I Make Mini Crochet Toys And Some Of Them Can Even Glow In The Dark (35 Pics)
Hi, my name is Alla. I am a master of miniature crocheted toys, I have been creating dolls and animals for many years. This is my passion and the meaning of life.
A miniature collection that I started to create thanks to a fan of my work, who often asked me to create unusual toys for her that were only 1 inch tall and fit in a glass bottle. This is one of my favorite projects. I can make a repeat or a new toy for you according to your desire or drawing.
More info: inspireuplift.com | Instagram
These are adorable! Well done. 🙋
