American history.