Two artists have come together to create realistic, tiny paper sculptures of animals. Nayan Shrimali specializes in crafting intricate organic structures out of paper, while Venus Bird brings them to life with color and dimension using watercolors. Their work is collectively known as The Paper Ark.

The Paper Ark is on a mission to educate people about our planet's unique biodiversity. Through their delicate paper sculptures, they aim to highlight the fragility of wildlife. The artists frequently go birdwatching and explore the wilderness, which inspires their creations and fuels their passion for conservation. They hope their work encourages people to be more mindful of their surroundings and the natural world.

