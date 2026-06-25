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Miniature art draws your attention with the details that an artist manages to place into something almost too delicate to handle. Peruvian artist and interior designer Ana Sofía Casaverde does exactly that with her delicate creations, turning paper and other simple materials into miniature scenes, objects, flowers, animals, and tiny recreations of classical works of art.

Her pieces often feel playful, poetic, and sometimes even tongue-in-cheek about her subjects, especially when placed next to a fingertip or held in someone’s hand for scale. Each piece invites viewers to slow down, zoom in, and appreciate the care that goes into every fold, brushstroke, and detail.

Scroll down to see her work, and don’t forget to upvote the pieces that impressed you the most.

More info: Instagram