Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request
26points
Christmas, Occasions6 hours ago

Mom Asks If She’s A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Kotryna Brašiškytė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

The holidays are a special time of the year, and a huge part of what makes it so is the people that we get to spend it with.

However, a parent who goes on the British parenting forum ‘Mumsnet’ by the nickname Jessiejuju doesn’t know if she’s going to be able to do that.

Her manager said that either she or her colleague have to work on Christmas day and it was for the two women to decide who gets to do it.

But Jessiejuju confessed to the internet that it’s a hill she is willing to die on.

This mom wants to take Christmas Day off, so she asked her childfree coworker to cover her shift

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Image credits: Liza Summer

But the woman has already planned to spend it with her family

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Image credits: Jessiejuju

As her story was going viral, the mom provided more information in the comments

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Here’s what people said about the whole ordeal

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Mom Asks If She's A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Just_for_this
Just_for_this
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What erks me is that you've tried to do this the right way and you've had the door shut in your face because of it, someone who didn't care just wouldn't say a thing and feign illness without a word said. It's not the other employee's issue and it is so, so wrong for the manager to try and make it so. If there really is no one else and as OP says no one else to work the Manager and his manager above should be picking up the slack themselves as they SHOULD if someone called in sick and no willing to come in. In the UK the workplace cannot touch you if you need to take a day either as unpaid, sick leave or holiday for dependants as long as its not perpetual; (keep the receipts however) and to even threaten disciplinary over something like this would get them a huge slap from tribunal.

1
1point
reply
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel sorry for her. She's struggling, tried to arrange things and now this!!! I have to admit that as a colleague I would have taken her shift OR as the boss I would have tried to help her like taken over the shift /pay the money for the carer or something like that.

0
0points
reply
H G
H G
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person can ask, but have to respect the answer.

0
0points
reply
