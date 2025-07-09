ADVERTISEMENT

One million dollars sounds like a fortune, but try apartment hunting with that budget around the world and you'll get a real education in global economics. These 30 photos show exactly what your million will get you – from a sprawling penthouse with ocean views in Cape Town to a cozy studio that barely fits a bed in Monaco. It's fascinating (and sometimes infuriating) to see how far your money stretches depending on where you plant your flag. While a million might buy you a mansion with a pool in some countries, it won't even cover a decent one-bedroom in others. Pack your bags for this virtual real estate tour that'll have you questioning everything you thought you knew about property values worldwide.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Modern Apartment, Florence, Italy - $1,004,727

Modern apartments showcasing what 1 million dollars buys, featuring spacious living and stylish bedroom interiors worldwide.

Tom Bryant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    House With Land, Pool And Guest House, San Pedro, Costa Rica - $ 990,000

    Modern apartment exterior with pool and spacious deck, plus a sleek kitchen featuring large island and natural lighting.

    Alejandra Ibarra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Villa In Estepona, Spain - $1,000,500

    Modern apartment with pool and cozy living room showcasing what 1 million dollars buys in real estate worldwide.

    Jose Luis Palma Martin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Villa Gabios, Marrakech, Morocco - $938,000

    Luxury apartment with a private pool and spacious living room showcasing what 1 million buys in global real estate.

    Sasha Panizzi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Three Bedroom Apartment, Dublin, Ireland - $997,000

    Spacious living room with fireplace and bright bedroom in an apartment showcasing what 1 million buys you worldwide.

    Ann-Marie McCoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Three Floor Apartment, Amsterdam, Netherlands - $1,000,500

    Modern stylish apartment interior with living room and bedroom showcasing what $1 million buys in global apartments.

    Engel & Völkers Amsterdam Zuid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two Bedroom Residence, Tulum, Mexico - $999,600

    Modern apartment interiors featuring bright living and bedroom areas with large windows, natural light, and minimalist decor.

    Engel & Völkers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Designer Apartment, Bangkok, Thailand - $1,060,657

    Modern stylish apartments with city views showcasing what 1 million dollars buys in luxury urban living spaces worldwide

    Christie’s International Real Estate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Villa, Nogueira , Portugal - $996,085

    Modern apartment exterior and spacious kitchen dining area showcasing what 1 million buys in global apartments.

    idealista Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    3 Bedrooms Apartment, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam - $ 970,464

    Modern apartment interior with open living space and bedroom, showcasing what 1 million dollars buys worldwide.

    Hoozing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Family Apartment, Paris, France - $997,000

    Modern living room and bedroom interiors showcasing what $1 million buys you in apartments around the world.

    French-Property.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Studio Apartment, Singapore - $988,108

    Compact modern apartment featuring living and kitchen areas with minimalist design, showcasing what $1 million buys you worldwide.

    Propseller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Apartment With A Terrace, Vatican City - $1,061,083

    Modern apartment interior with living and bedroom areas showcasing what 1 million buys in global apartments.

    Lionard S.p.A. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Condo, Las Vegas, USA - $1,075,000

    Spacious apartment balcony with city view and large living room featuring exposed beams and modern furnishings.

    Yun Tu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Luxury 2 Bedroom Apartment, Dubai, UAE - $1,077,757

    Luxurious modern apartment interiors with marble flooring and large windows showcasing waterfront city views.

    Islam Mohamed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Sea View Villa With Private Beach Access, Svendborg, Denmark - $945,000

    Spacious apartment with garden and large windows showcasing views, representing what 1 million buys in real estate worldwide.

    Meng Bolig & Erhverv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Four Bedroom House, Doolandella, Queensland, Australia - $955,000

    Modern apartment exterior with stone accent and spacious open-plan living room showcasing $1 million apartment features.

    REA Group Ltd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Two Bedroom Apartment, Knokke-Heist, Belgium - $997,000

    Modern bright apartment interior with kitchen and living area showcasing what 1 million buys in global apartments.

    Knokke Real Estate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Three Bedroom Residence, Auckland, New Zealand - $950,000

    Modern apartment interior with open living space and bedroom, showcasing what 1 million buys in global apartment markets.

    Selina Zheng Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Village House, Naxxar, Malta - $996,880

    Spacious luxury apartment interior with stone arches, modern kitchen, and comfortable living area in a unique setting.

    Remax Malta, Malta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    De Waterkant Penthouse, Cape Town, South Africa - $987,228

    Spacious modern apartment interiors with large windows showcasing city views, representing $1 million apartments worldwide.

    Richard Hardie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Apartment With A Rooftop View, Hamburg, Germany - $926,177

    Modern apartment interior with spacious living and dining areas, showcasing what 1 million dollars buys worldwide.

    Melanie Dieckmann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    One Bedroom Apartment, London, UK - $1,082,000

    Modern apartment interiors with minimalist bedroom and open-plan living area showing what 1 million buys you worldwide.

    Beauchamp Estates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    One Bedroom Apartment, Tokyo, Japan - $937,000

    Modern apartments showcasing stylish living and dining areas, illustrating what 1 million dollars buys in global real estate.

    GPlusMedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Four Bedroom Apartment, Istanbul, Turkey - $1,000,000

    Luxurious apartments showcasing modern living rooms and bedrooms illustrating what $1 million buys worldwide.

    Aysel Najafova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    City Center Apartment, Andorra - $1,040,000

    Spacious modern apartment with open living and dining area and a sleek kitchen showcasing what 1 million buys worldwide.

    Engel & Völkers Andorra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Modern Condo, Brooklyn, NY, USA - $999,000

    Modern apartment interiors with stylish dining area and cozy bedroom showcasing what $1 million buys you.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Studio Apartment, Monaco - $1,044,000

    Compact modern apartment interior with simple furniture and natural light, illustrating what 1 million buys in apartments.

    Monaco Properties Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Apartment In An Exclusive Condominium, Santiago, Chile - $1,002,708

    Spacious modern apartment interior with large windows, stylish living room and bright bedroom in a million dollar property.

    Engel & Völkers Chicureo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!