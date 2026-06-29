A recent Reddit post asked everyone on the platform to list the facts about our anatomy that many grown-ups still don't understand, and thousands jumped in to share the ignorance they've encountered. From growth to metabolism and reproduction, it looks like plenty of folks need to revisit high school biology.

Our bodies are incredibly intricate machines, so naturally, maintaining and troubleshooting them when something goes wrong can be quite difficult. So it's important that we are at least somewhat familiar with the "user manual." Otherwise, we risk handing our health & wellness to guesswork and hearsay.

#1 Boners don't always mean that the guy's h***y.

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#2 S*men takes 64–74 days to fully develop.



Just found out the entire process from creation to maturity takes about 2.5 months. It happens in two phases - 50–60 days of development in the testicles, then 10–14 days in the epididymis where they learn to swim.



Also wild: if they’re never released, your body just breaks them down and reabsorbs them.

#3 A lot of people still assume if you're a tall or big dude then that reflects on all of men's anatomy.

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#4 Shocked how many guys think women can “hold” their period, like it’s pee. Not only is this not the case, exerting your core muscles or bending/moving around a lot pushes more blood out, which sometimes feels a little alarming.

#5 Bra sizing, it doesn't help that most major manufacturers and sellers of bras also don't know how it works.

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#6 Antibiotics don't work for the cold VIRUS.

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#7 If you stick ur hand in ur crack after a shower and it does not come out smelling like the rest of your body, you need to get back in the shower because you are not done yet. Scrub IN the crack. You should know what your sphincter feels like.

#8 What’s alarming is a lot of women don’t know they will have significantly different symptoms to what men experience during a heart attack. This is due to medical science using male anatomy even into the 2020s to diagnose female health issues.

#9 The michtochondria is THE powerhouse of the cell.

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#10 You are not your body.



You are a brain, piloting a calcium mech frame, wrapped in meat.

#11 I think a lot of people don't know what a vulva is.

#12 Mnemonic (or rather menmonic):



Men: starting at about 50 years of age, your age is roughly the percentage probability of having an enlarged prostate. So at 70 years old, you have roughly 70% chance that this is the case.



This is called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and while benign, it is a main if not the main cause of leaking urine, trouble peeing, s****l dysfunction, ... See your doctor about these problems, because it may be easy to treat (not always, but simply knowing may help you and your close ones with understanding too).

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#13 Awkward sentence to say but, qu*efing. Many people don't realize that when you pull out and swap positions air WILL rush in, and then be forced out when you put it back in.



And girls, we don't care at all. So stop being embarrassed about it.

#14 Hymens are broken for any number of reasons. She might bleed but probably won't on her first time.



Also going too far in general.

#15 In Latin America there aren't many, but not washing the a*s after pooping is considered a symptom of mental illness.

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#16 If the voltage is high enough, as a human you do not have to actually touch it to get shocked. It will jump out and hit you if you get to close.

#17 Anything to do with humans; the gauss curve is f*****g wide. Just because X is Y on average, does not mean you are abnormal is you are super far off. Everybody is weird in some ways.

#18 Testicle nerve cluster is where the ovaries would be on a female. During utero they start there and then 'drop'. If you ever need a testicle removed they go through the lower abdomen. If you get a vasectomy, you feel it in your lower abdomen, and they typically only give you a local.



Testicle cancer x2. I'm a glorified eunich.

#19 You have to wash ya a*s. Get in there all nice and deep like.

#20 People who want their pregnancies can still end up having to terminate them if there's a medical emergency. Just earlier today, I saw a post on FB about women who have died in that situation because of abortion bans. Of course, some unempathetic waste of space had to comment about how they could have just not had s*x.

#21 You don’t get colds from being cold.

#22 Recently got a vasectomy. I was stunned by the number of adult men who assumed you no longer ejaculate after a vasectomy. They thought “shooting blanks” meant no ejaculate comes out anymore.

#23 Depending on how regular your hygiene upkeep is, your belly button can have more bacteria than your toilet seat.



And now I just pissed off a germaphobe somewhere.

#24 I've worked as an OnlyFans chatter for almost two years and have spoken with several thousand people. An alarming number of men think squirting equals orgasm for women, 'No squirt, she didn't c*m,' and 'If she squirted, she c*me.' Neither of those things is true.

#25 Bruh. The fact that women dont pee out of their v****a.



I deada*s had an ex who thought I was an idiot and completely wrong for telling her that she has 3 holes down under. She was convinced that it was a*s n vag. Unreal.

#26 Capsaicin binds to TRPV1 receptors found on your skin, mouth, and nerves. Birds do not have TRPV1 receptors and can't taste it, which is why they can eat Uber spicy seeds. The highest expression levels of TRPV1 in the human body occur in the a**s.

