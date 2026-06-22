Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

MIL Turns Rehearsal Dinner Into A Spectacle, Bride Needs To Walk Away To Calm Down
A pensive woman in a red beret, chin resting on her hand, looking down, possibly a bride needing to walk away.
Occasions, Wedding

MIL Turns Rehearsal Dinner Into A Spectacle, Bride Needs To Walk Away To Calm Down

0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve seen our fair share of mothers-in-law behaving badly at weddings. But the following story is the stuff that horror films are made from…

A rehearsal dinner turned into a nightmare when the groom’s mom took a sick joke a bit too far. She had matching t-shirts made for about ten of her relatives. While it may sound cute, it was anything but. The crazy MIL and her entourage burst into the dinner shrieking, and wearing their ‘Bride of Chucky’ tops. While the couple and their guests were horrified, the woman claims it was all in the name of fun.

RELATED:

    We’ve heard our fair share of wedding horror stories but this one takes the cake…

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A rehearsal dinner turned creepy when a crazy MIL burst in with a group of people, all wearing ‘Bride of Chucky’ t-shirts

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    People were shocked that the MIL turned childhood trauma into a joke

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    wedding

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Laura Radavičiūtė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Occasions
    Homepage
    Trending
    Occasions
    Homepage
    Next in Occasions
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT