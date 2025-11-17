So what happens when someone online asks , “What is a mildly disturbing fact?” From creepy discoveries to bizarre tidbits of knowledge, this thread shows that some facts can make you squirm, shiver, or think twice. These unsettling truths reveal how strange and sometimes alarming the world can be. Keep reading to see the most surprising and slightly disturbing facts people have shared!

Fun facts are usually meant to entertain or surprise us, but sometimes the truth can be a little unsettling . Whether it’s something bizarre about nature, the human body, or history, certain facts have a way of sticking in your mind and not always in a comfortable way.

#1 Whenever there’s an earthquake bodies in graves shake around like maracas.

RELATED:

#2 In France, a pig was dressed in human clothes, tried in court and was sentence to death



... For eating a childs face

#3 There are over 200 corpses on Mount Everest and they are used as way points for climbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a few things that almost everyone finds creepy, and spiders definitely top the list. Their multiple legs, fangs, and sudden movements make most people uneasy, but the reality of spiders is even more unsettling than their appearance. From their unusual behaviors to bizarre survival strategies, spiders are creatures that can genuinely make you squirm once you know the truth.

#4 The fact that cheese is basically expired milk with salt.

#5 Schizophrenia can hit randomly from the ages of 15 to 26 if it is in your genetics. Some people are totally fine, then bam, auditory hallucinations and delusions start happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Dogs like squeaky toys because it reminds them of a small animals screaming.

One particularly disturbing fact is about spider egg sacs. A single sac can contain over 500 babies, all waiting to emerge into the world. Just imagining hundreds or thousands of tiny spiders hatching at once is enough to make even the bravest shiver. This reproductive strategy ensures survival for the species but is definitely not for the faint of heart.

#7 Cannibalism is pretty common in hamsters.

#8 The youngest person to be diagnosed with early onset dementia was just 6 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Quite likely, not everyone who commented here will make it till Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some male spiders have shocking behaviors as well. In certain species, males willingly let themselves be eaten by females after mating. This might seem horrifying to us, but in the spider world, it’s an evolutionary tactic to ensure the female has enough energy to lay healthy eggs. Nature, in this case, is as brutal as it is fascinating.

#10 Thanks to pregnancy, the average number of skeletons in a human body is greater than one.

#11 Rabbits will eat their own young if they’re stressed enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 If you live to become the oldest person alive, the entire human population has been replaced in your lifetime. Except you.

Spiders also experience the world very differently than humans. Certain species of jumping spiders, known as salticids, can see ultraviolet light that humans cannot perceive. This gives them a unique view of their surroundings and allows them to detect prey and navigate in ways that are almost alien to us. Their vision is as strange as it is impressive.

#13 Subway footlongs aren’t a foot long.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 It’s physically possible to die of a broken heart. It was seen in either mice or frogs, after them having a large emotional response to something, their heart valves collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Worrying about bad things you have no control over drains you of energy, making you less able to change negative things you do have control over.

In some parts of the world, spiders can literally “rain” from the sky. This phenomenon, called ballooning, occurs when spiders use silk threads to catch the wind and travel across distances. Hundreds or even thousands of spiders have been reported falling in areas like Australia, Texas, and Brazil. It sounds like a horror movie, but it’s a real and documented occurrence.

#16 The Dark Forest ~~theory~~ hypothesis for the Fermi paradox. Any civilization that makes itself known is instantly destroyed by a neighbouring civilization due to fear of themselves being destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Commercial flights often carry dead bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 The picture for your funeral program may have already been taken.

Another unsettling fact is that some spiders have evolved to mimic ants. Over 100 species have developed physical similarities and even pheromones to resemble ants, tricking predators and prey alike. This deceptive survival tactic shows just how cunning and eerie nature can be, making them both fascinating and creepy at the same time.

#19 Your skeleton is wet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 The fact that we developed nuclear weapons before color television.

#21 Have you ever thought about how whales and dolphins die?



When they get too old and weak to swim to the surface to breathe, they start sinking into the cold, dark depths of the ocean, and suffocate.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Some people don't wash their hands after pooping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarantulas have their own frightening defense mechanisms as well. Some species can fling irritating hairs at predators, causing discomfort or even allergic reactions. This behavior, while effective for the spider, is a reminder of how these creatures have evolved in strange and sometimes disturbing ways to survive in the wild.

#23 You know what you call the stupidest graduate from the worst medical school in the country?



Doctor.

#24 In toddlers, their adult teeth are right underneath their eyes.

#25 Baby boomers had severe retirement issues.



When millennials and younger retire, it's going to be a full blown human crisis.



Invest in that 401k hommies!!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Some people survived the sinking of The Arizona during Pearl Harbor but where's trapped inside. The guards would hear banging form inside for the next week or so but could do nothing to help.

Just like these creepy spiders, these posts are full of mildly disturbing facts that make you squirm, shiver, or rethink what you know. Which of these gave you the chills the most? Have you ever come across other creepy facts that left you unsettled? Keep reading to discover more of the most bizarre and disturbing truths people have shared.

#27 There are dozens of insects living in every room of your house.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 The farthest point on the planet you can be from civilization in any direction is a blip in the Pacific Ocean called Point Nemo. If you were stranded there, you'd be thousands of miles away from help and it would be very unlikely you'd be seen or rescued as cargo ship routes don't go near it. To put the distance into perspective, the closest people to you would be the crew on the ISS.

#29 30 years ago the average home took up to 30 minutes to become fully involved in fire, now it can be as little as 3 or 4 minutes due to the changes in construction materials and the massive amount of synthetic materials used in furniture etc.



Install smoke alarms and get out early folks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Prions. When proteins in your body misfold, they create prions, which then infect neighbouring proteins causing them to misfold, creating a chain reaction and eventually eating *holes in your brain*.



All known prion diseases are fatal. They can k**l you in a bunch of fun ways, including taking away your ability to sleep or your ability to chew and swallow. They're also extremely contagious, and since they're not a virus, non-killable.



And to top it all off, symptoms can take years to appear. So you can be infected with prions in your system right now and not know it.

#31 The doctors when performing surgery that requires one to remove intestines momentarily put them on a rack because they wriggle around, and after they’re done they just put the intestines vaguely back and then the organ wriggles back the way it’s supposed to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Butterfly's have been known to drink blood!

#33 You're a brain inside of a skull. You don't have a skeleton inside of you; you are inside of a skeleton.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 That many people in this thread mistakenly think probabilities are facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 That you can always see your nose, your brain just chooses to ignore it...

#36 Every minute, about 105 football fields worth of trees are lost :(.

#37 10% of the population are estimated to have engaged in incestuous sexual contact based off of an anonymous review. This means that in your life statistically 1 in 10 people you have met have committed incest. As many do not report such acts even in blind surveys the reality is that this number is probably actually higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Figs and a certain species of bees are completely codependent on the other’s existence. The fig tree relies on the bees to pollinate for it, while the bee relies on the fig tree to lay her eggs in the figs, as the fig is an immediate food source for the larva.

#39 If in the right conditions, when some bodies decompose, their fat turns into soap and turns the person into a soap mummy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Years ago I saw an episode of *Monsters Inside Me* where this guy was doing something outside and a fly flew into his eye. It only made contact for a millisecond, but it was enough for it to lay eggs. After they hatched they started eating his eye from the inside and he was starting to go blind until a doctor figured out what was wrong.



Since then I get super paranoid whenever a fly goes anywhere near my face because of the fact that something like this can possibly happen to me.

#41 Most laugh tracks played in sitcoms we recorded around the early 50's. A good amount of the people you hear are dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Drinking and driving drastically reduces the chance to get cancer.

#43 You're the oldest you've ever been, and you'll never be this young again.

#44 It takes longer to say WWW then it does to say World Wide Web.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 That 2016 some countries were fluted with these killer-clowns harrasing people and actually being a long time problem for police all around but nobody talks about it anymore. It's like it never even happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Water has a 100% consumer mortality rate.

#47 The brain named itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 We have no idea what actually happens after we die.

#49 A pregnant woman has 506 bones in her body.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 There is a theory in neuroscience that two consciousness entities exist inside your mind but only one has access to speech. I think that is a mildly disturbing idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 You walk past by an average of 16 murderers in your lifetime.

#52 In the English north east town of Hartlepool an abandonded French warship washed up ashore. The only thing onboard was a monkey dressed in a navy uniform. Having never seen French people before the people of hartlepool assumed the monkey was a French person and was put on trial in court and was eventually hanged for not answering any of their questions.



People from Hartlepool to this day are called "monkey hangers" as an insult and the town has statues of monkeys all over.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Humans have managed to only explore approximately 5 percent of the ocean floor. The other 95 percent remains undiscovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 There’s no limit to how many times a person is allowed to take their driver’s license test after failing it, meaning even the dumbest person you know is legally allowed to operate a speeding death machine.

#55 That anyone’s whose death you don’t have to experience in your lifetime will have to experience yours.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Your body will only hurt more and more as time goes on. Sometimes you'll get new (back, shoulder, finger) pain all at once, and it won't go away ever again, except for fleeting moments.

#57 Tigers aren't just trafficked for their pelts; their organs, blood, and even claws are thought to have medicinal properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 One day, when you were a child getting cuddles and being carried about, Your mum put you down and never picked you up again.