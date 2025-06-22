Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“WTF Is Wrong With This Woman?”: Mom’s ‘Insulting’ Birthday Gift Sparks Fierce Backlash
Close-up of a woman wearing glasses inside a car, related to momu2019s insulting birthday gift backlash story.
News, World

“WTF Is Wrong With This Woman?”: Mom’s ‘Insulting’ Birthday Gift Sparks Fierce Backlash

An Australian woman has taken to Tiktok to showcase the unusual birthday gift she takes to children’s birthday parties.

Speaking from the handle, turan.spideys.mum, the woman released a video showing a bag of cleaning equipment that she deems essential for these functions.

She justified the initiative in a caption saying that more “plastic” toys were the last thing parents needed in their homes.

Highlights
  • A mom on TikTok sparked major backlash after revealing her go-to gift for kids’ birthday parties: a bag of cleaning supplies
  • While she defended the usefulness of this gift, netizens slammed the idea as insulting, bizarre, and even offensive
  • After her video went viral, the mom doubled down with a follow-up post to clarify her intentions
  • Others feel that the woman may be on to something.

Despite her logic, the video has triggered a furore on social media, with netizens criticizing her over the inappropriateness of said “gift.”

RELATED:

    The Titokker’s bag of tricks contains detergents and cleaning rags

    Children wearing party hats blowing confetti at a birthday party, highlighting a mom’s insulting birthday gift backlash.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    According to the Tiktokker, toys gifted to children at birthday parties more often than not “end up in landfill.”

     And so, she has decided to bring something different to the party.

    “You know when you go to a party and everyone wants to help but nobody knows how to help because they don’t know where any of the cleaning stuff is?” she explains.

    Woman with glasses and gray hair sitting in a car, reacting emotionally to a controversial mom’s insulting birthday gift.

    Image credits: turan.spideys.mum

    “Who knows how to find the cleaning products in someone else’s house?”

    “I bring my cleaning rags… Glad Wrap, I like to bring dishwashing fluid…cleaning product,” she says into the camera.

     A great part of the public said that they would be offended by the gift

    Plastic spray bottle of antibacterial bath and glass cleaner on top of cleaning cloths and rags inside a blue bag.

    Image credits: turan.spideys.mum

    This unconventional “present” polarized the social media platform and it got personal straight away.

    “Wake up to yourself,” wrote one, “taking your junkie son and a bag of cleaning supplies to a kids birthday party.”

    “I run a pretty tight ship and if someone brought this to my house at my daughter’s birthday, I would take offence to it,” wrote another.

    @turan.spideys.mum Here’s my favorite present to bring to a kids birthday party. To be honest, I think the last thing any parent wants for their kid’s birthday is a whole bunch of extra plastic in their house that’s going to require work to house and keep tidy and keep clean. #mumsoftiktok#australia#wewanttohelpturanspideytohelphimselfclub#autism#coercivecontrol#family#substanceusedisorder#friend#friends#friendship#alcoholusedirsorder#bagofrags#reducereuserecycle♬ original sound – Turan Spidey’s Mum

    But not everyone was against the idea. One netizen who was in favor of it wrote: “As someone who lives in a seemingly constant state of overwhelm, I would love this gift.”

    The Titokker tried to remedy the negative feedback with a second video

    Despite the negative reactions, the video racked up more than 2200 likes in and 600 comments in the week after it was posted. 

    Child wearing a pink paper crown holding a large birthday gift with kids in the background at an outdoor party.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    Spidey’s mum also got the idea that she had not made it clear enough her bag of cleaning equipment was not per sé a gift to the birthday kid.

    She tried to remedy this in a second video where she acknowledged the controversy, and explained herself again.

    “What I gave the kid was more time with their parents, so at the end of the party, the parents don’t have to be cleaning up and doing stuff that will take them away from their kids,” she said into the camera.

    Person in orange gloves holding a cleaning supplies bucket, highlighting mom’s insulting birthday gift backlash concept.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    TikTok’s reaction to this update was for some parts, just as acidic.

    Netizens made it personal and dragged her son into it

    “I am starting to understand why Spidey (her son) is now,” said one user, going straight for her offspring, who is a sensitive area due to challenges he faced in his life.

    Woman showing an unusual birthday gift in a blue bag, sparking backlash over the mom’s insulting present and reactions online.

    Image credits: turan.spideys.mum

    “You shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near anymore kids,” a netizen shot back. “WTF is wrong with this woman,” wrote another. “[She] seriously goes to a party with a bag of rags to clean.”

    Not everyone was against the idea and Spidey’s mom seemed to receive more positive feedback to the second video–which garnered over 1500 likes and close to 300 comments–than the first.

    The video was not without positive feedback

    @turan.spideys.mum Replying to @Lo • Friends Bringing my bag of rags to a seven year-old kid’s birthday party was a controversial take, but the mamas in the chat understand what it’s all about. #bagofrags#mumsoftiktok#australia#wewanttohelpturanspideytohelphimselfclub#autism#coercivecontrol#family#substanceusedisorder#friend#friends#friendship#reducereuserecycle♬ original sound – Turan Spidey’s Mum

    One person, taking an objective approach, asked if she informed the households’ and hosts of her unique “gift” beforehand. Another weighed in, saying that backlash in the thread was due to critics not being able to see past “their consumerism.”

    “As a mother myself, I get it.” Wrote another appreciative netizen. “All my son’s birthday parties. I’ve basically missed half the fun. Because I’m either setting up food, cakes, cleaning up or preparing the next birthday game.”

    The proactive unconventional mother with a penchant for housekeeping has not indicated when she started the habit, and how many parties she was invited to afterwards.

    Many feel that children should should get conventional presents

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying If you’re broke just say that, related to insulting birthday gift backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a mom’s insulting birthday gift, calling it bizarre and offensive.

    Comment criticizes mom’s insulting birthday gift, sparking fierce backlash and questioning what is wrong with this woman.

    Social media comment reacting to mom’s insulting birthday gift, sparking fierce backlash and confusion online.

    Comment saying please stay away from my kids or my parties, reflecting mom’s insulting birthday gift backlash online.

    Comment from user ChunkyMonkeeeee sarcastically stating kids will be thrilled, related to mom’s insulting birthday gift backlash.

    Comment expressing concern about mom’s insulting birthday gift and its impact on the child’s feelings and celebration.

    Comment criticizing a mom’s insulting birthday gift, sparking fierce backlash in an online discussion.

    Comment on social media post reading wow what a tightarse, showing public backlash over mom’s insulting birthday gift.

    Commenter reacts to a mom’s insulting birthday gift causing a fierce backlash online.

    Comment from Amanda V about offense taken at insulting birthday gift implying house is gross, sparking fierce backlash.

    Comment on social media criticizing a mom’s insulting birthday gift, sparking fierce backlash and heated debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading this is pretty weird ngl with 558 likes, related to mom’s insulting birthday gift backlash.

    binnytutu avatar
    Binny Tutera
    Binny Tutera
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Why couldn't she gift a gift card???

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    You don't think her kid was totally delighted to get bleach, ammonia, and rags? I don't believe this mom was ever a kid, nor do I believe she understands 'em.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    That kid of hers isn't going to have party guests in quick order.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binnytutu avatar
    Binny Tutera
    Binny Tutera
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Why couldn't she gift a gift card???

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    You don't think her kid was totally delighted to get bleach, ammonia, and rags? I don't believe this mom was ever a kid, nor do I believe she understands 'em.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    That kid of hers isn't going to have party guests in quick order.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
