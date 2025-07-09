ADVERTISEMENT

One million dollars sounds like a fortune, but try apartment hunting with that budget around the world and you'll get a real education in global economics. These 30 photos show exactly what your million will get you – from a sprawling penthouse with ocean views in Cape Town to a cozy studio that barely fits a bed in Monaco. It's fascinating (and sometimes infuriating) to see how far your money stretches depending on where you plant your flag. While a million might buy you a mansion with a pool in some countries, it won't even cover a decent one-bedroom in others. Pack your bags for this virtual real estate tour that'll have you questioning everything you thought you knew about property values worldwide.