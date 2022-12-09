Mom Asks If She’s A Jerk For Asking Childfree Coworker To Withdraw Her Christmas Holiday Request
The holidays are a special time of the year, and a huge part of what makes it so is the people that we get to spend it with.
However, a parent who goes on the British parenting forum ‘Mumsnet’ by the nickname Jessiejuju doesn’t know if she’s going to be able to do that.
Her manager said that either she or her colleague have to work on Christmas day and it was for the two women to decide who gets to do it.
But Jessiejuju confessed to the internet that it’s a hill she is willing to die on.
This mom wants to take Christmas Day off, so she asked her childfree coworker to cover her shift
But the woman has already planned to spend it with her family
What erks me is that you've tried to do this the right way and you've had the door shut in your face because of it, someone who didn't care just wouldn't say a thing and feign illness without a word said. It's not the other employee's issue and it is so, so wrong for the manager to try and make it so. If there really is no one else and as OP says no one else to work the Manager and his manager above should be picking up the slack themselves as they SHOULD if someone called in sick and no willing to come in. In the UK the workplace cannot touch you if you need to take a day either as unpaid, sick leave or holiday for dependants as long as its not perpetual; (keep the receipts however) and to even threaten disciplinary over something like this would get them a huge slap from tribunal.
I feel sorry for her. She's struggling, tried to arrange things and now this!!! I have to admit that as a colleague I would have taken her shift OR as the boss I would have tried to help her like taken over the shift /pay the money for the carer or something like that.
The person can ask, but have to respect the answer.