#27 I’ve been surprised at the lack of knowledge men have about the v****a and reproductive system.

Once a guy said he doesn’t have period s*x because he doesn’t want an std. I’m like what?! So I explained how that doesn’t give you an std.



And then another time a guy mentioned how he didn’t know why women didn’t just take the time to squeeze and push out all the period blood all at once and save the hassle of it coming out for days (?!).



Then another time where I had to explain that a cramp wasn’t just the blood being clogged at the end, it’s the uterus squeezing to help itself shed. Shed what?, he says.



I don’t understand. These people had the same s*x ed I did, how did this happen?

#28 Where tampons go.

#29 The skin is the largest organ of the body. Not the liver, not the brain, not the intestines!

#30 That a woman's v****a relaxing and becoming more elastic is them being aroused. So many men think that "Oh she's loose, she must be a h*e" or some stupid immature c**p like that. In reality, if it feels "looser" than usual, it means she's probably very aroused and you're doing a good job. Number of s****l partners etc does not pertain to looseness at all.

#31 The whole IVF/embryo development process. It was crazy concerning to me how many people in my life don’t know the insanely basic stages of embryo development (edit: regardless if it’s in a testing tube or the body!) that should have been taught in middle school science. Not all fertilized eggs even result in a zygote and not all zygotes result in an embryo that will make it to blastocyst. And not all healthy embryos will implant.



I have a family member who is insanely against IVF even though that’s how we had to have my daughter. She posts the most insane s**t how “IVF kills babies”. She is a 40 year old nurse. Just amazes me how far she got in life being so intentionally stupid.

#32 It’s urine she is squirting.

#33 Yours and your sibling’s 23andMe results will be different. I can’t be the only one who thought it would be the same.



Turns out I am more Italian than my brother.

#34 Our immune system doesn't know about eyes, so if it gets to know them - it attackes your eyes.

#35 Yes, the carpet matches the d**n drapes

- a tired ginger.

#36 Ovaries are not actually like flat off to the side like they are shown on textbooks. They’re actually bunched up and basically touching either side of your uterus.

#37 Most men have 0 clue and weirdly some women, about the smells and PH balance of women.



Boric acid and other things are life savors and the scents really are your bodies way of talking to you. A good PH level = healthy.

#38 My wife used to run an Urgent Care. The amount of women who don't know how their reproductive organs work is shocking. The amount of men who don't know how to clean their p***s is shocking. The amount of people who don't know urine in your eye isn't a **legit** medical procedure is shocking.



EDIT: I'm a man of the people so I'll elaborate on the urine thing. This wasn't a widespread issue but it's a funny anecdote so I through it in there for fun. "Urine therapy" is a thing. It's not a smart thing but it's a thing. Some people think that drinking urine or applying it topically can treat health conditions. There was one lady who came in with a nasty eye infection. She basically told my wife, "I don't know why it's not getting better. I've been putting urine in it. Why is it getting worse?" She said it so casually like everybody was going to be on board with p**s in their eye. For those that don't know, urine is not sterile. That's a myth. And even if it was, it gets pretty gross, pretty quickly. Don't do urine therapy.



EDIT2: I almost forgot about all the people who don't know how diabetes works. Tons of people out there with uncontrolled diabetes. She once told a guy in his early 20's - who came with his mom - that he has diabetes. To his credit, he vowed right then and there that he was done with sugary drinks. Unfortunately, he vowed that it was only going to be Gatorade from now on. The best part was that he didn't say "diabetes". He said, "I got the sugars?!"

#39 Massaging your prostate helps reducing risks for prostate cancer.

#40 The Clitoris isn't just a tiny bean, it actually has 5 arms; one goes to the Clitoris and the remaining 4 go to each of the Labia Minora and Majora.



So Guys; don't just focus on the Clit!



Also Vulvas aren't identical. Only a small proportion of women have Innies. Most women have Labia Minora which protude. Labia Minora can be smooth or frilled, different lengths, shapes & colour to the surrounding skin. Its normal but many women have been taught to think of their genitals as ugly and shameful and it needs to stop.

#41 What the fallopian tubes do.



I recently had mine removed after my second c-section, and was telling a friend about it and how if I ever changed my mind at least IVF was an option. Friend, who is currently doing IVF herself, argued with me and told me she didn’t understand how this would be possible. She also expressed concern of where my eggs would go without fallopian tubes. I should also add this woman is a teacher….

#42 Women have three holes down there.

#43 While an erection or lack thereof could signify a physical attraction, it should not be used as an indicator of it one way or the other. Your mental state is the biggest factor with what happens down there.

#44 The breathing hole being next to the feeding hole is definitely the most NSFW element of the human body. If you were building a living organism from scratch that would be a major code violation.

#45 The frenulum needs more attention.

#46 People think men have fewer ribs because of Adam.