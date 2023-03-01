Mother-In-Law Thinks It’s A Good Idea To Give A Baby Ice Cream, Regrets It When The Mom Decides To Stop Letting Her See The Baby

In-law relationships can be complicated, and sometimes downright frustrating. Unfortunately, Reddit user Traditional_Ad_8518 knows this all too well as her mother-in-law just fed her baby ice cream, something that she and her husband have repeatedly said no to.

Describing the conflict that followed on the subreddit r/JustNoMIL, the woman questions whether she’s overreacting, and her story highlights the challenges that come with navigating family dynamics and the importance of setting boundaries.

This woman wasn’t on good terms with her mother-in-law to begin with

Image credits: Caitlin Regan (not the actual photo)

But things got even worse when the lady fed her 2-month-old baby ice cream behind her back

Image credits: alinabuphoto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Traditional_Ad_8518

People criticized the mother-in-law for her actions

And some even shared similar experiences they went through