MIL Turns Rehearsal Dinner Into A Spectacle, Bride Needs To Walk Away To Calm Down

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve seen our fair share of mothers-in-law behaving badly at weddings. But the following story is the stuff that horror films are made from…

A rehearsal dinner turned into a nightmare when the groom’s mom took a sick joke a bit too far. She had matching t-shirts made for about ten of her relatives. While it may sound cute, it was anything but. The crazy MIL and her entourage burst into the dinner shrieking, and wearing their ‘Bride of Chucky’ tops. While the couple and their guests were horrified, the woman claims it was all in the name of fun.

RELATED:

We’ve heard our fair share of wedding horror stories but this one takes the cake…

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A rehearsal dinner turned creepy when a crazy MIL burst in with a group of people, all wearing ‘Bride of Chucky’ t-shirts

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NewBet7377

People were shocked that the MIL turned childhood trauma into a joke