Two artists have come together to create realistic, tiny paper sculptures of animals. Nayan Shrimali specializes in crafting intricate organic structures out of paper, while Venus Bird brings them to life with color and dimension using watercolors. Their work is collectively known as The Paper Ark.

The Paper Ark is on a mission to educate people about our planet's unique biodiversity. Through their delicate paper sculptures, they aim to highlight the fragility of wildlife. The artists frequently go birdwatching and explore the wilderness, which inspires their creations and fuels their passion for conservation. They hope their work encourages people to be more mindful of their surroundings and the natural world.

#1

Miniature realistic paper art of two cranes on water, sparking conversation about animal conservation.

    #2

    Miniature realistic paper art of a bird, showcasing intricate details to spark conservation conversations.

    #3

    Miniature realistic paper art of a heron created by artists for animal conservation awareness.

    #4

    Miniature realistic paper art of two birds on sand, focusing on animal conservation themes.

    #5

    Miniature realistic paper art of a toucan perched on a branch with red flowers, created by artists to inspire conservation.

    #6

    Miniature realistic paper art of an ostrich standing on grass, highlighting artists' work on animal conservation.

    #7

    Realistic miniature black swan paper art on water, highlighting animal conservation efforts by artists.

    #8

    Miniature realistic paper art of two birds in flight.

    #9

    Miniature realistic paper art of two colorful birds perched on a branch with red flowers.

    #10

    Miniature realistic paper art of two cranes with wings spread, standing on water, symbolizing animal conservation.

    #11

    Miniature realistic paper ostrich art held by hand, depicting animal conservation themes.

    #12

    Miniature realistic paper art of a bird soaring against a blue sky, showcasing artistic conservation efforts.

    #13

    Miniature realistic paper art of two birds on a branch, highlighting animal conservation efforts.

    #14

    Miniature realistic paper art of a bird on a dirt surface, showcasing artistic detail and conservation themes.

    #15

    Miniature realistic paper art of a purple bird held on a fingertip, showcasing intricate details and craftsmanship.

    #16

    Miniature realistic paper art of colorful birds on a flowering branch, showcasing intricate details.

    #17

    Miniature realistic paper art of a zebra with black birds, highlighting animal conservation.

    #18

    Miniature paper art of a colorful bird held in hand, showcasing realistic animal detail for conservation awareness.

    #19

    Miniature realistic paper art of a bird, created to spark conversation about animal conservation.

    #20

    Miniature realistic paper art depicting a bird perched on a twig, created to engage in conservation dialogue.

    #21

    Miniature realistic paper owl art held against a green background, highlighting conservation themes.

    #22

    Miniature realistic paper art of a bird perched on a twig, highlighting animal conservation.

    #23

    Miniature realistic paper art of colorful birds on wood, highlighting conservation themes.

    #24

    Miniature realistic paper art animals on pencil tip, highlighting conservation.

    #25

    Miniature realistic paper art of a puma on a branch, highlighting animal conservation.

    #26

    Miniature realistic paper art of a boy and goose walking together on a pebbled path, highlighting animal conservation.

    #27

    Miniature realistic paper art of a duck, highlighting animal conservation efforts.

    #28

    Miniature realistic paper art of a bird in flight, showcasing intricate conservation-themed craftsmanship.

    #29

    Miniature realistic paper art duck by artists, surrounded by greenery, showcasing conservation through animal art.

    #30

    Miniature realistic paper art of three birds on a branch, highlighting animal conservation.

    #31

    Miniature realistic paper art of three birds on a branch, showcasing artistic detail in animal conservation theme.

    #32

    Miniature realistic paper art dragon and lizard on a rock, highlighting conservation themes.

    #33

    Miniature realistic paper art of monkeys on a branch, highlighting animal conservation.

    #34

    Miniature realistic paper art of two birds on water, highlighting animal conservation themes.

    #35

    Miniature realistic paper art of ants balancing on a finger, highlighting conservation themes.

    #36

    Miniature realistic paper art of an ant held by a hand, showcasing intricate details.

    #37

    Miniature realistic paper art of animals, featuring butterflies and birds among colorful flowers on a wooden base.

    #38

    Miniature realistic paper art of a colorful bird on a twig.

    #39

    Miniature realistic paper art of a colorful bird perched on a twig, created to spark conservation conversation.

    #40

    Miniature realistic paper art of a bird perched on a twig, created to spark conversation about conservation.

    #41

    Miniature realistic paper art of a blue bird held on a small branch, created to spark conversation about conservation.

    #42

    Miniature realistic paper art of a bird held between fingers, showcasing detailed craftsmanship for conservation awareness.

    #43

    Miniature realistic paper art of birds perched on a small branch, highlighting animal conservation through artistic expression.

    #44

    Miniature realistic paper art of three birds on a twig, created to promote conservation awareness.

