Mom Leaves Her New Baby For 48 Hours To Enjoy A Weekend Away, Hits Back After Getting Slammed For It
Parenting, People

Mom Leaves Her New Baby For 48 Hours To Enjoy A Weekend Away, Hits Back After Getting Slammed For It

Liucija Adomaite and
Gabija Palšytė

Recently, a 33-year-old fitness influencer from the Gold Coast in Australia, Ashy Bines, became the target of backlash online after she left her baby daughter for 48 hours to have a girls’ weekend.

Although Bines’ husband Steve looked after their baby daughter, Tala, and their seven-year-old son, Taj, while she was away, the critics were not shy to slam Bines and share judging comments about her. One private message, according to the influencer, read as follows: “How COULD you leave your baby with Steve for that long? That’s so wrong.”

So Bines shared an inspiring message to all the critics on her Instagram where she boasts a whopping 999K followers. In a post shared five days ago, she explained all the “buts” and “whys” behind her decision to leave Tala for a weekend getaway with friends.

Critics slammed the 33-year-old Aussie fitness guru for leaving her baby to enjoy a weekend with friends, so she responded with a viral message
Image credits: ashybines

Image credits: ashybines

Ashy, who is a mom of two, shared this post with her 999k followers thoroughly explaining her decision

Many people expressed their support for Ashy

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Leslie Jabine
Leslie Jabine
Community Member
1 hour ago

Maybe the shade was for the spelling. I "balled" my eyes out???? Really?

Mick Dundee
Mick Dundee
Community Member
20 minutes ago

As a man.. Why does it matter which parent tends the children's needs? As long as One of you or Adult relative is present what's the issue? Go Live, You only get One Turn at Life.

