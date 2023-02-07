Hi, my name is Alla. I am a master of miniature crocheted toys, I have been creating dolls and animals for many years. This is my passion and the meaning of life.

A miniature collection that I started to create thanks to a fan of my work, who often asked me to create unusual toys for her that were only 1 inch tall and fit in a glass bottle. This is one of my favorite projects. I can make a repeat or a new toy for you according to your desire or drawing.

