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Our bodies are incredibly intricate machines, so naturally, maintaining and troubleshooting them when something goes wrong can be quite difficult. So it's important that we are at least somewhat familiar with the "user manual." Otherwise, we risk handing our health & wellness to guesswork and hearsay.

A recent Reddit post asked everyone on the platform to list the facts about our anatomy that many grown-ups still don't understand, and thousands jumped in to share the ignorance they've encountered. From growth to metabolism and reproduction, it looks like plenty of folks need to revisit high school biology.

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#1

A man with a dog, posing in front of a red shutter. Exploring NSFW facts about human bodies. Boners don't always mean that the guy's h***y.

BoredFanta , CR7Rameshh Report

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    #2

    A man relaxing on a couch, highlighting the comfort of human bodies. S*men takes 64–74 days to fully develop.

    Just found out the entire process from creation to maturity takes about 2.5 months. It happens in two phases - 50–60 days of development in the testicles, then 10–14 days in the epididymis where they learn to swim.

    Also wild: if they’re never released, your body just breaks them down and reabsorbs them.

    Dontellmywifenutn , Getty Images Report

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    lenhill avatar
    Len Hill
    Len Hill
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's S E M E N. BPs censorship is out of control

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    #3

    A young man with his arms crossed, showing a confident pose of human bodies. A lot of people still assume if you're a tall or big dude then that reflects on all of men's anatomy.

    Mr_Coastliner Report

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    jettrocket avatar
    SlightlyTarnished
    SlightlyTarnished
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, well, as a gay man with many years experience, I can say first hand cöck size is completely autonomous from body height/size. Biggest piece of meat I ever had the pleasure of experiencing was on a very short man.

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    #4

    A man helping a woman who appears to be in pain, illustrating human bodies in distress. Shocked how many guys think women can “hold” their period, like it’s pee. Not only is this not the case, exerting your core muscles or bending/moving around a lot pushes more blood out, which sometimes feels a little alarming.

    1800crimetime , Julia Larson Report

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    #5

    A display of clothes in a store, showcasing human bodies in fashion. Bra sizing, it doesn't help that most major manufacturers and sellers of bras also don't know how it works.

    ginger260 , Ron Lach Report

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    shylabouche_1 avatar
    Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
    Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know how it works. Bras have two cups. One cup for me, and one for Audi. And if it comes with pads, we can bat them under the sofa.

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    #6

    A man wrapped in a blanket, blowing his nose. Learn about NSFW facts about human bodies and health. Antibiotics don't work for the cold VIRUS.

    dissociated_disco , cottonbro studio Report

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    #7

    Outstretched arm with tattoos catching water drops, symbolizing the intricacies of human bodies. If you stick ur hand in ur crack after a shower and it does not come out smelling like the rest of your body, you need to get back in the shower because you are not done yet. Scrub IN the crack. You should know what your sphincter feels like.

    jeff1074 , Maria Luiza Melo Report

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    jettrocket avatar
    SlightlyTarnished
    SlightlyTarnished
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bathing 101. Soap up and wash your a**e thouroghly.

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    #8

    A woman waking up in bed with chest pain, illustrating human bodies and facts. What’s alarming is a lot of women don’t know they will have significantly different symptoms to what men experience during a heart attack. This is due to medical science using male anatomy even into the 2020s to diagnose female health issues.

    Journo_Jimbo , Getty Images Report

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    #9

    Microscopic view of cells, revealing intricate details of human bodies. The michtochondria is THE powerhouse of the cell.

    Treebull Report

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    #10

    You are not your body.

    You are a brain, piloting a calcium mech frame, wrapped in meat.

    Mark_fuckaborg Report

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    #11

    Smiling woman with curly red hair looking up, illustrating fascinating facts about human bodies. I think a lot of people don't know what a vulva is.

    FlameSky25340 , Iraklis Gerogiannis Report

    4points
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    #12

    An older man with glasses, demonstrating the diversity of human bodies. Mnemonic (or rather menmonic):

    Men: starting at about 50 years of age, your age is roughly the percentage probability of having an enlarged prostate. So at 70 years old, you have roughly 70% chance that this is the case.

