Relationships with in-laws are tricky things. You may hit the jackpot and have second parents, where you will have the most beautiful relationship, but you also may be not that lucky and find that every interaction turns into a fight, making you avoid their company whenever possible. Well, after hearing and reading quite a lot of stories, I believe it’s safe to say that unfortunately, the second variant is more common.

On that topic, recently, one Reddit user shared her story online after her MIL decided to show up unannounced to her home while she was busy watching her sister’s kids and got mad as the woman didn’t pay enough attention to her.

It’s rude to think that a person would drop everything that they were doing just to give you enough attention

This couple’s in-laws asked what they were doing, they explained that they were busy babysitting

A couple hours later they paid a visit and the woman was unable to leave the kids, so called out her greetings

However, later on, the husband got complaints from his MIL that the woman was being rude to a guest and she felt disrespected

After a few heated phone calls, MIL now wants to come over and talk things out, but the woman doesn’t want her in her home

A Reddit user shared her frustrating situation with her MIL after she paid a visit without announcement and ended up creating a family drama over not getting enough attention and feeling disrespected as the OP was watching her sister’s kids. The post caught quite a lot of attention and in 2 days collected 1.4K upvotes and 173 comments.

For context, it’s important to add that OP shared another story before explaining that her husband got a job opportunity and they had to relocate. And unsurprisingly, she was scolded by her MIL for not stopping her husband from taking his promotion and moving away from them. But what makes it even more frustrating is that all these complaints were expressed to OP’s SIL, not to her directly.

Now, speaking about this exact situation, recently, OP’s in-laws came to visit for a few days and one evening they had plans to attend a show and the woman agreed to watch her sister’s kids. However, the show was canceled, FIL called to ask what the couple’s plans were, they explained that they were busy and the conversation ended. But, a few hours later, MIL showed up at their door.

She stood in the front entryway with OP’s husband talking while the woman called out greetings to her as she was watching the kids. But 10 minutes passed and she heard MIL complaining about how the woman was being rude to a guest. Some time after she left, she called OP’s husband again to complain that she felt disrespected that the woman didn’t even come to say hi when her visits should be important.

Well, after more phone calls between OP’s husband and his parents, now MIL wants to come over and talk things through, while the woman doesn’t want her in her home at all. She is considering not opening the door at all, but asks online if it would be too harsh.

Redditors backed the woman up and shared some suggestions on how to solve this situation. “There’s nothing to talk out. It wasn’t a misunderstanding or a disagreement, she was being crazy. MIL needs to be reminded that guests are invited over, they don’t drop by unannounced,” one user wrote. “Do not have this discussion at your home. Meet them someplace else in public,” another suggested.

Now, as it’s not a surprise that dealing with in-laws may be complicated and full of conflicts, it’s important to figure out how to manage them in a healthy way. Focus On The Family shares that firstly, it’s important to set clear boundaries. For example, if your MIL shows up unannounced, throwing a tantrum won’t solve all the problems, but communicating and suggesting solutions such as meeting in the evening or another day may help solve this issue.

Another common issue is that in-laws tend to share their thoughts that they believe are always right. However, it’s important to remember that their opinions are just opinions and you don’t always have to agree, follow or argue about them. And finally, be kind. Even if they are hard to deal with, they still deserve respect – going into conflict won’t solve any issues.

Okay, now let’s see how you can spot signs that your in-laws may be toxic. According to Bustle, the first sign is that they try to turn you and your significant other against each other. When your in-laws make everything into a terrible game of “he said, she said,” it’s clear that your relationship with your partner is suffering as a result of their negativity. In this case, it’s crucial for you and your partner to unite as a couple.

Another aspect may be that they insert themselves in your decisions as a couple. You have an issue if your in-laws are becoming involved in your decisions and acting as though their judgment should be given the same weight as yours. Setting boundaries with them in this situation is crucial, but it must be done so firmly.

So, guys, what do you think about this story? How should the woman act in this situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Redditors backed her up and shared their opinions and suggestions