Mother-In-Law Thinks It’s A Good Idea To Give A Baby Ice Cream, Regrets It When The Mom Decides To Stop Letting Her See The Baby
In-law relationships can be complicated, and sometimes downright frustrating. Unfortunately, Reddit user Traditional_Ad_8518 knows this all too well as her mother-in-law just fed her baby ice cream, something that she and her husband have repeatedly said no to.
Describing the conflict that followed on the subreddit r/JustNoMIL, the woman questions whether she’s overreacting, and her story highlights the challenges that come with navigating family dynamics and the importance of setting boundaries.
This woman wasn’t on good terms with her mother-in-law to begin with
But things got even worse when the lady fed her 2-month-old baby ice cream behind her back
Image credits: Traditional_Ad_8518
ohh i would have no regrets whatsoever to go to hell for what I would do to that woman, if she would do the same to my baby... OP is too strong to hold herself graciously and just go temporary no contact, admire her for that. For safety reasons she should cut ties completely. Should have called her on the phone in the middle of the night when baby was screaming, and make her listen what she did.