    This is called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and while benign, it is a main if not the main cause of leaking urine, trouble peeing, s****l dysfunction, ... See your doctor about these problems, because it may be easy to treat (not always, but simply knowing may help you and your close ones with understanding too).

    erikieperikie , Marcus Aurelius Report

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    #13

    A man and a woman embracing on a beach, highlighting the intricate NSFW facts about human bodies. Awkward sentence to say but, qu*efing. Many people don't realize that when you pull out and swap positions air WILL rush in, and then be forced out when you put it back in.

    And girls, we don't care at all. So stop being embarrassed about it.

    Analgorilla , Seljan Salimova Report

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    #14

    A woman with freckles looking at the camera, showcasing the diversity of human bodies and their NSFW facts. Hymens are broken for any number of reasons. She might bleed but probably won't on her first time.

    Also going too far in general.

    aknownman , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    4points
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    #15

    A crowded city street, depicting diverse human bodies. Delve into fascinating NSFW facts about human bodies. In Latin America there aren't many, but not washing the a*s after pooping is considered a symptom of mental illness.

    wittor , Cameron Casey Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A high voltage danger sign on a wooden post, illustrating NSFW facts about human bodies and safety. If the voltage is high enough, as a human you do not have to actually touch it to get shocked. It will jump out and hit you if you get to close.

    Shrapnel_10 , Erik Mclean Report

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    #17

    Group of diverse people smiling outdoors, showing different aspects of human bodies. Anything to do with humans; the gauss curve is f*****g wide. Just because X is Y on average, does not mean you are abnormal is you are super far off. Everybody is weird in some ways.

    RovakX , Su Casa Panamá Report

    4points
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    #18

    Young man and woman standing against a wall, representing diverse human bodies and unknown facts. Testicle nerve cluster is where the ovaries would be on a female. During utero they start there and then 'drop'. If you ever need a testicle removed they go through the lower abdomen. If you get a vasectomy, you feel it in your lower abdomen, and they typically only give you a local.

    Testicle cancer x2. I'm a glorified eunich.

    defensekid , artawkrn Report

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    #19

    Man with beard showering, capturing one of the many facts about human bodies. You have to wash ya a*s. Get in there all nice and deep like.

    t-o-m-u-s-a , Victor Furtuna Report

    4points
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    jettrocket avatar
    SlightlyTarnished
    SlightlyTarnished
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n, this is basic, who doesn't wash their a**e?

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    #20

    A pregnant woman holding her belly, showcasing human bodies and facts. People who want their pregnancies can still end up having to terminate them if there's a medical emergency. Just earlier today, I saw a post on FB about women who have died in that situation because of abortion bans. Of course, some unempathetic waste of space had to comment about how they could have just not had s*x.

    MiniPantherMa , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    4points
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    #21

    A person with a pink beanie and a blanket covering their face, revealing only their eyes, representing human bodies. You don’t get colds from being cold.

    UnSlain , REFARGOTOHP Report

    4points
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    #22

    Medical instruments on a tray with a doctor and patient in the background, discussing human bodies and facts. Recently got a vasectomy. I was stunned by the number of adult men who assumed you no longer ejaculate after a vasectomy. They thought “shooting blanks” meant no ejaculate comes out anymore.

    PepperidgeFleet , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    4points
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    #23

    A close-up of a person's midsection with a belly dancer costume, highlighting human bodies and facts. Depending on how regular your hygiene upkeep is, your belly button can have more bacteria than your toilet seat.

    And now I just pissed off a germaphobe somewhere.

    DeathToTheMosquito , Brett Sayles Report

    4points
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    linusnilsson avatar
    Top Notcher
    Top Notcher
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The thing with "X has more bacteria than a toilet seat" is that a toilet seat is a surface designed to prevent things from growing on it. Any part of the human body should have more bacteria than a toilet seat on average.

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    #24

    Close-up of hands holding and using a smartphone. Uncovering NSFW facts about human bodies. I've worked as an OnlyFans chatter for almost two years and have spoken with several thousand people. An alarming number of men think squirting equals orgasm for women, 'No squirt, she didn't c*m,' and 'If she squirted, she c*me.' Neither of those things is true.

    Wife_of_Shao_Kahn , Wolf Art Report

    4points
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    #25

    A woman with hair tied up, looking at her phone. Discovering NSFW facts about human bodies. Bruh. The fact that women dont pee out of their v****a.

