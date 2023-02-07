Hi, my name is Alla. I am a master of miniature crocheted toys, I have been creating dolls and animals for many years. This is my passion and the meaning of life.

A miniature collection that I started to create thanks to a fan of my work, who often asked me to create unusual toys for her that were only 1 inch tall and fit in a glass bottle. This is one of my favorite projects. I can make a repeat or a new toy for you according to your desire or drawing.

#1

Tiny Grinch

#2

Tiny Cat

#3

The Alien Is Crocheted According To The Drawings

#4

Micro Crochet Teddy And Dog

#5

Micro Crochet Heart Handmade With Love

#6

Tiny Crochet Frogs In Glass Bottle

#7

Micro Crochet Collections

#8

The Alien Glows In The Dark

#9

Micro Crochet Purple Unicorn With A Rainbow Mane

#10

Micro Crochet Platypus In Glass Bottle

#11

Tiny Crochet Elephant With Blue Eyes, Glow In The Dark

#12

Tiny Crochet Mushroom

#13

Micro Jellyfish

#14

Micro Rainbow

#15

Micro Crochet Witch

#16

Tiny Whale And Narwhal

#17

Tiny Crochet Corgis In Glass Bottle

#18

Platypus Glow In The Dark

#19

Tiny Pennywise

#20

Micro Whale Rainbow

#21

Tiny Snail

#22

Two Tiny Hearts For Lovers

#23

Tiny Unicorn In Glass Bottle, Glows In The Dark

#24

Tiny Crochet Bear In Glass Bottle

#25

Tiny Crochet Bear Glow In The Dark

#26

Tiny Crochet Bee In Glass Bottle

#27

Tiny Heart In Glass Bottle

#28

Tiny Crochet Heart In Glass Bottle, Glow In The Dark

#29

Micro Crochet Badger With Mohawk

#30

Rapidash Micro Crochet

#31

Rapidash Earring For A Fan

#32

Micro Cthulhu

#33

Micro Crochet Bear And Dog - Pendants For Best Friends

#34

Micro Whale In Glass Bottle

#35

Give A Smile To A Friend

