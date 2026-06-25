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Miniature art draws your attention with the details that an artist manages to place into something almost too delicate to handle. Peruvian artist and interior designer Ana Sofía Casaverde does exactly that with her delicate creations, turning paper and other simple materials into miniature scenes, objects, flowers, animals, and tiny recreations of classical works of art.

Her pieces often feel playful, poetic, and sometimes even tongue-in-cheek about her subjects, especially when placed next to a fingertip or held in someone’s hand for scale. Each piece invites viewers to slow down, zoom in, and appreciate the care that goes into every fold, brushstroke, and detail.

Scroll down to see her work, and don’t forget to upvote the pieces that impressed you the most.

More info: Instagram

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#1

Tiny Paddington Bear miniature paper figure standing on a fingertip, displaying immense detail.

Ana Sofía Casaverde Report

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    #2

    Two fingers holding a string from which two miniature paper figures of dresses, one red and one blue, are hanging like laundry.

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    #3

    Miniature paper figure of a rabbit sniffing tiny flowers on a finger, showcasing immense detail.

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    #4

    Miniature paper figure of a person holding a tiny bouquet of flowers, displayed on a piece of rock.

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    #5

    Artist creating a miniature paper figure of a wave on a tiny canvas with paints and a needle.

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    #6

    Hand watering miniature paper figures of potted plants with a tiny yellow watering can.

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    #7

    Miniature paper figure of a snowman with a red hat balancing on a fingertip.

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    #8

    Hand gently holding a delicate, tiny miniature paper figure of an animal on a dry twig.

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    #9

    Artist creates miniature paper figures, a black paper dog on a wooden surface, with a finger approaching, showing immense detail.

    Ana Sofía Casaverde Report

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    #10

    An open hand with many miniature paper figures of colorful flowers blooming from each fingertip.

    Ana Sofía Casaverde Report

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    #11

    Artist creates miniature paper figures, a tiny paper dog on a finger admiring a miniature Christmas tree with immense detail.

    Ana Sofía Casaverde Report

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    #12

    Miniature paper figures: A detailed landscape painting barely held by paint-stained fingers, highlighting immense detail.

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    #13

    Miniature paper figures of designer handbags held in a person's palm, showing immense detail.

    Ana Sofía Casaverde Report

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    #14

    Miniature paper figure of a red cardinal perched on a birdhouse on a branch, showing immense detail.

    Ana Sofía Casaverde Report

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    #15

    Two intricately detailed miniature paper figures of warriors standing on a fingertip.

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    #16

    A close-up of a finger holding a miniature paper fortune cookie with the message Small things are important, highlighting immense detail.

    Ana Sofía Casaverde Report

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    #17

    Tiny paper figure of a bird perched on a fingertip, demonstrating immense detail.

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    #18

    A hand delicately holding a tiny, intricately detailed miniature paper figure of a bird perched on a twig.

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    #19

    A hand holding a miniature paper figure of a framed landscape painting, showcasing immense detail in the tiny artwork.

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    #20

    A human hand holds a clear dome over a miniature paper figure of a rose next to The Little Prince.

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    #21

    A detailed miniature paper figure of a flower shop with tiny potted plants and a blue awning.

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    #22

    A finger holding a tiny paper panda figure on a small green leaf, illustrating immense detail.

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    #23

    Hands using tweezers to craft miniature paper figures on a yellow surface, highlighting their intricate detail.

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    #24

    A hand balancing a miniature vase filled with tiny paper sunflowers, demonstrating immense detail.

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    #25

    A finger with a tiny cheese-like paper figure next to an even smaller detailed paper mouse.

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    #26

    A hand holding a tiny paper figure of a bird near a miniature paper flower arrangement, showcasing immense detail.

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    #27

    A tiny, detailed miniature paper figure of a black and white dog sits on a person's fingertip.

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    #28

    A person's fingertip holds a tiny, detailed miniature paper figure with googly eyes, bokeh lights in background.

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    #29

    A tiny, detailed miniature paper figure of a camera rests on a person's outstretched finger.

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    #30

    A heavily paint-stained finger and needle next to a detailed miniature paper figure painting of a bedroom interior.

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    #31

    Artist creates miniature paper figures, a tiny replica of a painting, held by paint-stained fingers with immense detail.

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    #32

    Artist creates miniature paper figures, a miniature rendition of Van Gogh's Starry Night held by paint-stained fingers.

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    #33

    Miniature paper figures: A tiny origami spaceship flying near an origami Yoda on a wooden surface, highlighting immense detail.

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    #34

    A miniature paper figures artist painting a starry night scene on a tiny easel, with a thumb holding a tiny palette.

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    #35

    A miniature paper figures basket filled with bread and a red cloth sits next to a human fingertip.

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    le pain to make something this smol!

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    #36

    A miniature paper artist painting a detailed Pikachu on an easel, with another paper Pikachu sitting on a tiny trunk next to it, showcasing immense detail.

    Ana Sofía Casaverde Report

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    #37

    A pair of miniature paper figures of eyeglasses resting on a fingertip, showing immense detail.

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    #38

    Miniature paper figures depicting a scene from Up, with a house flying away with balloons, showing immense detail.

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    #39

    Miniature paper figure wearing a hat and holding flowers, presented with immense detail on a finger.

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    #40

    Colorful miniature paper figure with detailed Peruvian attire balanced on a fingertip.

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    #41

    A hand holding miniature paper figures of a couple in traditional attire, demonstrating the immense detail in the small paper art.

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    #42

    A human finger points at a small paper figure of a nutcracker soldier and a tiny dog, with bokeh lights.

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    #43

    A human hand manipulates a miniature paper figure of Pinocchio, hanging by strings like a marionette.

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    #44

    A tiny paper figure of an artist in a hat painting on a miniature easel next to a small suitcase.

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    #45

    Miniature paper figures: A miniature version of The Scream painting held between paint-stained fingers, showing immense detail.

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    #46

    Artist creates miniature paper figures of a paper person and a tiny brown creature, next to a finger, with immense detail.

    Ana Sofía Casaverde Report

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    #47

    Miniature paper figures: An incredibly small, detailed origami cat perched delicately on a fingertip.

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    #48

    Miniature paper figures: A tiny Van Gogh Sunflowers painting and easel on a fingertip, showcasing immense detail.

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    #49

    A thumb covered in various paint swatches next to a minuscule, detailed miniature paper figures painting of a chair, with a fine needle.

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    #50

    A highly detailed miniature paper figures painting, resembling a landscape with vibrant colors, held between two fingers.

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    #51

    A tiny, golden origami figure held between two fingers, showcasing immense detail in miniature paper figures.

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