    I deada*s had an ex who thought I was an idiot and completely wrong for telling her that she has 3 holes down under. She was convinced that it was a*s n vag. Unreal.

    KvDOLPHIN , Miriam Alonso Report

    4points
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    jettrocket avatar
    SlightlyTarnished
    SlightlyTarnished
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    High School biology has failed so many.......

    1
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    #26

    A close-up of a person's shoulder and hand. Delving into NSFW facts about human bodies. Capsaicin binds to TRPV1 receptors found on your skin, mouth, and nerves. Birds do not have TRPV1 receptors and can't taste it, which is why they can eat Uber spicy seeds. The highest expression levels of TRPV1 in the human body occur in the a**s.

    Braytone , Angela Roma Report

    4points
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    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it burns, burns, burns. The Ring of Fire, The Ring of Fire.

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    #27

    Woman with curly hair clutching her stomach in pain, representing facts about human bodies and health. I’ve been surprised at the lack of knowledge men have about the v****a and reproductive system.
    Once a guy said he doesn’t have period s*x because he doesn’t want an std. I’m like what?! So I explained how that doesn’t give you an std.

    And then another time a guy mentioned how he didn’t know why women didn’t just take the time to squeeze and push out all the period blood all at once and save the hassle of it coming out for days (?!).

    Then another time where I had to explain that a cramp wasn’t just the blood being clogged at the end, it’s the uterus squeezing to help itself shed. Shed what?, he says.

    I don’t understand. These people had the same s*x ed I did, how did this happen?

    lipstick_dipstick , Sora Shimazaki Report

    4points
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    jettrocket avatar
    SlightlyTarnished
    SlightlyTarnished
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are some really ignorant men out there.

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    #28

    Pile of tampons with light green strings on a white furry surface, depicting facts about human bodies. Where tampons go.

    Fryeer , Polina Zimmerman Report

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    #29

    Close-up of a human body with freckles on the shoulder, illustrating facts about human bodies. The skin is the largest organ of the body. Not the liver, not the brain, not the intestines!

    Same_Lychee5934 , Valeria Smirnova Report

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    #30

    That a woman's v****a relaxing and becoming more elastic is them being aroused. So many men think that "Oh she's loose, she must be a h*e" or some stupid immature c**p like that. In reality, if it feels "looser" than usual, it means she's probably very aroused and you're doing a good job. Number of s****l partners etc does not pertain to looseness at all.

    DrBrainzz9 Report

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    #31

    A couple smiling on a bed, looking at a pregnancy test. Learning NSFW facts about human bodies. The whole IVF/embryo development process. It was crazy concerning to me how many people in my life don’t know the insanely basic stages of embryo development (edit: regardless if it’s in a testing tube or the body!) that should have been taught in middle school science. Not all fertilized eggs even result in a zygote and not all zygotes result in an embryo that will make it to blastocyst. And not all healthy embryos will implant.

    I have a family member who is insanely against IVF even though that’s how we had to have my daughter. She posts the most insane s**t how “IVF kills babies”. She is a 40 year old nurse. Just amazes me how far she got in life being so intentionally stupid.

    Lilo213 , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    3points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did she get her nursing degree at the University of Facebook?

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    #32

    Disheveled white bedding and towel, symbolizing a common aspect of human bodies and daily life. It’s urine she is squirting.

    EmotionalMixture5968 , Nadin Sh Report

    3points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It positively is not. Female ejaculate issues from the vagin.a, not the urethra.

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    #33

    Yours and your sibling’s 23andMe results will be different. I can’t be the only one who thought it would be the same.

    Turns out I am more Italian than my brother.

    Yung-Tre Report

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    #34

    Our immune system doesn't know about eyes, so if it gets to know them - it attackes your eyes.

    Snulow Report

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Posted this before: "Interestingly, certain areas of the body have something called immune privilege. This means that the body’s normal inflammatory immune response is limited here. Scientists think the purpose of immune privilege is to protect these important areas from damage that may occur with swelling and higher temperatures from the immune response. The eye is one of a few areas of the body with immune privilege. The eye limits its inflammatory immune response so that vision isn’t harmed by swelling and other tissue changes. Other sites with immune privilege include the brain, testes, placenta and fetus." (The Eye and Immune Privilege, American Academy of Ophthalmology)

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    #35

    Yes, the carpet matches the d**n drapes
    - a tired ginger.

    rouquineau Report

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    #36

    Ovaries are not actually like flat off to the side like they are shown on textbooks. They’re actually bunched up and basically touching either side of your uterus.

    beaujonfrishe Report

    3points
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    nikodongray avatar
    Nik Odongray
    Nik Odongray
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a hysterectomy and had my surgeon take a picture for me. I was shocked to learn that my uterus looked like a bbq chicken leg and the ovaries like little nuggets. Not at all what I thought it looked like from textbook diagrams.

