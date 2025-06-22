“WTF Is Wrong With This Woman?”: Mom’s ‘Insulting’ Birthday Gift Sparks Fierce Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian woman has taken to Tiktok to showcase the unusual birthday gift she takes to children’s birthday parties.

Speaking from the handle, turan.spideys.mum, the woman released a video showing a bag of cleaning equipment that she deems essential for these functions.

She justified the initiative in a caption saying that more “plastic” toys were the last thing parents needed in their homes.

Others feel that the woman may be on to something.

Despite her logic, the video has triggered a furore on social media, with netizens criticizing her over the inappropriateness of said “gift.”

The Titokker’s bag of tricks contains detergents and cleaning rags

According to the Tiktokker, toys gifted to children at birthday parties more often than not “end up in landfill.”

And so, she has decided to bring something different to the party.

“You know when you go to a party and everyone wants to help but nobody knows how to help because they don’t know where any of the cleaning stuff is?” she explains.

“Who knows how to find the cleaning products in someone else’s house?”

“I bring my cleaning rags… Glad Wrap, I like to bring dishwashing fluid…cleaning product,” she says into the camera.

A great part of the public said that they would be offended by the gift

This unconventional “present” polarized the social media platform and it got personal straight away.

“Wake up to yourself,” wrote one, “taking your junkie son and a bag of cleaning supplies to a kids birthday party.”

“I run a pretty tight ship and if someone brought this to my house at my daughter’s birthday, I would take offence to it,” wrote another.

But not everyone was against the idea. One netizen who was in favor of it wrote: “As someone who lives in a seemingly constant state of overwhelm, I would love this gift.”

The Titokker tried to remedy the negative feedback with a second video

Despite the negative reactions, the video racked up more than 2200 likes in and 600 comments in the week after it was posted.

Spidey’s mum also got the idea that she had not made it clear enough her bag of cleaning equipment was not per sé a gift to the birthday kid.

She tried to remedy this in a second video where she acknowledged the controversy, and explained herself again.

“What I gave the kid was more time with their parents, so at the end of the party, the parents don’t have to be cleaning up and doing stuff that will take them away from their kids,” she said into the camera.

TikTok’s reaction to this update was for some parts, just as acidic.

Netizens made it personal and dragged her son into it

“I am starting to understand why Spidey (her son) is now,” said one user, going straight for her offspring, who is a sensitive area due to challenges he faced in his life.

“You shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near anymore kids,” a netizen shot back. “WTF is wrong with this woman,” wrote another. “[She] seriously goes to a party with a bag of rags to clean.”

Not everyone was against the idea and Spidey’s mom seemed to receive more positive feedback to the second video–which garnered over 1500 likes and close to 300 comments–than the first.

The video was not without positive feedback

One person, taking an objective approach, asked if she informed the households’ and hosts of her unique “gift” beforehand. Another weighed in, saying that backlash in the thread was due to critics not being able to see past “their consumerism.”

“As a mother myself, I get it.” Wrote another appreciative netizen. “All my son’s birthday parties. I’ve basically missed half the fun. Because I’m either setting up food, cakes, cleaning up or preparing the next birthday game.”

The proactive unconventional mother with a penchant for housekeeping has not indicated when she started the habit, and how many parties she was invited to afterwards.

Many feel that children should should get conventional presents