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    #37

    Most men have 0 clue and weirdly some women, about the smells and PH balance of women.

    Boric acid and other things are life savors and the scents really are your bodies way of talking to you. A good PH level = healthy.

    HockeyDockey1234 Report

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    #38

    My wife used to run an Urgent Care. The amount of women who don't know how their reproductive organs work is shocking. The amount of men who don't know how to clean their p***s is shocking. The amount of people who don't know urine in your eye isn't a **legit** medical procedure is shocking.

    EDIT: I'm a man of the people so I'll elaborate on the urine thing. This wasn't a widespread issue but it's a funny anecdote so I through it in there for fun. "Urine therapy" is a thing. It's not a smart thing but it's a thing. Some people think that drinking urine or applying it topically can treat health conditions. There was one lady who came in with a nasty eye infection. She basically told my wife, "I don't know why it's not getting better. I've been putting urine in it. Why is it getting worse?" She said it so casually like everybody was going to be on board with p**s in their eye. For those that don't know, urine is not sterile. That's a myth. And even if it was, it gets pretty gross, pretty quickly. Don't do urine therapy.

    EDIT2: I almost forgot about all the people who don't know how diabetes works. Tons of people out there with uncontrolled diabetes. She once told a guy in his early 20's - who came with his mom - that he has diabetes. To his credit, he vowed right then and there that he was done with sugary drinks. Unfortunately, he vowed that it was only going to be Gatorade from now on. The best part was that he didn't say "diabetes". He said, "I got the sugars?!"

    CaptainAwesome06 Report

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    #39

    Massaging your prostate helps reducing risks for prostate cancer.

    MadeInTheUniverse Report

    3points
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    #40

    The Clitoris isn't just a tiny bean, it actually has 5 arms; one goes to the Clitoris and the remaining 4 go to each of the Labia Minora and Majora.

    So Guys; don't just focus on the Clit!

    Also Vulvas aren't identical. Only a small proportion of women have Innies. Most women have Labia Minora which protude. Labia Minora can be smooth or frilled, different lengths, shapes & colour to the surrounding skin. Its normal but many women have been taught to think of their genitals as ugly and shameful and it needs to stop.

    SouthernAlbinoChimp Report

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    #41

    What the fallopian tubes do.

    I recently had mine removed after my second c-section, and was telling a friend about it and how if I ever changed my mind at least IVF was an option. Friend, who is currently doing IVF herself, argued with me and told me she didn’t understand how this would be possible. She also expressed concern of where my eggs would go without fallopian tubes. I should also add this woman is a teacher….

    MoutainsAndMerlot Report

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    #42

    Women have three holes down there.

    IAmAlittleteapot_AMA Report

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    #43

    While an erection or lack thereof could signify a physical attraction, it should not be used as an indicator of it one way or the other. Your mental state is the biggest factor with what happens down there.

    TheBluePriest Report

    3points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a now 40 year old, I wish I could bump this one up more.

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    #44

    The breathing hole being next to the feeding hole is definitely the most NSFW element of the human body. If you were building a living organism from scratch that would be a major code violation.

    manditoryusername Report

    3points
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    #45

    The frenulum needs more attention.

    Logical_Hospital2769 Report

    2points
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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Frenulum: "a small fold of tissue that secures the motion of a mobile organ in the body." Locations include brain, digestive tract, oral tissue, penile tissue, and vulvar tissue: "In females, genital frenula include the frenulum clitoridis of the clitoris and the frenulum labiorum pudendi (fourchette) where the labia minora meet at the back." (Frenulum, Wikipedia)

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    #46

    People think men have fewer ribs because of Adam.

    DanielDannyc12 Report

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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bronze age folklore should not be used for anything.

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    #47

    Pee is stored in the balls.

    Lucifer_Morningsun Report

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